KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Otter Valley graduate Olivia White was named as a High School Scholar All-America Team member on Thursday by the United Soccer Coaches association.
White, who will attend the University of Vermont and play women’s soccer, had a 4.00 grade point average in high school.
The only other Vermonter to be named to the girls soccer list was Marcelline Dockham, a defender from Milton.
During her high school career, White, a midfielder, scored and even 50 goals and 18 assists for the Otters. That came in just two seasons, as she spent the first two years of her high school career playing development academy soccer.
White was also named to the High School Girls Scholar All-Region Team.
A total of 121 players received High School Scholar All-America recognition, including 52 boys student-athletes and 69 girls student-athletes.
In addition, Tabor Academy (Marion, Mass.) forward Catherine Barry and St. Ignatius High School (Cleveland, Ohio) midfielder Matthew McLaughlin were named the 2019-20 United Soccer Coaches High School Scholar Players of the Year.
Barry was named to the 2019 United Soccer Coaches Fall All-America Team and was a two-time All-American during her high school career that saw her finish as Tabor’s all-time leading scorer.
She was named the 2019 Massachusetts Player of the Year and in December of 2019 earned a call up to the U.S. U-20 National Team while maintaining a 4.08 grade point average in the classroom. She will continue her academic and athletic careers at the University of South Carolina.
McLaughlin was named to the 2019 Fall All-America Team and is also a two-time All-Region honoree. He finished with 33 goals and 33 assists while earning a 4.19 grade point average. He will continue his education this fall and play soccer at the University of Notre Dame.
AUTO RACING
D-Bowl weekend slate
WEST HAVEN — Devil’s Bowl Speedway is set to host a pair of events this weekend.
On Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., the Small Block “358” Modifieds return for a 35-lap, $1,500-to-win tune-up for the August’s “Battle at the Bowl” event.
They’ll be joined by the Limited Sportsman and Mini Stock divisions on Saturday.
On Sunday night at 7:00 p.m., all five of Devil’s Bowl’s weekly divisions will be in action, and the full-fender Pro Stocks return for the first time in two years.
Limited grandstand seating and infield drive-in spectator parking will be available both nights.
Grandstand tickets are $15 each night or $25 for the weekend, and infield tickets are $20 each night or $35 for the weekend. Tickets will be for sale online at https://buytickets.at/devilsbowlspeedway (online processing fees apply), or at the speedway on race night.
FOOTBALL
Norwich cancels clinic
NORTHFIELD — Following Norwich University President Mark Anarumo’s delivery of the news last Wednesday that Norwich will not be participating in fall sports this year and the state of Vermont’s continued restrictions amidst concerns regarding COVID-19, the decision was made to cancel the Norwich University Football Prospect Clinic, which was scheduled for August 1st.
For additional information or any questions regarding the clinic, please contact Coach Kyle Smesko at ksmesko@norwich.edu or (802) 485-2215.
