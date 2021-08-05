MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College women’s soccer team was ranked No. 11 in the United Soccer Coaches Division III Preseason Poll, released on Wednesday.
The Panthers didn’t compete in any games last year due to the pandemic, but in 2019, they went 14-3-3.
Middlebury opens the season on Sept. 7 on the road against Union College in Schenectady, New York.
FIELD HOCKEY
Nicholas honored
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College’s Erin Nicholas (Scarsdale, N.Y.) was tabbed College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-American At-Large First Team for the second-straight year. She is the first student-athlete at the College from a women’s team to earn the honor twice and is just the third overall.
She joins men’s soccer player Ben Potter ‘20 (2018 and 2019) and Dan Pierce ‘16 (2014 and 2015) from the football program as two-time recipients for the Panthers.
Nicholas boasts a 3.81 grade point average and is majoring in molecular biology/biochemistry. She is a member of the field hockey and women’s lacrosse teams.
In field hockey, Nicholas is a two-time National Field Hockey Coaches Association National Player of the Year for the three-time NCAA Champion Panthers. She has earned a pair of All-American laurels and was named the NESCAC Player of the Year on two occasions.
The Panther was also tabbed the most outstanding player at the 2019 NCAA Championship and was named to the all-tournament squad in 2018.
On the lacrosse field, she earned All-American honors for the national champion team in 2019. The midfielder was also an All-NESCAC First Team honoree that season.
A six-time member of the All-NESCAC Academic Team, Nicholas was named a CoSIDA Academic First Team All-American in 2020.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this season’s academic squads were selected based on career accomplishments.
RACING
Big weekend at Bowl
WEST HAVEN — Stock Car fans can double their pleasure this weekend with Devil’s Bowl Speedway hosting races on both Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night. That means the admission price to the grandstand is $5.
The Limited Sportsman race will pay $500 to win.
Racing begins at 7 p.m.
Fans should note that Sunday has an earlier start time with the green flag flying at 5 p.m. for the Battle of the Bowl.
The Big Block/Small Block Modified 50-lap feature will pay $10,000 to win.
There will also be racing in the Sportsman Modified, Limited Sportsman and Mini Stock divisions.
ACT racing
WATERBURY — Some of the top Modified stars from across New England are set to return to Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park next Wednesday, August 11 for another round of the Outlaw Open Modified Series. The Truly Hard Lemonade Midsummer 75 lap race, worth $5,000 to win, will be the third race of the season for the popular division.
At the last event, which was slated for July 7, Mother Nature stole the show by bringing heavy rain into the Thompson area just as qualifying racing was starting. All of the pit passes, general admission tickets, and pay-per-view passes that were purchased for July 7 will be honored for the August 11 show. Additional tickets and pit passes are also available for the event.
In the first two Outlaw Open Modified Series races of the year, Ron Silk won the $10,000 prize at the Icebreaker in April and Keith Rocco scored a $5,000 prize in the Nutmeg State 75 in June.
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour hot-shoe Eric Goodale is planning to make his second start of the series next week. In the Icebreaker 125, Goodale was challenging for the lead late in the $10,000-to-win race before Jon McKennedy’s motor expired and Goodale was one of several collected in the accident.
Additional entries expected include Keith Rocco, a multiple-time track champion and well-known Modified standout across the region; Ronnie Williams, a two-time SK Modified champion at Stafford Motor Speedway; and Boehler Racing driver Matt Swanson. The driver of the famed ‘Ole Blue’ No. 3, Swanson is looking for his first Tour-Type Modified win with the team and has come close at Thompson’s high banks before.
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour regular Dave Sapienza and two-time Modified Racing Series Champion Chris Pasteryak are confirmed entries for the event. Both had top-10 finishes in the Nutmeg State 75 on June 16.
Drivers who were at the previous event before the rains came include Mike Christopher Jr., Jon McKennedy, Craig Lutz, and Patrick Emerling. Their entry fees and pit passes will be honored at the Truly Hard Lemonade Midsummer 75, increasing the chances of a return visit.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Keystone coming
Keystone College, one of six new college football programs launching in 2021, will be at Castleton University on Oct. 23 for an Eastern Collegiate Conference game against the Spartans.
The other schools making their football debut this fall are Bluefield State College in West Virginia, Judson University in Illinois, Lincoln University in Oakland, California, Mount Marty University in South Dakota and Post University in Waterbury, Connecticut.
