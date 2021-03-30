Vermont girls hockey coaches announced the 2021 All-Stars recently, with multiple local skaters making the cut.
Rutland senior forward Alexis Patterson and junior forward Izzy Crossman were honored as part of the team.
Patterson had an assist in the Ravens’ upset win against Spaulding in the Division I quarterfinals. She had goals in multiple games, including on her birthday in early March against Burr and Burton.
Crossman was one of the goal scorers in Rutland’s game against Hartford and she scored against Burlington/Colchester in the regular season finale.
She was also recently named to the Vermont Rotary All-Star Classic team, along with classmate Ella Lowkes, although that game will not be played due to COVID.
Girls all-stars: Macie Boissonneault, Sophia Zemianek, Jodie Gratton, Caroline Bliss, BFA-St. Albans; Ruby Wool, Brynn Coughlin, Kendall Muzzy, Camryn Poulin, Burlington/Colchester; Stella Turner, Kilo Francomb, Lola Herzog, Burr and Burton; Riley Erdman, Tess Everett, Karina Bushweller, CVU; Celia Wiegand, Courtney Himes, Abigail Robbins, Hannah Himes, Sophia Forcier, Essex; Izzy Stack, Sophie Trombley, Nora Knudsen, Grace Bazin, Hartford; Hailey Brickey, Louisa Thomsen, Amelia Nordle, Harwood; Korey Champney, Reese Petit, Liza Morse, Julia Ballinger, Kingdom Blades; Abby Hodset, Audrey Schnoor, Ella Tucker, Channing Brush, Middlebury; Madison Conley, Abigail Bessette, Brianna Parent, Missisquoi; Alison Walker, Katherine Hoff, Emily McDonald, Vittoria Pizzagalli, Rice; Alexis Patterson, Izzy Crossman, Rutland; Sabrina Brunet, Catie Collins, Sofie Richland, Ella Troville, So. Burlington; Zoe Tewksbury, Molly Parker, Hannah King, Rebecca McKelvey, Spaulding; Cece Curtin, Caitlyn Fielder, Gracyn Kurrle, U-32; Isabel Konignenberg, Lily Gubbins, Skylar Haley, Woodstock.
MEN’S HOCKEY
UVM’s Mullin signs
BURLINGTON — The Cleveland Monsters announced Sunday afternoon that University of Vermont forward Tristan Mullin has signed an amateur tryout contract with the American Hockey League club.
The Monsters are the AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets.
In 11 games this season, Mullin was tied for the team lead in scoring with four goals, along with an assist. The Catamounts’ Hockey East tournament opening round contest against UMass Lowell was his 100th career collegiate game. In 100 games with Cornell and UVM he registered 25 goals and 29 assists for 54 points.
Mullin will look to be the third Catamount to debut in the AHL this month. On Friday night, Stefanos Lekkas made his AHL debut with the Rochester Americans making 25 saves in a 4-3 OT loss.
Bryce Misley signed an ATO with the Iowa Wild on March 13 and has seen game action twice since arriving in Iowa.
MEN’S LACROSSE
UVM ranked 13th
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s lacrosse team moved up to No. 13 in the most recent Inside Lacrosse media poll with 124 points.
The ranking is the second highest in program history. The Catamounts were ranked 12th at one point in 2018.
UVM is 4-2 and has won its last three games. The Catamounts are 1-1 against currently-ranked opponents, with a win over Albany on March 13.
H.S. BASKETBALL
PHS champions on parade
PROCTOR — The parade honoring the Proctor High School back-to-back state champions in boys and girls basketball will be held in town on Saturday, April 10 at 4 p.m.
