WESTMINSTER — It was a milestone victory for Springfield girls basketball coach Pete Peck on Monday night with the Cosmos toppling Bellows Falls 40-22.
Peck's 100th win saw the Terriers still in the game at halftime, trailing just 19-12.
But the Cosmos' leading scorer Macie Stagner nailed two 3-point field goals in the third quarter that was the beginning of the Cosmos separating themselves from the Terriers.
The Terriers had eight of their dozen first-half points at the foul line.
"Our challenge was not putting them back at the line in the second half," Peck said.
The Cosmos host Division I Brattleboro on Thursday.
"We had a great battle with them on the road last year that we able to win. I am sure they will come up here hungry," Peck said.
Seventy-six of Peck's victories were coaching boys basketball and the other 24 on the girls side.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Woodstock 47, MRU 23
WOODSTOCK — The Mill River girls basketball team fell to Woodstock 47-23 Monday night.
The Minutemen (0-2) will have a tough challenge on Thursday playing at defending Division IV champion West Rutland.
The Golden Horde beat Mill River in their season opener this past Friday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Shull at Nationals
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Fair Haven Union High School's Ava Shull competed in the U.S. Track and Field Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships on Saturday hosted at the University of Texas A&M.
Shull finished 87th in the girls 15-18 year old race with a time of 23 minutes, 19.1 seconds.
Son of West Rutland School graduate Rick Currier, Gunner Currier,, finished 86th in the boys race, representing Mascoma Valley of New Hampshire.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Segui honored
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — After collecting 51 saves in both contests of the Castleton Invitational, Izabella Segui was tabbed the New England Hockey Conference Goaltender of the Week per its Monday release.
En route to her first career weekly award, Segui posted her second career shutout in the Spartans' 5-0 win over Rivier on Friday. Segui then saved a career-high 41 shots in Saturday's championship game against No. 7 Colby in her first matchup with a ranked opponent. Her strong performance warranted a spot on the All-Tournament Team alongside teammate Emery Bonner.
Segui's 1-1 weekend moved her season mark to 3-2-0, saving 92.5 percent of shots while averaging just 2.18 goals per game.
The Spartans are back on the ice in 2023 with a home contest against Lake Forest on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 5 p.m.
