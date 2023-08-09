BRETTON WOODS, N.H. — Rutland High School rising junior Sebastian Pell was the top Vermont boys golfer and finished 20th overall at the New England Junior Amateur golf championship, which wrapped up on Wednesday at Mount Washington Resort Golf Club.
Pell shot a 79 in Wednesday's final round and finished the tournament at 7-over. Pell tacked on two birdies on Wednesday, bringing his total to 11 for the 54-hole tournament. His best showing came in Tuesday's second round, where he shot a 71.
Jacob Lowe finished four strokes off that pace at 11-over in 27th. Like Pell, he shot a 79 on Wednesday. He was at his best in Tuesday's afternoon round, shooting a 73.
Spaulding's Garret Cameron shot 12-over in a tie for 28th. He carded a 78 on Wednesday after a pair of 75s on Tuesday.
Mill River's Mattie Serafin finished at 14-over in 33rd. Serafin shot his best on Wednesday with a 75. He improved on his score in all three rounds. Serafin had a trio of birdies in the final round.
Rutland's Kyle Blanchard finished at 20-over in 38th, Derin Suren was 24-over in 40th and Evan Marchessault was 25-over in a tie for 41st.
In the girls competition, Burr and Burton Academy alumna Kaylie Porter was the top Vermont, shooting 23-over in 11th place. She carded an 81 on Wednesday and had her best showing in Tuesday's afternoon round, shooting a 77.
Rutland Country Club's Teegan Duffy was tied for 14th at 29-over. Duffy ran into some bogey issues on Wednesday, but still managed two bury two birdies. She had carded a pair of 79s coming into the day.
The third and final Vermont girls golfer Claire Mamlouk finished in 18th at 64-over. She had a birdie on 15 on Wednesday.
The individual boys champion was Connecticut's Luke Stennett, who held onto his lead from the first day. He finished the tournament at 12-under, edging out New Hampshire's Josiah Hakala and Maine's Eli Spaulding, who both shot 11-under.
The individual girls champion was Rhode Island's Kylie Eaton, who shot 2-under, the only girls golfer to shoot under-par. She won by four strokes.
Massachusetts dominated in the boys team competition, shooting 33-under and winning by 20 strokes over Connecticut. Vermont finished in sixth.
Rhode Island shot 5-over in the girls team competition, winning by six strokes over Connecticut. Vermont finished in fifth, ahead of Maine.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UVM schedule
BOSTON – America East announced the conference schedules for the 2023-24 men's and women's basketball seasons on Tuesday afternoon. The University of Vermont men's and women's basketball teams will each begin league play at Patrick Gym.
Both men's and women's basketball will enter their respective 2023-24 campaigns as defending champions, after capturing America East titles a season ago on Tom Brennan Court.
Women's basketball secured its seventh conference championship with a 38-36 victory over UAlbany. Men's basketball locked up its league-best 10th title the following day by defeating UMass Lowell 72-59.
Vermont enters the 2023-24 campaign in search of its third-straight America East Championship. The Cats last won three-straight titles from 2003 to 2005.
The Catamounts will begin their America East title defense with three straight home games. The league opener is slated for Jan. 6 when Vermont hosts Maine on Tom Brennan Court. Recent rival, UMBC, will come to town on Jan. 11. NJIT will round out the homestand on Jan. 13.
UVM will embark on a three-game road trip with a pair of rematches of the 2023 America East Tournament, beginning with a semifinal rematch at Binghamton on Jan. 18. The second leg of the road trip will feature a rematch of the 2023 title game, with the Cats visiting UMass Lowell on Jan. 25. Vermont heads to Bryant on Jan. 27 to finish the trip.
UVM will return to Patrick Gym on Feb. 1 to host longtime foe UAlbany. Binghamton comes to town on Feb. 3.
The Catamounts will hit the road for four of the next five games in mid-February. Vermont's lone home game during that stretch will be against New Hampshire on Feb. 15.
UVM will battle Bryant (Feb. 24) and UMass Lowell (Mar. 2) in the final home games of the regular season. The Catamounts will conclude the regular season on March 5 at New Hampshire.
The Catamounts are looking to claim back-to-back America East titles for the first time since 2010.
UVM's title defense will begin on Jan. 4 with a home matchup against New Hampshire.
Vermont will then hit the road for three-straight games, starting with a matchup against Maine on Jan. 6. UVM will then visit UMBC in a rematch of the 2023 America East Semifinals on Jan. 11. The Cats will stop at NJIT on Jan. 13 to close out the trip.
UVM will finish the month of January with a three-game homestand starting on Jan. 18. The Catamounts will begin the stretch against Binghamton, followed by matchups with UMass Lowell (Jan. 25) and Bryant (Jan. 27).
The rematch of the 2023 America East Championship will be on Feb. 1 when Vermont visits UAlbany. The Cats will then head to Binghamton on February 3 before returning to Burlington.
UVM will host NJIT (Feb. 8) and UMBC (Feb. 11) before heading to New Hampshire on Feb. 15.
The Catamounts will close out the regular season home slate with games against Maine (Feb. 17) and UAlbany (Feb. 22). Trips to Bryant (Feb. 24) and UMass Lowell (Mar. 2) will round out the regular season for Vermont.