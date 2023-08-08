BRETTON WOODS, N.H. — The New England Junior Amateur championship got going on Tuesday at Mount Washington Resort Golf Club with 10 Vermont golfers competing.
Rutland's Sebastian Pell was the top Vermonter on the boys side tied for 11th place after the first day. Pell shot even-par across Tuesday's first two rounds. He shot a 73 in the morning and then carded a 71 in the afternoon. Pell had nine birdies across the 36 holes.
Jacob Lowe sat in 22nd, shooting 4-over. Lowe carded six birdies on the day.
Barre's Garret Cameron was in a tie for 25th, shooting 6-over. Cameron shot a 75 in both rounds on Tuesday. He had seven birdies.
Derin Suren was 35th at 9-over. He had a rough showing in the first round, but turned it around with a 73 during the afternoon. He had four birdies during the afternoon round.
Mill River's Mattie Serafin was at 11-over. He improved by three strokes in the second round, shooting a 76. Also at 11-over was Evan Marchessault.
Rutland's Kyle Blanchard shot 15-over and improved by seven strokes in his second round, shooting a 76.
The boys leader after the opening day was Connecticut's Luke Stennett, who shot 11-under. He had 12 birdies and an eagle.
Rutland's Teegan Duffy and 802 Golf Academy's Kaylie Porter both shot 14-over in the girls competition. Porter had six birdies and Duffy had five birdies across the 36 holes. Claire Mamlouk shot 36-over.
The girls leader after the opening day was Rhode Island's Kylie Eaton, who shot 5-under. She had seven birdies and bogeyed just two holes.
The Vermont girls were fifth in the team standings at 29-over with Rhode Island leading at even-par.
The Vermont boys were sixth in their team standings at 29-over with Massachusetts leading at 30-under.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Williams tabbed
CASTLETON — Caezar Williams, of the Vermont State University Castleton football team, claimed a spot on the 2023 D3football.com Preseason All-America Second Team as a specialist per Tuesday release.
As a junior last season, Williams averaged 17.1 yards per punt return to lead the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference and rank fifth nationwide. The Round Rock, Texas product took two punts to the end zone, finishing the season as one of seven Division III players with multiple punt return touchdowns. At slot receiver, Williams caught 21 passes for 277 yards and carried the ball 13 times for 58 yards, totaling three touchdowns from scrimmage.
Williams earned First Team All-ECFC, New England Football Writers First Team All-New England, and D3football.com All-Region 1 honors following his illustrious 2022 campaign. The rising senior becomes the second Spartan in program history to garner national preseason recognition, joining 2013 First Team All-American Brandon Boyle.
The Spartans report to camp this week with the season opener scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 against Plymouth State at Dave Wolk Stadium.