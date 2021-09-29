MANCHESTER — Rutland freshman Sebastian Pell has made a name for himself on the Junior Tour golf circuit, and now, high school opponents are seeing the talent he possesses.
Pell shot an 80 at The Golf Club at Equinox on Wednesday, earning medalist honors at the Division I Southern Valley Conference championships.
The tournament included golfers from Rutland and Burr and Burton. The Bulldogs had the better showing in team scoring with a 337, besting the Ravens’ 373.
Behind Pell’s 80 in the top five was BBA’s Noah Rourke at 83, the Bulldogs’ Sumner Orr and Nick O’Donnell, both at 84, and Rutland’s Jason Ryan at 85.
The other two BBA boys golfers were Angus Bellingham (86) and Dillon Callen (87). Rutland’s boys contingent was rounded out by Hudson Branchaud (102), Matt Magro (106) and Jacobb Downs (113).
On the girls side, BBA’s Nora O’Donnell shot a 108 and Rutland’s Kiauna Todd shot a 119.
GIRLS SOCCER
Poultney 4, LTS 1
DORSET — Kaitlin DeBonis had three goals to power the Poultney girls soccer team to a 4-1 victory over Long Trail.
It was the second straight win for the Blue Devils and hikes their record to 5-3.
Annaleice Taylor had the other goal for Poultney. After DeBonis scored her first, Olivia Cole-Bugay pulled the Mountain Lions into a 1-1 tie.
Long Trail was still very much in the game at halftime, trailing 2-1.
Springfield 8, BF 0
SPRINGFIELD — Ari Cioffi erupted for four goals and the Cosmos scored four more to roll to an 8-0 victory over Bellows Falls.
Laila Buskey scored two more for the Cosmos and Emma Snyder and Kayla Quelch knocked in the others.
Megan Stagner and Kaylie Nadeau split the time in the net for the shutout.
Springfield, 3-3, hosts Otter Valley on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
BBA 4, Rutland 0
MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton Academy dealt Rutland a 4-0 loss in boys soccer at Taylor Field on Wednesday.
BBA improved to 5-2-1 and Rutland fell to 0-7.
Green Mt. 4, Bratt 0
CHESTER — The Green Mountain boys soccer team got a big win on Wednesday, clipping Division I Brattleboro 4-0.
It was a sign of just how far the 7-1 Chieftains have progressed. Brattleboro dealt them their only loss by a score of 3-2 in the season opener.
Everett Mosher had two goals for Green Mountain. Freshmen Tanner Swisher and Joa Gibson had the others.
Evan Hayes earned the shutout.
“We played well right from the kickoff,” GM coach Jake Walker said. “We dominated and possessed the ball.”
The Chieftains make the short trip to Bellows Falls on Saturday.
Proctor 4, Arlington 1
ARLINGTON — Joel Denton got Proctor out of the gate about as quickly as you can on Wednesday night under the lights at Arlington. Denton scored just 15 seconds into the game and the Phantoms used the early strike as a springboard to a 4-1 victory in boys soccer action.
The Eagles tied the game but Mat Nop put the Phantoms ahead for good.
Denton got another goal and then Isaac Parker extended Proctor’s lead to 4-1.
Carter Crossmon had three assists and Parker had an assist to go with his goal.
“Arlington is a tough to play. They are a strong team and well coached,” Proctor coach Cad Wilson said.
“I thought we moved the ball well in the second half.”
Ian French was outstanding in the goal for the Phantoms.
“They tested Ian a lot and he came up big,” Wilson said.
Proctor improved its record to 3-2-1 and the Eagles fell to 2-6.
FIELD HOCKEY
CVU 8, Colchester 2
HINESBURG — CVU had its way with Colchester in Wednesday’s field hockey game, rolling to an 8-2 victory.
The win improves the Redhawks’ record to 4-3.
MEN’S SOCCER
Eastern Nazarene 3, CU 1
QUINCY, Mass. — Adolphe Alfani scored for Castleton University but it was not enough against Eastern Nazarene University. The Lions clipped Castleton 3-1 in Wednesday night’s men’s soccer game.
The loss dropped the Spartans to 2-7 and they welcome Western Connecticut to Dave Wolk Stadium on Saturday for a 4 p.m. Little East Conference game.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Springfield 3, CU 0
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Springfield College defeated Castleton 3-0 on Wednesday in women’s soccer action.
The Spartans fall to 4-3-1 and will play Western Connecticut in a Little East Conference game on the road Saturday ay 1 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Castleton 3,
NVU-Lyndon 0
LYNDONVILLE – The Castleton University women’s volleyball team snapped a five-match skid on Wednesday night, downing in-state rival Northern Vermont University-Lyndon by a final score of 3-0 in Stannard Gym.
The Spartans picked up straight-set victories, 25-15, 25-14 and 25-12 to improve to 4-7, while Lyndon falls to 0-11.
The Spartans held advantages in kills (30-16), aces (9-4), assists (24-16) and digs (32-20) in the match, while also hitting .257 as a team, notching 30 kills with 11 attack errors in 74 attempts.
Lizzie Goodrich racked up 11 kills and only one error, swinging at a .667 rate in the win. The junior also had two aces and was part of two blocks—one solo and one assisted. Jessica Trudeau and Alivia Gaulin had five kills apiece, while Hailey Martinovich added four. Bre MacDuff had 18 assists and three aces on the evening, while Mackenzie Wade led the team with 11 digs. Martinovich and Jen Halliday added seven digs each.
Lyndon was led by five kills apiece from Calysta Lohman and Kiana Jones, with Jones also adding three solo blocks and seven digs on defense. Kersene Austinville had two kills and two solo blocks for four points, while Charlotte Morris had four aces on the night.
Castleton returns to action Saturday at Western Connecticut for a tri-match against Salem State and WestConn in Danbury.
