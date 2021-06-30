SOUTH BURLINGTON — Just last week, Rutland Country Club golfer Sebastian Pell was competing against the nation’s best golfers in an American Junior Golf Association event, and Wednesday, he took on some of Vermont’s best.
In the inaugural Vermont Junior Tour event, Pell finished first in the boys 10-14 year old division with an even-par 72 at Vermont National Country Club. Pell had five birdies with his final two coming on the last two holes.
The Politano family is one the Vermont golf world knows well and another one of their kids shined in the 10-14 boys division. Ralph Myhre Golf Course’s Lucas Politano took second behind Pell at 1-over 73.
Vermont National’s Jack McDougall was third at 5-over, just ahead of Lakeside’s Charlie Potter, Ekwanok’s Patrick Saxe and Lakeside’s Isaiah Thomas.
Rutland’s Matt Serafin was seventh at 8-over and West Bolton’s Evan Marchessault was ninth at 10-over.
Copley Country Club’s Ashton Tibbits (11th), Rutland’s Ronan Duffy (12th), Blush Hill’s August Backman (13th), Copley’s Aidan Slayton (14th) and Capital City’s Bubba Chamberlain (15th) were among other notable finishers in the division.
In the girls 10-14 division, Rutland’s Teegan Duffy took second at 20-over, two strokes back from winner Ryan Sleeper from Vermont National. Duffy birdied the 14th hole.
Country Club of Barre’s Paige Oakes was the top finisher in the three-girl 15-18 girls division. Oakes shot 21-over to win by two strokes over Vermont National’s Sara Beth Marroquin. Lake Morey’s Madison Mousley was third.
Oakes birdied the par-3 eighth hole on Wednesday.
In the boys 15-18 division, Ekwanok’s Charlie Davis won by five strokes, shooting a 1-over 73.
Kwiniaska’s Kosi Thurber was second at 6-over, while Lakeside’s Oliver French, Burlington’s Zach Vincent and Quechee’s Joseph Barwood rounded out the top five.
Country Club of Barre’s Riley Richards was sixth at 13-over and he birdied the 10th.
Ralph Myhre’s Thomas Politano was seventh at 14-over and he birdied a pair of holes.
Other notable finishers include Woodstock’s Ethan Dean (9th), Copley’s Ty Whyte (11th), West Bolton’s Tyler Meadows (13th) and Copley’s Noble Beerworth (14th).
The next Junior Tour event is a single-day tournament at Quechee Country Club on July 9.
SWIMMING
CRVS results
The Connecticut River Valley Stingrays (CRVS) swim team hosted its first home meet of the season on Tuesday against the Bennington Marauders.
Berkley Hutchins and Miles Garvin led the way for CRVS with four individual wins apiece, while Autumn Lord and Oliver Lord both had three individual wins. Eleven different Stingray swimmers won individual events.
The meet opened up with six medley relays. CRVS won the girls 12-and-under 200-yard medley relay, with the team of Ruby Kiefer, Aloura Cyr, Rem Bammarito and Sarah Streeter, in 2:35.05, which was less than a second faster than the Marauders team.
Bennington won the girls 14-and-under race, while the other four medley relays were won by the Stingrays uncontested.
CRVS won four of the seven 100 IM races. In the girls 13-14 race, the Stingrays’ Savannah Rose finished in 1:24.38, less than a second faster than teammate Rowan Caulkins.
Hutchins won the girls 15-16 race in 1:08.83, beating out teammate Janie Thompson. Garvin and Calvin Seman won the other 100 IMs uncontested for CRVS. Amelia Zazzaro, Ava Salvesvold and Josha Roopnarine won for Bennington.
The teams split in the 25 freestyle races. CRVS’s Autumn Lord and Oliver Lord both won their races and Zazzaro and Timur Isakov won for the Marauders.
Bennington won four of the five 50 free races. CRVS’s lone win came from Ari Cioffi who won uncontested at girls 15-16. The Marauders’ Lucy Poole and Zoey Zazzaro won tight races, while Roopnarine won comfortably and Nolan Reese won uncontested in their races.
The Stingrays won three uncontested 100 breaststrokes by Hutchins, Garvin and Mollee Thurston. The lone contested race was won by Salvesvold who finished in 1:33.44, which was 1.10 seconds ahead of Kiefer.
Isakov and Amelia Zazzaro won the 25 butterfly races for Bennington. Seman was 1.45 seconds off Isakov’s pace.
Both teams won a pair of 50 fly races. At girls 15-16, Thompson edged out Cioffi by 0.05 seconds with a time of 31.92 seconds. Abraham Burek had the other CRVS win uncontested.
Poole and Zoey Zazzaro picked up the wins for the Marauders in the 50 fly.
The Stingrays’ Haley Racicot and Bennington’s Emily Tibbetts won the 100 backstroke races uncontested and Hutchins was the lone swimmer in the 200 free.
Both teams two a pair of 25 backstroke races. Autumn Lord won her race at girls 8-and-under by a comfortable margin and Oliver Lord won his race at boys 8-and-under by more than three seconds.
Seman once again gave Isakov all he could handle at boys 9-10, but fell to the Marauders swimmer by 0.06 seconds. Amelia Zazzaro had the other 25 back win for Bennington, with Priya Roopnarine and Thurston second and third.
Bennington won three of the five 50 back races. The most highly-contested race came at girls 13-14, where Bennington’s Kendall Madison won in 35.10 seconds, with Tibbetts and Rose tying for second 0.58 second behind.
Cioffi edged out her teammate Racicot in a tight girls 15-16 race as well.
The other 50 back wins came from Garvin, Salvesvold and Josha Roopnarine.
Poole won the 100 fly uncontested, before a series of breaststroke events.
The Stingrays took two of three completed 25 breaststroke races. Oliver Lord won by more than 11 seconds over teammate Luke Kiefer at boys 8-and-under and Autumn Lord won her race uncontested. Priya Roopnarine and Thurston battled at girls 9-10 with Roopnarine coming out victorious by 0.08 seconds.
Each side won two of the completed 50 breaststroke races. Hutchins edged out Thompson by 1.28 seconds in the girls 15-16 race and Garvin won uncontested at boys 15-16. Adeline Isakov and Madison won close races for Bennington.
Seman and Priya Roopnarine had comfortable wins in the 50 free, ahead of a series of 100 free races.
Bennington won three of the four 100 frees. Poole beat out Ruby Kiefer by more than four seconds, Josha Roopnarine dominated his race and Zoey Zazzaro edged teammate Tibbetts by more than two seconds.
Racicot had the Stingrays’ lone 100 free win, taking the girls 15-16 uncontested.
The meet wrapped up with 100 and 200 free relays. CRVS won a quartet of those relays uncontested and Bennington won the two contested races.
The Marauders’ team of Salvesvold, Alexina Dolmetsch, Avery Camarda and Abigail Maki-Davis in the girls 12-and-under 200 free relay won by more than a 11 seconds over CRVS’s Streeter, Cyr, Bammarito and Ruby Kiefer.
Bennington’s team of Tibbetts, Zoey Zazzaro, Logan Parizo and Lucy Driscoll in the girls 14-and-under 200 free relay won by nearly 15 seconds over CRVS’s Rose, Caulkins, Niavh Gibney and Aubrey Seman.
