BRATTLEBORO — Four different girls got into the goal-scoring column in the Rutland girls soccer team's 6-3 win against rival Brattleboro Thursday night.
Mattie Peters and Bethany Solari both scored twice, while Brooke Schaffer and Brianna Greene found the back of the net once.
Brattleboro opened the scoring, getting a goal from Sophia Albright on a corner kick early in the first half.
RHS scored three times within the final 13 minutes of the first half. Peters scored on an assist by Solari with 12:13 left and the two hooked up for the same connection with 8:22 to play.
Solari scored unassisted with 4:59 in the half to push Rutland's lead to two at the break.
Schaffer extended the lead on an assist from Solari early in the second half.
The Colonels responded with a goal about 10 minutes later from Reece Croutworst on a corner kick
Peters set up a Solari goal with 8:10 to play and Greene found the back of the net, assisted by Martha Cotter with 5:26 left, before the Colonels finished the scoring on a Willow Romo goal with less than five minutes left.
Rutland goalies Emilia Sabataso and Taylor Swett both had two saves, each playing a half.
RHS (6-4) hosts BBA on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
West Rutland 7, Mill River 0
NORTH CLARENDON — The West Rutland girls soccer team built a 6-0 lead by halftime and coasted to a 7-0 victory over Mill River on Thursday.
Peyton Guay had a hat trick for the Golden Horde.
West Rutland (6-3) is at Proctor for the Phantoms' Homecoming on Saturday. Mill River (1-9) hosts Mount St. Joseph on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
MAU 2, Rutland 0
BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony boys soccer team kept rolling with a 2-0 win against rival Rutland Thursday night.
Evan Eggsware scored both goals for the Patriots, one apiece in each half. Luke Rizio assisted on the first goal.
Rutland goalie Colin Rider made four saves and MAU keeper Aiden Moscarello had two saves.
Rutland (2-7) hosts Burr and Burton Academy on Tuesday.
Twin Valley 3, MSJ 0
WILMINGTON — Steven Oyer scored two goals and Noah Dornburgh had the other to life Twin Valley to a 3-0 victory over Mount St. Joseph in boys soccer action at Hayford Field.
Oyer got the Wildcats rolling early with his score from 35 yards out just four minutes into the game.
The Wildcats improved their record to 6-2-1 and will travel to Orford, New Hampshire on Tuesday to play a Rivendell team that beat them 3-1 in the first meeting.
FIELD HOCKEY
OV 3, Middlebury 0
BRANDON — Ryleigh LaPorte scored two goals and freshman Breanna Bovey continued to flash her new-found scorng touch to power the Otter Valley field hockey team to a 3-0 victory over Middlebury on Thursday.
Bovey scored her first two varsity goals earlier in the week against Bellows Falls.
The Otters take a 7-3 record to Springfield on Monday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Woodard scores twice
BALTIMORE — Rutland's Breukelen Woodard scored two goals for Johns Hopkins in its 4-0 victory over Gettysburg College this week. Woodard had scored seven goals for the 8-0-2 Blue Jays who are ranked No. 4 nationally in Division III.
