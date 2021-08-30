MANCHESTER — Teams have been selected for the first annual Pfanner Cup golf tournament.
This annual competition will pit the Vermont PGA professionals against their amateur counterparts. This year’s event will be held at Ekwanok Country Club in Manchester on Oct. 3 and 4.
The event will be played in honor of Dave Pfannenstein, the former Vermont Golf Association executive director, who passed away in 2020. It will be played to raise money for the VGA and VTPGA Scholarship Funds.
It will be a Ryder Cup style event that will be played across two days with 12 members from each team competing.
The VGA Pfanner Cup team is made up of Garren Poirier, Eric Lajeunesse, Max Major, Ryan Porter, Evan Russell, Troy Evans, Taylor Bellamare, Troy Goliber, Frankie Sanborn, Mike Coakley, Bill Hadden and Kim Perry.
The VTPGA team is made up of Dave Bennett, Curtis Goldsbury, Kevin Bennison, Dave Jankowski, Roger King, Jim LeClair, Tom Mackey, Pete Scrimgeour, John Paul, Todd Trono, Pete Weatherby and Toby Young.
MEN’S SOCCER
UVM 3, Lehigh 0
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Two early second-half goals pulled the University of Vermont men’s soccer team (2-0) away from Lehigh with a 3-0 victory on Sunday afternoon.
UVM’s 2-0 start is the program’s first in Rob Dow’s head coaching tenure. The Catamounts last opened a season with back-to-back wins in 2016.
Garrett Lillie scored the game’s first goal, coming of a corner kick taken by Alex Nagy.
Nacho Lerech scored his second goal of the season, on a cross from Nagy in the 55th minute. Matt Black also assisted on the play.
Black scored his first collegiate goal in the 60th minute for insurance.
UVM goalkeeper Nate Silveira made two saves.
The Catamounts are at Colgate on Friday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Dartmouth 2, UVM 1
HANOVER, N.H. — Dartmouth College scored two second-half goals just 2:03 apart and held on late to earn a 2-1 win and hand the University of Vermont women’s soccer team its first loss of the 2021 campaign at Burnham Field Sunday afternoon.
All three of the games’ goals came in the second half.
In the 55th minute, the Big Green forced a turnover in the midfield and Allie Winstanley played a perfect through ball to Hannah Curtin in the box. Curtin outmuscled a UVM defender and slotted home her first career goal with a shot just inside the far post.
Just 2:02 later Winstanley earned another assist with Daisy Granholm scoring her first career goal.
UVM got its lone goal in the 63rd minute as Alex West headed home her first goal of the campaign.
Lydia Kessel made four saves for Vermont.
The Catamounts host LIU on Thursday at Virtue Field.
FIELD HOCKEY
Cats win opener
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Senior Clodagh Ferry had the first two-goal game of her career as the University of Vermont defeated Sacred Heart 3-0 Saturday afternoon in a neutral site non-conference contest from Syracuse University.
UVM scored a goal in each of the first three quarters.
The Catamounts scored just 1:26 into the first quarter with senior Lydia Maitland notching her second career goal on an assist from Eileen King.
Ferry converted her first goal of the season midway through the second, assisted by Haley Buffenbarger and Maddie Moran.
The Vermont defense didn’t allow a single shot on goal in the first half and carried a 2-0 edge into halftime.
Ferry picked up her second goal of the afternoon just 1:35 into the third frame, assisted by Sophia Drees and Alina Gerke.
Sierra Espeland made two saves in the second half to seal the sixth shutout of her career.
Host Syracuse beat UVM on Sunday 6-0.
Espeland had a career day in the losing effort, saving 14 shots.
The Catamounts are at UMass Amherst on Friday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
SMC masking rules
COLCHESTER — Saint Michael’s College athletics announced its masking rules for the 2021 fall season.
In accordance with present school policy, which is subject to change, masking is required at shared indoor spaces, including for spectators at indoor sporting events.
At the Purple Knights’ outdoor venues, masking is not necessary for vaccinated fans but is required for unvaccinated attendees.
