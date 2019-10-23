PROCTOR — No. 2 seeded Proctor knock No. 15 seeded MSJ out of the Division IV boys soccer tournament with a 7-2 playdown win Wednesday.
Conner McKearin led the Phantoms with four goals.
Joe Valerio, Brennon Crossmon, and Joel Denton all scored for Proctor as the Phantoms improved to 13-1-1.
Proctor faces West Rutland at 11 a.m. Saturday. Proctor defeated West Rutland 1-0 at home this season and the teams played to a scoreless tie in West Rutland.
MSJ got scores from Cortland Hussack and Ethan Courcelle. They end the year at 0-14-1.
Saint Johnsbury 4, Rutland 0
SAINT JOHNSBURY — No. 7 seed Saint Johnsbury ended No. 10 seed Rutland’s season with a 4-0 win in the Division I playdowns Wednesday.
“We controlled a good 25 minutes of play,” said Raider coach Ron Henderson. “It was the same problem we had all year, we couldn’t put it in the net.”
The Raiders end the year at 5-10.
Saint Jay moves on at 10-5.
GIRLS SOCCER
Windsor 2, Oxbow 1
BRADFORD — No. 10 seed Windsor pulled of a minor upset over No. 7 seed Oxbow 2-1 Wednesday.
Olivia Rockwood scored both of Windsor’s goals.
“We’re happy to be moving on,” said Windsor coach Jeff Bachey.
Addie Prior made five saves for the 8-6-1 Yellow Jackets.
Oxbow ends the year at 9-5-1.
Mount Abraham 6,
Otter Valley 0
BRISTOL — Mount Abraham is moving on in the Division II girls soccer tournament as the result of Wednesday’s 6-0 victory over Otter Valley. The No. 2 Eagles take a 12-2 record into the quarterfinal round.
No. 15 Otter Valley ends its season at 4-10-1.
Stowe 4, Mill River 1
STOWE — No. 6 Stowe scored four times against a strong Mill River defense and took a 4-1 victory in the Division III playdowns Wednesday.
The Raiders move on with a 9-7 record while the No. 11 minutemen ended the season at 2-10-3.
WEDNESDAY’S SCORES
SOCCER TOURNAMENTS
BOYS
Division I
Saint Johnsbury 4, Rutland 0.
Division II
Woodstock 2, U-32 1; Harwood 4, Lamoille 1; Lyndon 2, Lake Region 1.
Division III
Vergennes 11, Randolph 0; People’s 2, Thetford 1.
Division IV
Arlington 8, Long Trail 0; White River Valley 2, Richford 1; Proctor 7, MSJ 2; West Rutland 6, Danville 0.
GIRLS
Division I
Mount Mansfield 2, South Burlington (2pks); Burlington 5, Brattleboro 0; Mount Anthony 4, Spaulding 1; North Country 3, Rutland 1; Essex 3, BFA- St. Albans 0.
Division II
Mount Abraham 6, Otter Valley 0; Springfield 6, Lamoille 1.
Division III
BFA-Fairfax 4, White River Valley 1; Stowe 4, Mill River 1; Windsor 2, Oxbow 1.
Division IV
Blue Mountain 3, Twinfield 0; Rivendell 3, Craftsbury 0.
