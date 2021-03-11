PROCTOR — Proctor put the finishing touches on a special regular season in girls basketball by beating White River Valley 44-35 to finish at 8-1 on Thursday night.
Isabel Greb led the Phantoms with 17 points. Seniors Rachel Stuhlmueller and Hope Kelley had eight and seven, respectively on Senior Night in the Almo Buggiani Gym.
Tanner Drury and Ella Perreault each had 10 points to lead the Wildcats.
“We had a much tougher time,” Proctor coach Joe McKearin said, comparing this with the game against WRV in South Royalton. “It was tied 22-22 at halftime.
McKearin believes the Phantoms could finish as high as the No. 2 seed when the D-IV playoff pairings are released on Monday and does not believe they can fall lower than No. 3.
The Division III Wildcats finish at 2-4.
Hartford 54, Mill River 15
NORTH CLARENDON — Hartford had its way with a young and learning Mill River girls basketball team on Thursday night in Dean W. Houghton Memorial Gymnasium, rolling to a 54-15 victory.
Hartford finishes the regular season at 5-4 and Mill River with a record of 1-6.
Freshman Lauryn Charron led the Minutemen with four points.
Bess Dubrith had 10 and Sarah Howe eight to lead the Hurricanes.
Arlington, GM canceled
ARLINGTON — Thursday night’s girls basketball game between Green Mountain and Arlington was canceled.
Vergennes 53, Middlebury 27
MIDDLEBURY — The Vergennes Commodores capped an 8-1 season in girls basketball on Thursday night by trimming Middlebury 53-27.
The Tigers finish 4-4.
H.S. HOCKEY
Pairings released
The Rutland boys and girls hockey teams found out how their playoff journey will begin when the playoff pairings were released on Thursday.
The Raven boys earned the No. 8 seed in Division I and are slated for a playdown game on Saturday, against No. 9 Colchester at Spartan Arena at 4 p.m.
The Rutland girls are the No. 7 seed in Division I and are at No. 2 Spaulding at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Windsor 55, BBA 52
WINDSOR — The Windsor boys basketball team edged out Division I Burr and Burton Wednesday night.
Owen Abrahamsen led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 22 points, while Burr and Burton had a balanced attack led by Trevor Greene’s 12.
“BBA played very hard and battled all night. Chris Ott gave excellent minutes off the bench,” said BBA coach Bill Muench.
BOWLING
Weekly standings
The Fair Haven bowling team stands in fourth the high school bowling standings with 41 points.
The top of the standings are tight with Hartford leading with 45 points. Randolph an South Burlington are tied for second with 42 points.
Brattleboro rounds out the top five with 39 points. Springfield currently sits in seventh.
WORLDS
Okesson gets 17th
ASPEN, Colo. — Qualifying continued at the FIS Snowboard and Freeski World Championships on Thursday.
In snowboard halfpipe, Okemo Mountain School’s Joey Okesson qualified 17th on the men’s side with a score of 58.50. American teammate Taylor Gold was third and Chase Josey fifth.
In freeski slopestyle, Stratton Mountain School’s Mac Forehand was 31st in qualifying with a score of 58.75.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Smith enters portal
BURLINGTON — University of Vermont senior Stef Smith has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
Among his accomplishments at UVM, he has made the America East All-Conference First Team, National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District I Second Team, America East All-Championship Team and America East All-Rookie Team.
Smith had 1,211 points in hie Catamount career, averaging 10.5 points per game.
RACING
Thunder Road deal
BARRE — Thunder Road event broadcasts will have a new home in 2021. Track officials and FloRacing announced they have signed a multi-year contract to stream all Thunder Road auto racing events both live and on-demand.
As part of the FloSports Network, FloRacing is one of the world’s leading motorsports broadcasters. The agreement is a major milestone for the “Nation’s Site of Excitement” as it enters its 62nd season of competition.
Northeast Sports Network, who aired Thunder Road events in 2020, will produce the broadcasts for FloRacing. Events will be streamed live on the FloRacing website, their mobile app, and smart TV platforms such as Roku and Apple TV.
All 19 scheduled Thunder Road auto racing events in 2021 can be seen on FloRacing. An annual FloSports subscription is $150, which comes out to $12.50 per month.
As part of the new agreement, Thunder Road and FloRacing have announced two “double-purse” events in 2021. The Mid-Season Championships on July 22 and Vermont Tire & Service Night on August 19 will pay twice the normal prize money for all divisions.
Thunder Road opens its 2021 season with the Community Bank N.A. 150 on Sunday, May 2 at 1:30 p.m.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
