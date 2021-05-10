WEST RUTLAND — They are resurrecting the baseball program in West Rutland after a lengthy hiatus and the Golden Horde might be growing up quickly as was indicated by their 12-4 loss to Proctor on Monday.
“They had us 4-2 in the fourth inning. Give West Rutland credit, they put the ball in play,” Proctor coach Jeff Patch said.
Cam Richardson started for the Phantoms and pitched just two innings with the Horde scoring all four of their runs.
Conner McKearin and then Jacob Patch came in and shut the door. Patch notched four strikeouts for his six outs over the final two innings.
Tyler Eugair, Patch and Bryson Bourn had two hits apiece to lead the Phantoms.
Caden Reed started for Westside and was strong into the fifth inning.
“He pitched pretty well,” Patch said.
“They just got to us in the sixth,” West Rutland coach Dave Bartlett said.
Noah Olson had a double for the Horde.
Proctor (3-4) hosts Poultney on Wednesday. West Rutland (0-5) hosts MSJ on Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Otter Valley 2, BBA 0
MANCHESTER — Fraser Pierpont had another great start for the Otter Valley baseball team, throwing a complete game, three-hit shutout as OV beat Burr and Burton 2-0 at Dana Thompson Rec Park Monday afternoon.
The Otters got a run apiece in the fourth and fifth innings. Brady Diaz, Caleb Whitney, Jordon Beayon and Fraser Pierpont (double) had hits for OV. Danny Scarlotta and Will Addington split pitching duties for the Bulldogs in the loss.
Otter Valley (4-3) hosts Mount Anthony on Wednesday.
Arlington 19, MSJ 3
Mount St. Joseph’s 19-3 loss to Arlington was a competitive game until the fifth inning.
“Then we kind of ran out of pitching,” MSJ coach Mike Callahan said. “It started off pretty well.”
MSJ pitchers issued plenty of walks and the Eagles got some timely hits.
Mike Vitagliano had a double for MSJ and Braedon McKeighan contributed a hit and two RBIs.
The Mounties will take a 1-3 record to West Rutland on Wednesday. Arlington is 7-0.
Rivendell 17, Poultney 15
POULTNEY — There are days when not much goes well and Poultney coach Dan Williams saw his team have one of those days on Monday when the Blue Devils lost 17-15 to Rivendell.
Poultney pitchers have the Raptors eight walks and the defense committed 10 errors behind them.
Lane Gibbs, Gabe Wescott and Craig Baptie pitched for the Blue Devils.
Liam Hill was a bright spot for Poultney with three hits including a double.
Poultney (3-4) is at Proctor on Wednesday.
Hartford 6, GM 0
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Hartford baseball team remained undefeated, beating a tough Green Mountain club 6-0 Monday night.
Sawyer Pippin ruined Alex Bushway’s no-hit bid with the Chieftains’ lone hit. B
ushway stuck out 14 batters.
GM falls to 3-6 and Hartford is 8-0.
Bratt 18, Springfield 1
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield baseball team was no-hit in a 18-1 five-inning loss to Brattleboro on Monday.
The Colonels broke the game open in the fourth inning, coming into the inning with a four-run advantage.
“We were limited pitching-wise with the doubleheader on Saturday and having a game (Tuesday),” said Cosmos coach Chuck Harriman. “Brattleboro hit the ball well.”
Springfield (1-4) hosts Mill River on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Rutland 6, Bratt 1
The Rutland boys tennis team picked up another win on Monday, besting rival Brattleboro 6-1 at Whites Park.
The Ravens won every match, except No. 1 singles.
At No. 1 singles, Brattleboro’s Nathan Kim beat Augie Louras 6-1, 6-0.
Rutland’s Brady Kenosh had a tough battle with Ben Luna at No. 2 singles. Kenosh pulled out a 5-7, 6-3, 10-5 win.
Ollie Hamilton and Zach Nelson both won in straight sets at No. 3 and No. 4 singles.
The Ravens’ Graham Seidner, at No. 5 singles, battled to a 7-5 win in the first set against Abe Moore-Odell and took the second set 6-3.
At No. 1 doubles, Rutland’s Reed Martin and Matt Goulette beat Mason Foard and Will Taggard 6-1, 7-5. At No. 2 doubles, Zak Arshad and Robin Rushing won 6-3, 6-3.
Rutland (6-1) hosts Burr and Burton on Wednesday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CU playoff quest
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Little East Conference has announced its 2021 Softball Championship Tournament seeds and modified format for this COVID season Sunday following the conclusion of the regular season.
Southern Maine claimed the 2021 LEC regular season title, its first since 1998, and the No. 1 Seed with a 15-1 conference record and will host one of two three-team, double elimination pods beginning on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Game-one will feature No. 4 UMass Dartmouth versus No. 5 Castleton, with the winner taking on the host Huskies.
Eastern Connecticut will be the No. 2 seed after going 14-2 in league play during the regular season, and will host the second three-team, double elimination pod that also features No. 3 Plymouth State and No. 6 Keene State. The Panthers and Owls will open Tuesday’s action at 1:30 p.m., with the winner taking on the host Warriors, who are ranked sixth in the current National Fastpitch Coaches Association Coaches’ Poll.
The two pod winners will play a best-of-three series Saturday for the LEC title, and the Conference’s automatic berth in the 2021 NCAA Division III Championship Tournament.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Spartans swept
GORHAM, Maine — The Castleton University baseball team dropped its last two regular season games to Southern Maine 8-1 and 9-5 on Saturday.
In the opener, Southern Maine led 5-1 after three and added on insurance from there. Five different guys had a single hit for the Spartans.
In the second game, a four-run sixth for the Huskies was the difference. Evan Keegan had three hits for Castleton and drove in two. Reece de Castro scored three runs.
Castleton (9-21) opens the Little East Conference tournament on Thursday against Rhode Island College in Gorham, Maine.
MEN’S LACROSSE
UVM wins league
CATONSVILLE, Md. — Thomas McConvey scored four goals and Tommy Burke won 23 of the 29 faceoffs as the University of Vermont defeated UAlbany 15-10 Saturday morning in the America East Championship hosted at UMBC Stadium.
In a game with seven ties in the first 29 minutes UVM used a six-goal run to clinch their first-ever America East title and NCAA Tournament berth.
The Catamounts drew the No. 3 overall seed Maryland in the first round for a Sunday contest at 2:30 p.m. in College Park, Maryland.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Cards move on
LANCASTER, Pa. —St. John Fisher shredded Cazonovia 25-0 on Saturday and then trimmed Catholic University 15-9 on Sunday with Rutland’s Alyssa Sabotka scoring two goals.
The two NCAA Division III Tournament wins move Fisher into the Sweet 16 where they will play William Smith in Waterville, maine on Saturday. the Cards defeated William Smith 7-6 during the regular season.
TRACK & FIELD
VT’s Purrier shines
WALNUT, Calif. — At the USATF Golden Games, Vermont native Elle Purrier won the women’s 1,500-meter race in 3:58.6. It was a personal best and facility record.
Purrier finished the race sixth-fastest by an American woman all time and is just the ninth under the magical 4:00 barrier.
