POULTNEY — The Proctor girls soccer team extended its record to 6-0 by beating Poultney 6-0 on Thursday.
Maggie McKearin scored three goals, Isabel Greb two and Laci French one for the Phantoms.
“We were a little flat coming out but we stepped it up after about 15 minutes,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said.
Hughes credited Poultney goalkeeper Kenzie Ezzo with “a great job” in facing 28 shots.
The Phantoms host Sharon Academy on Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Mt. Mansfield 3, Middlebury 0
MIDDLEBURY — Mount Mansfield broke through for its first field hockey victory of the season on Thursday, blanking Middlebury 3-0.
The Cougars are 1-1 and the Tigers fell to 0-5.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NEC 3, Castleton 1
HENNIKER, N.H. — New England College toppled Castleton on Thursday in women’s volleyball. The Pilgrims won three sets to Castleton’s one.
Hailey Martinovich led Castleton with eight kills and 10 points.
Castleton travels to Providence on Saturday to take on Rhode Island College in a Little East Conference match.
The Spartans are 3-5 and 0-1 in the LEC.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Big weekend for Cats
BURLINGTON — On Friday the University of Vermont field hockey team hosts two-time defending champion Stanford and then on Sunday, UAlbany comes to town for the annual Rally Against Cancer Game. Both contests get underway at 3 p.m. and can be seen on AmericaEast.TV.
The Vermont field hockey team returns home for a pair of games this weekend to open America East conference play against the last two teams to win league titles.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
HEA streaming
AMESBURY, Mass. — Hockey East has once again partnered with ViacomCBS Digital to provide fans across the world the opportunity to view every single Hockey East game in 2021-22 season on digital platforms.
“We’re excited to again partner with ViacomVBS Digital to stream all Hockey East games on a platform that is easy to use and at no cost to our fans,” said Hockey East Commissioner Steve Metcalf. “Providing consistency in our streaming home, both in the U.S. and internationally, with no subscription fee was a priority of ours in order to thank our fans for supporting us through a difficult 2020-21 season.”
Each home Hockey East game will be streamed live for free on College SportsLive, just as in 2020-21. All games will be made available across the U.S. and internationally on SportsLive, while select games televised on NESN and NESN+ will also be made available on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app outside of New England.
Games selected by NESN or NESN+ as part of the league’s agreement with the regional sports network will be made available on SportsLive only outside of New England, while NESN, NESN+, and NESN’s authenticated streaming service will provide coverage across the region.
To watch games on SportsLive, fans can visit CollegeSportsLive.com and select Hockey East from the All Partners drop down menu. There, fans can select to view all men’s and women’s games. If tuning in from outside New England and looking for a game airing on NESN or NESN+, fans should select Hockey East on NESN from the All Partners drop down menu. Games will be archived in the same location.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.