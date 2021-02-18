PROCTOR — The Proctor boys basketball team had their way with Mill River at the Almo Buggiani Gym, breezing to a 67-32 victory behind Conner McKearin with 20 points and Brennon Crossmon with 19. Crossmon connected on five 3-point field goals.
Carter Crossmon added 12 points for the 3-0 Phantoms.
The Minutemen drop to 0-3.
“I was really happy with our defensive effort. We were really tough and got our hands on a lot of balls,” Proctor coach Jake Eaton said.
“Cam Richardson and Jed Nop were great on the boards and on defense. They give us a lot of toughness.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
Green Mt. 42 Twin Valley 36
JACKSONVILLE — The night was about defense except when it came to Green Mountain’s Ty Merrill. He scorched the nets for half of his team’s points in the 42-36 win over Twin Valley in Thursday night’s boys basketball game.
Izaak Park led the Wildcats with nine points.
“We got outplayed and were sloppy but we made just enough plays to win,” said Brian Rapanotti of his 3-0 Chieftians.
Sharon Academy visits Nason Gym on Monday.
West Rutland 45, Long Trail 31
DORSET — West Rutland carved out a 45-31 victory over Long Trail in boys basketball action Thursday evening.
It was the second straight win for the 2-1 Golden Horde. The Mountain Lions fall to 0-3.
Bellows Falls 40,
Springfield 38
SPRINGFIELD — Bellows Falls won Thursday night’s boys basketball game with Springfield, 40-38.
The Terriers improve to 2-1.
They were led by Owen LaRoss with 15 points and 11 rebounds and Jackson Goodell with 14 points and three assists.
Tanner Gintof and Sam Presch led the Cosmos with 11 points each.
“Mike Hatt is an excellent, excellent coach,” BF coach John Hollar said. “Springfield competed every possession from the opening tip to the final buzzer.”
Mount Anthony 54,
Otter Valley 49
BRANDON — Thursday night’s game was a loss but Otter Valley coach Mike Stark felt very good about Otter Valley’s effort in the 54-49 defeat to Mount Anthony.
“Our physicality and intensity was 10 times better than it was against Fair Haven. I think we will be OK,” Stark said.
The Otters were in front much of the game.
Hayden Bernhardt had a big night for the Otters with 18 points and nine rebounds. Parker Todd added 12 and Elijah Tucker-Bryant 10.
Braeden Billert had 17 points and Gavin Johnson 16 to lead the Patriots.
Poultney 42,
Arlington 38
POULTNEY — Poultney won the third quarter in a big way (17-4) and used that as a springboard to a 42-38 victory in boys basketball action on Capman Court on Thursday night.
Levi Allen led the Blue Devils with 13 points. Ryan Alt and Silas Haviland added eight apiece to help the Devils hike their record to 2-1.
Griffin Briggs led the Eagles with 12 points.
Hartford 60, Windsor 53
WINDSOR — Tarin Prior scored 27 points to lead Hartford past Windsor on Thursday night in a boys basketball game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Country 51, Hazen 33
NEWPORT – North Country Union cruised past Hazen in girls basketball action on Thursday evening, 51-33.
Lake Region 54,
Lyndon 43
ORLEANS — Tia Martinez poured in 25 points to lead Lake Region to the 54-43 win over Lyndon in girls basketball.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM 80, UMBC 71
BALTIMORE — The University of Vermont men’s basketball team got an 80-71 road win against UMBC on Thursday night in the America East’s marquee game.
Vermont was perfect at the line (12-for-12) and caught fire from the floor in the second half, shooting 66.7%.
Ryan Davis had 21 points and Stef Smith and Ben Shungu 20 apiece to lead the Catamounts.
NORWICH UNIVERSITY
Cadets sports halted
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University athletic department announced the cancellation of all scheduled intercollegiate competition through Tuesday, Feb. 23 on Thursday evening.
While the number of positive cases of the COVID-19 virus total 18 within the university community, Norwich officials made the decision to cancel all competition out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety for the student-athletes, coaches and staff.
The cancelled games include men’s hockey’s home-and-home series vs. Castleton University scheduled for Friday and Saturday, as well as the men’s basketball home-and-home series with NVU-Lyndon scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.
The women’s basketball team’s home game vs. NVU-Johnson on Tuesday, Feb. 23 is also canceled.
LACROSSE
UVM captains
BURLINGTON — University of Vermont women’s lacrosse coach Sarah Dalton Graddock announced her captains on Thursday, giving that honor to graduate senior Mady Corkum along with juniors Grace Giancola and Maris Large.
Last year, Corkum saw action in four games and earned three starts. She picked up a ground ball in the season-opening win at Merrimack and caused one turnover. Giancola missed the 2020 campaign due to an injury but was a member of the America East All-Rookie Team in 2019. As a redshirt freshman, she started all 15 games. She tallied 24 points on 12 goals and 12 assists.
Large made eight appearances with seven starts in 2020. She ranked second on the team with 16 draw controls and netted 13 goals.
The Catamounts posted a 4-4 record in 2020 before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vermont is scheduled to open the 2021 season at conference foe Hartford on Thursday, March 4 at 3:30 p.m.
SNOW SPORTS
Shiffrin 2nd in GS
Burke Mountain Academy alumni Mikaela Shiffrin and Nina O’Brien were running first and second after one run in Thursday’s women’s Alpine giant slalom race at the FIS World Ski Championships.
They couldn’t maintain that spot after the second run but both finished in the top 10.
Shiffrin took second with a time of 2:30.68, finishing 0.02 seconds behind Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami. Austria’s Katharina Liensberger rounded out the podium.
O’Brien ended up 10th with a time of 2:32.46. Americans AJ Hurt and Paula Moltzan didn’t finish their first run.
The men have a giant slalom race on Friday, followed by the women’s slalom on Saturday and men’s slalom on Sunday.
On the World Cup stage, Stratton Mountain School’s Lindsey Jacobellis was second in Thursday’s women’s snowboard cross event, earning 800 FIS points. Italy’s Michela Moioli won the competition.
Manchester Center’s Alex Diebold was 37th in the men’s snowboard cross event, earning 19.40 FIS points.
At the IBU Biathlon World Championships, Rutland High alumna Chloe Levins was 73rd in the women’s 15k individual competition on Tuesday.
