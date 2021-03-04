QUECHEE — Hope Kelley’s jump shot gave Proctor the lead late in the game and teammate Maggie McKearin drained two free throws to account for the final score of 70-67 in a girls basketball classic on Thursday night.
Hayley Goodwin led Mid-Vermont with 30 points and her sister Sydney added 24.
McKearin led the Phantoms with 30 points. Laci French followed with 13 points, nailing three 3-pointers. Isabel Greb added eight points and Kelley six.
“Sydney Wood hit a couple of big 3s. Everybody contributed. It was a great team win, a gritty win,” Proctor coach Joe McKearin said.
The Phantoms and Eagles were set to meet last March for the state title at Barre Auditorium when COVID intervened and they were declared co-champions.
Rachel Horner Richardson had a good look for a 3 to send the game into overtime but the ball went in and out.
The game left both teams with 6-1 records.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rutland 48, Hartford 28
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Kendra Sabotka poured in 19 points and Kathryn Moore added 10 to help the Rutland girls basketball team to a 48-28 victory over Hartford on Thursday night in Hanley Gymnasium.
“We came out hot,” RHS coach Nate Bellomo said.
“We transitioned well and we played defense well.”
The Ravens were in command by halftime, leading 25-10.
Now, they get to try to slay the giant. The 6-1 Ravens have unbeaten CVU coming to Keefe Gym on Monday.
GM 25, Long Trail 24
CHESTER — Turnovers were plenty for the Green Mountain girls basketball team on Thursday, but it survived to win 25-24 over Long Trail.
“We shot ourselves in he foot continuously with unforced turnovers,” said GM coach Jeff Buffum. “Long Trail played with a lot of heart. Coach (Sean) Dillon has a lot to look forward to with that group.”
Buffum said his team’s pressure defense was very productive and that was key in the win. Luna Burkland was strong on the boards for the Chieftains.
“She is only 5-foot-8, but she rebounds like a 7-footer,” he said.
Kim Cummings led Green Mountain with 17 points.
Green Mountain (3-4) has eclipsed its win total from last year. The Chieftains host Poultney on Monday.
Poultney 35, BF 28
POULTNEY — The Poultney girls basketball team earned a big bounce-back victory after a loss at Twin Valley, getting past Bellows Falls on Thursday night by a score of 35-28 on Capman Court.
Emily Handley led the way with 14 points as the Blue Devils improved their record to 3-2.
“Monday was the first time we’ve had our whole team together and we were able to get back to playing the way that we like to play tonight,” Poultney coach Todd Hayes said.
The Blue Devils will try to keep it going on Monday when they play Green Mountain.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Enosburg 49, Richford 18
RICHFORD — It was all Enosburg in the game between neighboring rivals as the Hornets ran away to a 49-18 win in boys basketball action on Thursday night.
Enosburg improved its record to 2-3.
Mount Abe 47, Mill River 33
BRISTOL — Mill River coach Ben Smith was happy with the effort from his Minutemen on the road Thursday night despite the 47-33 loss to Mount Abraham.
“It was the best we’ve look especially in the first half,” Smith said.
The Minutemen trailed by only a point at halftime but then the Eagles took command by winning the third quarter 8-4.
Johnny Verdon led Mill River with 15 points. Adam Shum and Connor Lopiccolo added seven each.
The Minutemen host Otter Valley on Tuesday.
Middlebury 60, Vergennes 47
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury won Thursday night’s Route 7 battle with Vergennes in boys basketball action.
It was the Tigers’ third straight win and moves their record to 4-3.
ALPINE SKIING
SVL districts
SOUTH POMFRET — The Rutland boys Alpine skiing team took home a district championship at Suicide Six on Thursday in the final tune-up before next week’s state championship meet.
The Ravens led after last week’s giant slalom at Bromley Mountain and secured the district title with another strong showing in the slalom on Thursday.
Rutland bested Woodstock by six points in the slalom and beat out the Wasps by 20 points across the two events.
Mill River was sixth overall as a team on the boys side.
Individually, Rutland’s Brady Kenosh won the boys race with a time of 57.24 seconds. Teammate Reed Martin was third, Zachary Nelson was sixth, Ben Cerreta was ninth and Jack Wallace was 17th.
Green Mountain’s Leo Schnipper was eighth, while Mount St. Joseph’s Chase Wiegers was 13th and Brian Pierce was 26th. The top Mill River skier was Jimmy Barrett in 29th.
Burr and Burton and Woodstock tied in Thursday’s girls slalom but BBA’s advantage from the giant slalom clinched the Bulldogs’ district title.
The Wasps were second and Rutland finished third.
Individually, Mount St. Joseph’s Taylor Blodorn finished fifth in Thursday’s slalom with a time of 71.30 seconds. Green Mountain’s Haley Racicot was ninth. Rutland’s Lauren Solimano was 14th, Ady Kinsman was 16th, Paige Harned was 17th and Luci Horrocks was 20th.
The state championships get going on Monday with giant slalom at Smugglers Notch.
BOWLING
Weekly ranking
The defending-champion Fair Haven bowling team finds itself tied for third in the Vermont bowling standings after week three of action.
The Slaters have 30 points, which is tied with South Burlington. Hartford leads the state with 35 points and Randolph is second with 32.
Brattleboro and Burlington are tied for fifth and Springfield is in seventh.
XC RUNNING
CVU’s Bliss honored
HINESBURG — CVU cross country coach Scott Bliss was named 2020 Girls High School Cross Country Coach of the Year for Vermont.
The Green Mountain graduate led the Redhawks to their 12th girls cross country state championship in a row.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
UVM 17, Hartford 7
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of Vermont women’s lacrosse team opened the season in the win column, besting University of Hartford Thursday afternoon.
The Catamounts led by three at the half, but put the game out of reach by outscoring the Hawks by seven in the second half.
Ava Vasile led UVM with five goals, followed by McKenzie Ballard with four and Grace Giancola with three. Shannon Tuozzo led Hartford with three goals.
COLLEGE SOCCER
UVM games postponed
BURLINGTON — The Vermont men’s and women’s soccer conference openers this weekend have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
Men’s soccer was slated to host UMass Lowell on Friday and the women’s soccer team was set to travel to NJIT for a Sunday contest. Rescheduled dates will be coordinated and announced at a later date with approval from America East and the other teams involved.
WORLDS
U.S. nabs 4th
OBERSTDORF, Germany — The United States finished just off the podium in Thursday’s 4x5km relay at the FIS World Nordic Ski Championships.
The U.S. team, which included Stratton Mountain’s Jessie Diggins, Dartmouth College’s Rosie Brennan and Alaska Pacific’s Hailey Swirbul and Sadie Maubet Bjornsen, finished in fourth with a time of 54:30.2.
Norway brought home the win, followed by the Russian Ski Federation and Finland.
The men’s 4x10km relay is scheduled for Friday.
The FIS Alpine World Junior Ski Championships got underway this week in Bansko, Bulgaria.
Killington Mountain School’s Bradshaw Underhill is one of the Americans competing and he finished 22nd in Wednesday’s super G with a time of 51.63 seconds.
In Thursday’s giant slalom, Green Mountain Valley School’s Benjamin Ritchie was 22nd with a time of 1:49.41. Underhill was 24th in the race.
Ritchie and Underhill are competing in Friday’s slalom as well.
In World Cup action, Stratton Mountain’s Lindsey Jacobellis was third in Thursday’s women’s snowboard cross event.
Manchester Center’s Alex Diebold was 19th in the men’s snowboard cross event.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
