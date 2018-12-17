ARLINGTON — The Proctor boys basketball team bounced back from the loss to Otter Valley in the championship game of the Bob Abrahamson Tip-Off Tournament by beating Arlington on the road Monday night, 51-45.
The Phantoms were up 23-17 at the half.
Brennon Crossmon led the Phantoms with 17 points on the strength of four 3-point field goals. Joe Valerio followed with 11 points. Conner McKearin and Nate Greb tossed in 10 apiece.
“We were not very sharp,” Proctor coach Jake Eaton said. “We missed a lot of layups, missed a lot of foul shots and turned the ball over a lot.
“But give Arlington credit. They are scrappy and tough.”
Eaton also knows nothing comes easy in the Eagles Nest.
“It is a tough environment,” he said.
“We’ve got to learn to close out games. This is the third game that we didn’t close out. But we’ll learn.”
Proctor takes a 2-1 record into Thursday’s home game against Black River.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Windsor 61,
Mill River 35
WINDSOR — The Windsor girls basketball team had no trouble in dispatching Mill River on Monday night, 61-35.
The Yellow Jackets were in command by halftime, leading 38-13.
Mill River’s Grace Gilman nailed a couple of jump shots early in the second half, but the Minutemen were never able to threaten.
Windsor had it put away entering the fourth quarter, leading 53-27.
Newly minted 1,000-point scorer Olivia Rockwood led Windsor with 21 points. Adi Prior and Angelina Bigwood added nine each.
Molly Bruso led the Minutemen with nine points and Gilman had eight.
“We did some good things tonight,” Windsor coach Bruce MacKay said.
“We’ve got a tough one on Friday,” MacKay said of the Jackets’ home game against Springfield.
Mill River fell to 1-3 and the Yellow Jackets extended their mark to 3-0.
Mill River is at Middlebury on Friday to take on a Tiger team it has already beaten, 34-24.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Middlebury 72,
Pitt-Bradford 53
BRADFORD, Pa. — The No. 25 Middlebury College men’s basketball team got 19 points from Jack Farrell in a convincing 72-53 win over Pitt-Bradford on Monday.
The 7-2 Panthers are at Hilbert on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
BOWLING
Randolph dominating
Randolph had the top three bowlers in the state to headline the early high school season. Logan Lumbra rolled a 243 and 190 to top the state’s individual standings with teammates Jarrid Wheeler and Joseph Warner following in second and third, respectively.
Hartford’s Rayce Gilbert was next and Fair Haven’s Nick Snide, who had scores of 257 and 187 the first week followed by a 192 and 165 the next time out, closed out the top five.
Completing the top 10, in order, were Randolph’s Howard Stockwell, Fair Haven’s Kerry Crossman, Fair Haven’s Jacob Pickielnok, Hartford’s Cean Lieberman and Springfield’s Dylan Foster.
RHS unified team shines
The Rutland High School championship Unified bowling team reaped a gold and silver medals and two bronze medals on Monday.
