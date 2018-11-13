PLYMOUTH, N.H. — The struggles continued for the Castleton University men's hockey team as the Spartans fell 7-0 to Plymouth State on the road Tuesday night.
Matt Volonnino powered the Panther attack with two goals.
Castleton fell to 0-4-2.
The Panthers' record goes to 5-0-1.
The Spartans will look to break through for that first win Friday when the SUNY Canton Roos invade Spartan Arena. Game time is 7 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Middlebury hosting Sectional
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College women's soccer team continues its 11th NCAA Tournament appearance this weekend when it hosts an NCAA Sectional. The Panthers will take on Swarthmore at 11 a.m. on Nov. 17, while Hardin-Simmons (Texas) plays Misericordia (Pennsylvania) in the other semifinal contest at 1:30 p.m. The winners will meet in a sectional final on Sunday at 1 p.m. with a trip to the final four on the line.
Middlebury, which earned an automatic bid after winning its fourth NESCAC Championship, advanced to this weekend behind a 4-1 victory in the opening round over the University of Maine at Farmington on Saturday, followed by a 0-0 tie with Ithaca the next day. The Panthers moved on via a 3-0 tally in penalty kicks over the Bombers.
MEN'S SOCCER
Book, Levy honored
POULTNEY – Green Mountain College soccer players Cameron Book and Sawyer Levy were named to the Association of Independent Institutions (AII) Men's Soccer All-Conference Second Team.
Book helped power the Eagles' to their most successful season since 2007 (4-9-2) and earned their first Northeastern Intercollegiate Athletics Conference Championship appearance.
"It's great Cameron was able to finish off his career with his best all-around season, with career highs in both goals and assists," said Head Coach Chris George. "It's no surprise the coaches recognized his achievements as one of the most dangerous attacking players in the conference all season long. Much of our success this year was built on his ability to create chances for himself and the guys around him."
Book led the team in goals (8), shots on goal (35), points (19) and was second in assists (3).
"What a season Sawyer had. He was excellent in every game we played and rose to the challenge again and again," George said. "Despite taking last season off he was razor sharp from day one. He stepped up as a leader in the locker room; his confidence and self-belief were infectious, and his commitment to fitness set a wonderful example for the guys new to the team. In short, his season is the standard we'll measure goalkeepers against in the future."
Levy led the team in saves (128), allowed just a 1.852 goal against average, had an 80.9 save percentage, and helped orchestrate two shutouts on the season.
CORRECTION
A name in the Marble Vallley League all-stars story was misspelled. She was Mount St. Joseph's Tiana Gallipo.
