BENNINGTON — Rutland boys basketball senior Eli Pockette calmed the Kates Krazies, flirting with a triple-double in a 70-56 RHS win against Mount Anthony Thursday night at Kates Gymnasium.
Pockette put up 25 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out nine assists to pace Rutland. Eric Swain followed with 10 points and five rebounds, while Luke DelBianco had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Carter Thompson led MAU with 22 points, while Braeden Billert added 11 points.
Rutland was in control throughout, leading 42-24 at the half.
Rutland (4-7) hosts Woodstock on Tuesday to kick off a three-game week.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FHU 58, Hartford 49
(Overtime)
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven boys basketball team needed an extra quarter to keep its record unblemished, but the Slaters got the job done, beating Hartford 58-49 in overtime Thursday night.
"Both teams executed offensively and played tenacious defense," said Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost.
The game was tied 22-22 at the half and remained tight throughout. Hartford's Sean Dunton hit a clutch 3 in the fourth quarter that forced overtime, before the Slaters took control in the extra frame.
Fair Haven's Sawyer Ramey and Sam Barber were excellent at the free throw line in overtime and Ramey's three OT steals helped ice the victory.
Ramey led all scorers with 21 points, followed by 16 from Joe Buxton and 12 from Sam Barber.
Christian Hathorn led Hartford with 12 points and Brody Tyburski had 11.
Fair Haven (11-0) hosts Mount St. Joseph on Monday. Hartford (9-2) is at Brattleboro on Saturday.
Poultney 51, Sharon 50
SHARON — Ari Camp drilled a 3-point field goal from the wing with just over a minute to play to give the Poultney boys basketball team a little breathing room at 51-47 but Sharon Academy's Parker Bogardus answered with his own trey and the Devils held on for the 51-50 victory.
But nobody could be certain of the outcome until time expired. Sharon had a corner 3-point shot that fell short at the buzzer.
Peyton Book had himself a night for the Blue Devils with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Marcus Lewis and Camp added nine points apiece and post player Ryan Simons contributed eight points and three blocked shots.
Jack Lloyd led the Phoenix with 15 points. Bogardus had 14 and Caleb Benjamin tossed in 11.
Poultney improved its record to 4-8 and will travel to Twin Valley on Wednesday.
Sharon's record dipped to 2-8 and they have a stern test on Monday when they host Mid-Vermont Christian.
Woodstock 63, Springfield 51
WOODSTOCK — The Springfield boys basketball team fell to Woodstock 63-51 Thursday night.
The Wasps did their big damage in the opening quarter, outscoring the Cosmos by double figures.
"We came out flat in the first quarter," said Springfield coach Kraig Harlow.
Carson Clark led the Cosmos with 18 points, followed by 13 from Tanner Gintof.
Declan McCullough led all scorers with 22 points for Woodstock.
Springfield (3-8) is at Division II heavyweight Hartford on Monday.
WRV 52, Mill River 36
SOUTH ROYALTON — The Mill River boys basketball team saw marked improvement from its last time out, but fell to White River Valley 52-36 Thursday night.
The Minutemen trailed by 12 at the half and had the deficit down to nine at one point in the fourth quarter.
Mike Wierzbicki led Mill River with 15 points, followed by Ryan Smith's 12.
Wyatt Cadwell paced the Wildcats with 16 points and Zander Clark had 12.
Mill River (1-10) is at Mount Abraham on Saturday.
WRESTLING
OV splits
BRANDON — The Otter Valley wrestling team took home a victory against Burr and Burton Academy, but fell to perennial state champion Mount Anthony in their other dual.
The Otters host the Otter Valley Invitational on Saturday at the House of Noise.
H.S. FOOTBALL
Coaches clinic
The Vermont High School Coaches Association is hosting the Annual Football Clinic at Rutland High School at Rutland High School on Friday, March 10.
The clinic will include nine lecture hours; starting with three one- hour sessions at 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Friday evening.
The cost of the clinic will also include a buffet pass for a social following Friday’s sessions. The association has put together an exciting group of topics delivered by some of the most respected college and high school coaches in the Northeast. Many of the top college coaches from around New England will be speaking.
Many vendors from around the Northeast will also be present. These coaches will be available to answer any of your questions and to help all of promote, teach, and further appreciate the great game of football.
The cost of the clinic for Vermont High School Coaches Association members and any staff member of that school is $30 per person. For non-members, it is $35.
