FALMOUTH, Maine — Rutland Country Club's Garren Poirier has been among the top golfers at the New England Amateur all week and he stayed that way on the final day, finishing in a tie for sixth overall.
Poirier finished the tournament at even-par, in a tie alongside Mac Bredahl and Ricky Stimets. Poirier had a trio of birdies on Thursday.
George Wright Golf Club's Joseph Lenane won the tournament, shooting 7-under in the 54-hole affair.
Newport Country Club's Austin Giroux moved up the leaderboard, finishing the tournament in a tie for 21st at 7-over, after shooting a 71 on Thursday.
Ekwanok Country Club's Taylor Bellemare also came in at 7-over. His best round came on the opening day, where he shot a 72.
Burlington Country Club's Michael Walsh, the runner-up at the Vermont Am, finished in a tie for 28th at 9-over. He carded a 72 on the opening day.
Manchester Country Club's Mathew Smith finished in a tie for 32nd at 10-over. Smith had a trio of birdies on the final day.
A stroke back from Smith was Barton Golf Club's Jackson King at 11-over in a tie for 34th.
GOLF
Junior Tour
SHELBURNE — Rutland Country Club's Mattie Serafin, a rising sophomore at Mill River, finished in second in the 15-18 boys division of the Vermont Golf Association's Junior Tour Match Play championship held at Kwiniaska Golf Course on Thursday.
Serafin fell to Evan Marchessault 4-and-3 in the championship match.
Serafin had beaten Derin Suren 4-and-2 in the semifinals, while Marchessault knocked off top-seeded Sebastian Pell, of RCC, 1-up.
Rutland CC's Teegan Duffy claimed the championship in the girls 15-18 division. She bested Taylor Mouton 4-and-3 in Thursday's championship match.
Ralph Myhre Golf Course's Brady Fallon earned the championship in the boys 10-14 division, beating Bubba Chamberlain 9-and-8 in the finals.
Fallon beat Oliver Graves 5-and-3 in the semifinals and Chamberlain beat Bruce Johnson 7-and-6.
LEGION BASEBALL
Lakes goes 2-1
BELLOWS FALLS — The Lakes Region American Legion baseball team won a pair of games and lost one as part of a three-team affair hosted by Bellows Falls, along with White River Junction on Thursday.
After beating Post 37 9-2, Lakes Region finished off a 2-1 win in a continuation of a game against Post 84. Jacob Patch had pitched effectively ahead of the pause earlier in the week and Caleb Nelson came on to pitch two scoreless innings on Thursday.
White River Junction dominated the final game of the day, beating Lakes Region 15-1 in five innings.
Thursday left Lakes Region with an 8-8 record and Post 84 with a 7-10 record.
16U SOFTBALL
SV 18, Fort Edward 6
FORT EDWARD, N.Y. — The Slate Valley softball team fell behind early, but weren't deterred, beating Fort Edward 18-6 on Thursday.
Fort Edward jumped on the board early, scoring off a dropped third strike while Slate Valley struggled to get the bats going.
In the second inning, Rhi Lubaszewski singled and scored on a groundout by starting pitcher Olivia Outslay. Fort Edward scored on a throwing error in the bottom half.
In the third inning, Fort Edward capitalized on a pair of defensive lapses by Slate Valley to jump ahead by five as Tori Raymond entered the game in relief of Outslay to wrap up the inning.
Slate Valley took over in the fourth inning with Maddie Wilson driving in two before Lubaszewski homered. The Vermont side scored seven in the fifth and six in the sixth to pull away for the run-rule win.
Raymond earned the win in relief, moving her record to 2-1 and Slate Valley's record to 4-2.
Slate Valley is back home for its final two home games next week, hosting Hartford and rival Granville, SV game out of the day, sitting in fourth in the Tri-County Middle League.
WR 3, Hartford 2
HARTFORD, N.Y. — West Rutland's Outlaws and Outsiders edged Hartford 3-2 in a Tri-County Middle League softball game on Thursday.
Westside moved to 2-3, sitting in sixth in the TCML.
Olivia Graham had seven strikeouts for O&O. Kennah Wright-Chapman had the go-ahead hit in the seventh, Hayley Raiche made some standout plays at first base.