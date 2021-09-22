WOODSTOCK — Otter Valley golfers Lucas Politano and Matt Bryant earned All-Southern Valley Conference honors for their effort at the Southern Valley Conference championships on Wednesday.
Politano was the top Otter, shooting a 40 in the nine-hole tournament. Bryant was close behind at 42.
The other golfers to make the All-Southern Valley team were Woodstock’s Ethan Dean, Hartford’s Joseph Barwood and Long Trail’s JD Redding.
Woodstock bested Otter Valley by four strokes in the team competition with with the Wasps’ top four golfers combining for 176.
Dean was the individual medalist, shooting a 38. Teammates Chris Bradley (45), Owen Kross (46) and Will Coates (47) all shot under 50.
Outside of Politano and Bryant, Jordan Beayon shot under 47 and Thomas Politano shot 51 as the other point-counting golfers for the Otters.
Barwood (40) and Jaden Poirier (47) were the two golfers under 50 for Hurricanes. Redding (43) and Alyssa Gallo (46) were under 50 for LTS.
Mill River’s top golfer was Trenton Spafford with a 56, while teammate Max McKee shot 59.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton 14, Sage 2
CASTLETON — The Castleton field hockey team scored the most goals it has this season, beating Sage College 14-2 Wednesday night at Dave Wolk Stadium.
The Spartans scored all five first-half goals, with Kaitlin Bardellini scoring three times and Emily Harris twice in the first. Assists in the first half came from Haley Corlew and Harris, both doing so twice.
Sage’s Kyndra Riche scored quickly in the third quarter, before Harris and Corlew extended the Castleton advantage. Bardellini assisted on the Harris goal and Payton Barlow assisted on Corlew’s tally.
Ashlee Billert scored for the Gators, before Harris scored twice more, with Bardellini assisting on the latter, making it 9-2 heading to the fourth.
In the fourth quarter, Corlew scored the first two goals and Barlow added the next. Harris’ dream night kept building with her sixth goal, before a goal from Amelia Wilson off a corner.
Harris’ six goal night brings her total to 14 for the season.
Castleton (3-5) is at Eastern Connecticut State on Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
BF 15, Springfield 0
WESTMINSTER — Division I Bellows Falls flexed its muscles with a 15-0 win against Springfield on Wednesday.
Zada Grant made 26 saves in goal for the Cosmos.
“Bellows falls is a wonderful team to play against. They are pure talent,” said Springfield coach Alex Nikolovski.
“We have a young group and these are the teams that are going to make us better. The girls are improving every day.”
Springfield (0-5) are at Otter Valley for the Otters’ Homecoming game on Saturday.
Slaters postponed
WOODSTOCK — Fair Haven’s field hockey game at Woodstock on Wednesday was postponed due to a lack of availability of officials. The game will be made up on Oct. 18 in Woodstock.
BOYS SOCCER
TV 5, Westside 0
ARLINGTON — The West Rutland boys soccer team lost in the opening round of the John Werner tournament at Arlington Recreation Park on Tuesday.
West Rutland plays Arlington on Friday in the tournament consolation game.
Midd 7, Missisquoi 0
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury boys soccer team dominated against Missisquoi Wednesday afternoon, winning 7-0.
The Tigers host Mount Abraham on Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Phantoms, Devils today
POULTNEY — The girls soccer game between Proctor and Poultney in Poultney that was postponed on Tuesday will be played in Poultney on Thursday.
WRV 4, BF 0
SOUTH ROYALTON — Bellows Falls was competitive but fell to White River Valley 4-0 on Wednesday.
In the first half, BF couldn’t make many offensive strides, while the Wildcats scored twice to lead 2-0 at the half.
In the second half, the Terriers made several strong attempts to put the ball in and senior Bre Stockman had a great shot on goal.
White River Valley continued to play well and scored two more goals.
“The Terriers defense put up a great fight led by seniors McKenna Bingham, Savannah Sylvester-Neal, and Julia Nystrom,” said BF coach Jamie Dansereau. “Terriers goalie senior Corina Mitchell had great saves the whole game.”
MEN’S SOCCER
UVM 2, Siena 2
BURLINGTON – A 90th-minute strike by freshman Jacob Arachchige-Jensen was the equalizer as Siena (3-3-1) and the University of Vermont (5-1-1) played to a 2-2 draw in men’s soccer action at Virtue Field on Tuesday.
The Saints earned a free kick during the final seconds and Arachchige-Jensen rocketed a shot into the upper-left portion of the net with just one second remaining.
Siena’s Zach Gardner scored the game’s first goal in the 16th minute and the Catamounts tied the game in the 34th minute after Zach Barrett headed in first goal of the season.
Adrian Schulze Solano tallied his first collegiate goal in the 45th minute banging home a rebound on a last-second corner kick before the half.
Goalie Brendan Pulley recorded one save in his first start as a Catamount. Lerech and Alex Nagy both registered a team-high six shots, with Nagy producing two shots on goal. Borie tallied five shots, including two shots on goal. Vermont recorded 34 shots, which is the highest under Rob Dow’s head coaching tenure.
The Catamounts will travel to play Harvard at 7 p.m. Friday.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Plattsburgh 9, Castleton 0
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The Castleton University women’s team was blanked 9-0 by Plattsburgh State on Wednesday.
The loss drops the Spartans to 3-4 as they prepare to host Rhode Island College in a Little East Conference match on Saturday.
