BRISTOL — The eighth-seeded Otter Valley boys lacrosse team's season ended on Wednesday, falling to top-seed Mount Abraham 19-3 in the Division III quarterfinals.
Thomas Politano had two goals to pace the Otters, while Ben McGuigan had a goal and TJ Baron had an assist.
Otter Valley (0-13) graduates three seniors and has 14 returners coming back from this spring's young squad.
BASEBALL
BF 7, Springfield 0
WESTMINSTER — In a matchup of rivals, the No. 6 Bellows Falls baseball team bested No. 11 Springfield 7-0 in a Division III first round game on Wednesday.
The Terriers did their damage early, scoring their seven runs across the first four innings.
The Cosmos had the bases loaded on multiple occasions, but couldn't get the key hit.
Trenton Fletcher went six innings on the mound for Bellows Falls, while Logan Roundy went the distance for Springfield.
SOFTBALL
Enosburg 21, Springfield 3
ENOSBURG FALLS — The No. 4 seed Enosburg softball team cruised to a 21-3 victory against No. 13 Springfield in a Division II first round playoff game on Wednesday.
The Cosmos finished the season 3-14, while Enosburg (14-3) hosts No. 5 Middlebury in the state quarterfinals.
ULTIMATE
MRU advances
NORTH CLARENDON — The No. 15 seed Mill River Ultimate team won by forfeit against No. 18 Sharon Academy on Wednesday in a scheduled playoff game.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CU honorees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Earlier in the month, Hannah Mosher and Samera Rideout of the Castleton University softball team were named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region II team.
Mosher, a second Team selection, cemented herself as a force at the leadoff spot with a conference-leading 1.109 OPS. The South Glens Falls, New York native placed atop the squad's offensive leaderboard with 43 hits, 31 runs, seven triples, and four blasts to make 2023 her best campaign in green and white. In the season finale against UMass Dartmouth, Mosher eclipsed the 100-hit milestone to finish the year with the fifth-best single-season hit mark in program history.
Tabbed to the All-Region Third Team, Rideout quickly asserted her role as a consistent bat in the Castleton lineup, starting 31 contests while leading the squad with a batting average of .378 and 26 RBIs. The freshman had her fair share of big games at the dish, logging four three-hit games and seven multi-RBI contests, but also exhibited great consistency with a pair of seven-game hit streaks.
Mosher and Rideout join teammate Kate LaPan (2022) and Jess Babcock (2016) as the program's four student-athletes to boast the accolade.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Middlebury honors
MIDDLEBURY — Jane Earley and Erica Barr of the Middlebury College women's lacrosse team garnered national recognition from the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA). Earley was named both the Division III National Player and Attacker of the Year by the organization for the second-straight season, while Barr was tabbed the Division III National Defender of the Year.
GOLF
Hornblower
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Rutland Country Club and University of Connecticut golfer Jared Nelson is competing in the 59th Hornblower Memorial Golf Tournament, which starts on Friday.
Nelson won the event last spring, shooting 7-under and beating out the competition by four strokes.
Nelson had a summer to remember last year, winning the Vermont Amateur, New England Amateur and making it to the round of 64 in the U.S. Amateur.
