SHELBURNE — Thursday was a big day for the Politano family. Recent Otter Valley graduate Mia Politano, headed for Middlebury College, captured the 15-18 girls championship at the Vermont Golf Association’s Junior Golf Tour event at Kwiniaska Golf Club on Thursday.
Her brother Lucas Politano captured the title in the boys 10-14 division, outlasting Rutland’s Sebastian Pell in the finals.
Mia bested Rutland’s Jillian Miles in the finals, 2-and-1.
The multi-sport standout at Otter Valley reached the finals by topping Ryan Sleeper 6-and-4 in the semifinals. Miles earned her ticket to the final match by beating Paige Oakes 9-and-8 in her semifinal match.
Politano was the top seed and Miles the No. 2 seed in the field.
Lucas was also the top seed.
No. 1 Jackson King defeated No. 6 Charlie Davis 4-and-2 to claim the championship in the boys 15-18 finals.
LEGION BASEBALL
Bratt gets top seed
BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Post 5 edged White River Junction Post 84 3-2 to run its record to 12-3 and clinch the No. 1 seed for the Southern Division in the upcoming tournament.
BF sweeps
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls Post 37 had a big night, notching two wins on Thursday.
Bellows Falls won the completion of a suspended game with Bennington 14-4 and got a 9-5 win in eight innings in the nightcap to run its record to 9-8.
Grady Lockerby hit a solo home run for Post 37 to win it in the eighth.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Applejack lineup
MANCHESTER — The Manchester College Soccer Series at Applejack Stadium is set with some possible additions.
The preseason games in place for the series are: Castleton vs. Skidmore in a women’s game on Aug. 28 at 6 p.m.; Castleton vs. MCLA on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. and Middlebury vs. Williams on Sept. 4 at noon.
There are also two regular season contests scheduled for the facility off Route 30: The University of Vermont will go against Bryant in a women’s game on Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. and Clarkson will face New England College in a men’s game on Sept. 18 at 5 p.m.
There is the possibility of a UVM preseason game being added.
FIELD HOCKEY
UVM opens on road
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont field hockey team will launch the season on Aug. 28 against Sacred Heart at Syracuse. The next day the Catamounts will play Syracuse.
They travel to the University of Massachusetts on Sept. 3 before the home opener against Holy Cross at Moulton Winder Field.
RACING
Claremont returns
CLAREMONT, N.H. — Racing returns to Claremont Motorsports Park on Friday after its annual week off, the summer-break weekend. Racing begins at 7 p.m.
ACT race
WATERBURY — The defending winner of the Midsummer Classic 250 at North Woodstock, New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park is going full-bore for a repeat. “Thrillin’” Dillon Moltz has filed his entry for the $10,000-to-win American-Canadian Tour event on Saturday, July 31.
Moltz joins a field that includes point leader Tom Carey III, 2019 Midsummer Classic winner Wayne Helliwell Jr., defending ACT champion Jimmy Hebert, and eight-time White Mountain champion Quinny Welch.
New entries continue to arrive with more top names throwing their hat in the ring. As the longest and richest point-counting ACT Late Model Tour race, Moltz and his RB Performance team know that winning the Midsummer 250 again would be another crown jewel.
“It was super-important last year,” Moltz said. “That was the biggest race we’ve won as a team. To be able to go back-to-back in it would mean even more to us. So we’re putting a lot of effort into this race just like we did last year, and we’re hoping we can have the same result.”
Moltz and his team are pulling out all the stops in their bid for another Midsummer Classic crown. They will head to White Mountain this Saturday, July 24 for the New Hampshire Governor’s Cup, a 100-lap shootout for the weekly Late Models.
The Governor’s Cup gives every team in attendance a chance to get tuned up at the bullring. Moltz noted it is also an opportunity to get more information about how the new Hoosier Racing tires will react on a long run at the track.
“We’ve just got to get after it and figure out what (the Hoosier tires) want, how far you can push them, and the characteristics of the tire throughout the race,” Moltz said. “That’s part of what we’re using this coming weekend for. The last Tour race at White Mountain, we got caught up in a wreck on lap 10, so we didn’t get to experience the whole race to figure out what the tires wanted or how they were going to hold up. So we figured we would use this weekend as another test.”
Last year’s triumph was the third ACT win at White Mountain in Moltz’s career. The track has long been one of his favorites, and it is now hugely popular among other Late Model and Super Late Model racers. The 2021 schedule that includes three ACT Late Model Tour events, three Pro All Stars Series (PASS) events, and several other long-distance Late Model shows has made it the unofficial home of pavement Late Model racing in New Hampshire.
“I think it’s a true driver’s track,” Moltz said.
Thunder Road point leader Jason Corliss, who won the 2020 season opener at White Mountain, is setting his sights on the Midsummer 250.
