KILLINGTON — Otter Valley rising junior Lucas Politano finished in a tie for 12th in the Golf Performance Center Killington Junior Golf Championship, held at Green Mountain National Golf Course.
Politano finished the tournament at 8-over, shooting a 74 on the final day on Thursday. He was consistent throughout the tournament, carding a 73, 74 and 74 in the three-day tournament.
Politano, who finished fifth in this tournament last year, had four birdies on Thursday, bringing his total to 12 over the three days.
Fellow rising junior Sebastian Pell, from Rutland High School, finished in a tie for 45th, shooting 20-over for the tournament. Pell was his best on the first day, where he shot a 74.
The boys champion was California's Benjamin Wang, who shot 5-under. He ran away with the victory, winning by eight strokes.
The girls champion was Kristina Xu, who shot even-par. She had her best showing on the final day, shooting a 68.
GOLF
Amateur qualifier
WILLISTON — Williston Golf Club hosted the fourth and final qualifier for the men's Vermont Amateur golf championship on Thursday with 42 golfers punching their ticket to the tournament.
Barton Golf Club's Jackson King was the qualifier medalist, shooting 3-under 68. Close behind was Williston's Jeffrey Maier, who shot a 1-under 70 on his home course.
Other qualifiers were: Evan Forrest, Edward Linto, Mike Coakley, Ryan Manley, Nicholas Pichette, Kim Perry, Alex Leonard, Andy Parish, Jack McDougall, Cameron Saia, Brian Johnson, Camden Ayer, Charles McNeeley, David Gerhardt, Matt Nelson, Travis Mott, Lincoln Sinclair, Matt Dyroff, Nicholas Murphy, Owen Benoit, William Noyes, Dylan Otis, Bryce Bortnick, Evan Marchessault, Kyle Rexford, William Gage, Nolan Benoit, Alex LaClair, Jon Guyette, Cale Thygesen, Patrick Jack Bryan, Brian Flynn, Seth Anderson, Robert Wells-Rogers, Kyle Anderson, Sam Handy, Cameron Fitzgerald, Paul Heffernan, Tylar Barron and Bart Gengler.
The Vermont Amateur is set for July 4 to July 6 at the Country Club of Barre.
Rutland Country Club's Jared Nelson is the tournament's defending champion.