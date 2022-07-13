PINEHURST, N.C. — The state champion Otter Valley boys golf team wrapped up an unforgettable experience at the 2022 Boys National Invitational at the historic Pinehurst Resort on Wednesday.
OV rising sophomore Lucas Politano finished in a tie for 83th individually at the tournament, shooting 17-over. He had two more birdies on Wednesday, bringing his total to seven for the tournament. Fellow Vermonter Austin Giroux, of North Country, also shot 17-over.
Older brother Thomas Politano also was competing individually. He notched a birdie on the 16th hole on Wednesday.
The Otters, represented by Lucas Politano, Thomas Politano, Jordan Beayon, Matthew Bryant and Hayden Bernhardt, finished 47th as a team.
GOLF
Junior Tour
STOWE — Country Club of Barre's Riley Richards took home top honors in the Vermont Golf Association Junior Tour event on Wednesday at Stowe Golf Club.
Richards won the 15-18 boys division, shooting 1-over, edging Ceder Knoll Country Club's Bryce Bortnick by one stroke.
Richards, the defending Division II medalist from U-32, had five birdies on Wednesday. Bortnick had four birdies and eagled the 14th hole.
Country Club of Barre's William Eaton, the winner of the previous Junior Tour event, finished third at 5-over. Eaton had three birdies on the front nine.
Rutland Country Club's Sebastian Pell finished fourth at 6-over with a pair of birdies and Stowe Golf Club's Lincoln Sinclair rounded out the top five at 8-over.
Kaylie Porter, from 802 Golf Academy, won the girls 15-18 division, shooting 13-over, giving her a six-stroke win.
Rutland's Teegan Duffy took second at 19-over, followed by Lakeside Golf Club's Madison Mousley at 22-over. Burlington Country Club's Taylor Moulton was fourth and Vermont National's Grace Marroquin was fifth.
In the boys 10-14 division, Kwiniaska Golf Club's Cooper Guerriere won at 4-over. He notched a birdie on the 16th hole.
Three strokes back in the second place was Cedar Knoll's Camden Ayer at 7-over. Ayer had a birdie on 11.
Rutland Country Club's Mattie Serafin and Kwiniaska's Patrick Jack Bryan tied for third at 8-over. Serafin had a pair of birdies.
Rutland's Kyle Blanchard finished in fifth place at 9-over. He had two birdies, but the highlight of his round was a hole-in-one on the par-3 eighth hole.
The Quechee Club's Claire Mamlouk was the lone competitor in the girls 10-14 division and shot 20-over.
LEGION BASEBALL
WRJ 19, Lakes 7
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The White River Junction Post 84 American Legion baseball team cruised to a 19-7 win in five innings against Lakes Region Wednesday at Maxfield Sports Complex.
White River Junction broke the game open with a huge fourth inning, scoring 14 runs to put the game out of reach.
Lakes Region did all its damage in the second inning, scoring seven runs to give it a lead it carried until the fourth.
Lakes Region (2-11) is at Bennington Post 13 for a doubleheader on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.