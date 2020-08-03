DORSET — Ralph Myhre Golf Course’s Mia Politano came out strong in the 2020 Vermont State Women’s Golf Association Amateur golf championship and is tied for first place after the first round.
The Otter Valley student, who is the two-time defending Division II medalist, shot a 6-over 78 at Dorset Field Club, putting her in a tie with Lakeside Golf Club’s Andrea Brown.
The highlight of Politano’s day was on the 18th hole, where she buried an eagle. She also birdied the ninth hole.
Green Mountain National Golf Course’s Lindsay Cone is one stroke off the leaders at 7-over. She birdied two holes on Monday.
Cone is currently tied with Dorset Field Club’s Julia Dapron, who was the Junior champion last year.
Williston Golf Club’s Jeanne Morrissey is in fifth place.
Stowe Golf Club’s Jena Wood shot an 11-over, which included a pair of birdies on the front nine. She is in a tie for sixth with Holly Reynolds, who is a 12-time Amateur champion.
Rutland Country Club’s Keely Levins-Culligan and Killington Golf Course’s Patricia Haas are both in the top 10 after the first round as well.
A pair of RCC golfers are also in the top 20, with Jillian Miles and Teegan Duffy both sitting at 17-over and Diane Ewald at 20-over.
Clubmates Ellen Miller and Edith Hiller are in the top 50.
Country Club of Vermont’s Deidre Mahler shot 20-over and is in a tie for 23rd, which involves Stowe’s Alyssa Barnes.
Lake St. Catherine Country Club’s Maureen Quinn is in 33rd, while Country Club of Barre’s Kathy Kemp is in 41st and Proctor-Pittsford Country Club’s Heather Grier is in 47th.
Other notable placements after one round include: Ann Oday (12th), Elizabeth Walker (13th), Lesley Brodie (21st), Barbara Shiffler (21st), Gretchen White (23rd), Judith Wine (31st) Erika Politano (41st) and Nicole Laberge (41st).
AUTO RACING
Drellos wins at D-Bowl
WEST HAVEN — It seemed to be only a matter of time before Demetrios Drellos won a feature at Devil’s Bowl Speedway, and the alarm bell rang loud and true on Sunday at the double-points “Vince Quenneville Sr. Memorial” Mid-Season Championships.
“The Greek Streak” headlined a busy night that also included wins by Johnny Bruno, Josh Coonradt, Andrew FitzGerald, Tim Simonds, Austin Chaves, and Cory Gray.
The event was a benchmark for the season at the Vermont track; not only did the race draw the first sellout crowd of the year in the pandemic-limited grandstand seats, the handicapper’s tower saw 163 racing vehicles signed in for competition.
Queensbury, N.Y. youngster Drellos blasted through the Pepsi Sportsman Modified field from his 17th-place starting position on the extreme outside lane.
Veteran racer John St. Germain was a late arrival to the front, having started 15th, and scored the runner-up finish for the second week in a row. Adam Pierson started alongside Drellos in 18th place and finished third after dicing with St. Germain.
Michael Wagner-Fitzgerald made the most of his first Devil’s Bowl appearance of 2020 by winning a hard-fought B-Feature for the Sportsman division. The Gansevoort, N.Y. racer sparred with rookie James Hanson before pulling away late. Chris Murray took second place with Hanson, Jamy Begor, and Marty Hutchins next in line.
Johnny Bruno got his fourth win of the year in O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division, grabbing a double-points 20-lapper.
Bruno survived a pair of restarts and the challenges of Bussino, Tremont, and Anthony Warren in the final circuits before pulling away. Warren slipped into second place for the third-straight race, with Bussino third. Unofficially, Bruno leads Warren by just two points for the championship, 519-517.
Josh Coonradt added another notch in his belt by taking the 20-lap Pro Stock/Super Stock combination feature. The defending Super DIRT Week Pro Stock winner, from West Milton, N.Y., led every step of the way for his first win in the Pro Stock class at Devil’s Bowl. Scott Towslee was the runner-up for the second time in a row, ahead of Kim Duell, Jay Fitzgerald and Ed Thompson.
In the Super Stock portion of the race, point leader Andrew FitzGerald of West Rutland, was a convincing winner for the fifth time in 2020, crossing the finish line seventh overall. Billy Duprey and Cam Gadue completed the podium for the Super Stocks.
The Mini Stock division saw its sixth different first-time winner in the last seven races as Clarendon’s Tim Simonds took his inaugural victory. Rookie Chris Sumner finished second after leading most of the event, and Kyle Davis Jr. score his first top-three run in third place. Brian Blake finished fourth with Willie Rice fifth.
Austin Chaves benefitted from a restart with nine laps complete to take his third Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint win. Samantha Mulready scored her best finish of the year in second, and point leader Cody O’Brien roared from the back after early problems for third place. Kamden Duffy and Kaidin White were next in line.
The Enduro Series was on track for its second 50-lap run of the season, and a recent record-high 56 entries piled onto the track for a mayhem-filled race. Three red flags and lots of wild crashes punctuated the action, but nothing could stop Clarendon’s Cory Gray, the undisputed Enduro King, as he grabbed his seventh Enduro win since 2015; Gray started 25th on the field.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway hosts one of the summer’s most highly anticipated events on Sunday, as the second annual “Battle at the Bowl” Big Block/Small Block Modified Challenge revs up.
