BRANDON — The Otter Valley Union High School golf team has been blessed with the talents of Mia, Elena and Thomas Politano over the last few years and it won’t be long until their younger brother Lucas joins the fold.
Lucas Politano put the finishing touches on a standout summer on the Vermont Golf Association’s Junior Tour, winning the single-day stroke play tournament in his age group at Neshobe Golf Club on Wednesday.
Ralph Myhre Golf Course’s Politano shot a 1-over 73 on the Brandon course that is just six minutes down the road from the school he’ll soon call home. He sunk five birdies during Wednesday’s round with a trio coming on the back nine.
He bested Kwiniaska’s Cooper Guerriere and Rutland Country Club’s Mattie Serafin by three strokes, as they shot 4-over. Serafin had four birdies.
Politano’s clubmate Brady Fallon shot 6-over in fifth, a stroke ahead of Ekwanok’s Patrick Saxe.
Neshobe’s Rowdy Malcolm shot 12-over on his home course in 10th. Capital City’s Bubba Chamberlain shot 13-over in 11th, just ahead of Rutland’s Oliver Graves and Ronan Duffy. Graves shot 14-over and Duffy shot 15-over.
In the boys 15-18 division, Williston Golf Club’s Alex Leonard, a CVU golfer, won with a 1-under 71 on the Brandon course.
After shooting a 2-over front nine, Leonard birdied four holes on the back nine to get under-par for the round. Kwiniaska’s Kosi Thurber was six strokes back at 5-over, followed by Ekwanok’s Charlie Davis at 7-over. Davis had division-high five birdies.
A pair of Country Club of Barre golfers came in at fourth and fifth. Riley Richards shot 10-over and Garret Cameron shot 11-over.
Ralph Myhre’s Thomas Politano shot 15-over in seventh place, right behind Copley’s Ty Whyte.
Ethan Dean, Matthew Bryant and Liam Carlin rounded out the top 10.
In the girls 15-18 division, Manchester Country Club’s Kaylie Porter, the defending Division I medalist, took home top honors, shooting a 10-over 82. Porter sunk nine pars in her round.
Rutland’s Teegan Duffy was close on Porter’s tail, shooting 13-over. She birdied the par-5 14th hole and had six pars. Fellow Rutland golfer Kristen Pariseau finished third at 33-over.
Lakeside Golf Club’s Lillian Collins was the lone competitor in the girls 10-14 division, shooting 29-over. Collins birdied the par-5 eighth hole.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CU schedules
Castleton University has released a handful of its schedules for its fall athletic teams.
The Spartans’ men’s soccer team opens their season Sept. 1 on the road at Russell Sage College in Albany, New York and has their home opener on Sept. 5 against Clark University at Dave Wolk Stadium. Castleton’s Little East Conference opener is Sept. 18 at Southern Maine.
The women’s soccer team opens their season on Sept. 1 on the road at Plattsburgh State in New York. Castleton’s home opener is Sept. 4 against Colby-Sawyer College at Dave Wolk Stadium. The Spartans open conference play on Sept. 18 at home against Southern Maine.
The CU football team opens at home at Dave Wolk Stadium against Plymouth State University on Sept. 4 and has its Eastern Collegiate Football Conference opener Oct. 2 at SUNY Maritime.
The Castleton men’s and women’s cross country teams have six meets on the schedule. The first is the Castleton Invitational on Sept. 3 in Castleton. The Little East Conference meet is on Oct. 30.
The Spartans’ field hockey team opens their season at home at Dave Wolk Stadium on Sept. 1 against Union College. Castleton’s Little East opener is on the road on Sept. 11 at Framingham State University in Massachusetts.
The women’s tennis team opens play on Sept. 1 at home against Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. They begin conference play on Sept. 11 at Bridgewater State University.
The Castleton women’s volleyball team opens up on the road at Plattsburgh State on Sept. 1. Their home opener is Sept. 8 against SUNY-Cobleskill at Glenbrook Gymnasium. CU opens conference play on Sept. 18 at home against Southern Maine.
Rechberger honored
AUSTIN, Texas — For the second year in a row, Castleton University men’s alpine skier Paul Rechberger was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America’s At-Large Academic All-America Second Team.
Rechberger makes history as the first-ever Castleton student-athlete to earn the Academic All-America honors twice, repeating his 2020 appearance on the prestigious Academic All-America list.
Rechberger was one of nine student-athletes who were second-time honorees in 2021 and one of 14 student-athletes honored to carry a 4.0 GPA. In total, 45 student-athletes comprised three Academic All-America At-Large teams, selected from a ballot of 95 Academic All-District honorees.
Rechberger is Castleton’s second Academic All-American this year, following women’s basketball’s Brooke Raiche, who earned the honor in May. Norwich University men’s ice hockey student-athlete Gabriel Chicoine was the only other Vermont student-athlete named to the Academic All-America At-Large teams.
