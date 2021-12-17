The Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball team announced its team award winners at its team banquet that took place on the Friday after Thanksgiving.
The awards were decided on by head coach Mike Howe and assistant coach Jamie Briggs.
The Ray Murphy Defensive Award went to outfielder Cameron Rider.
The Bill Flory Coaches Award went to Andy McEnerny.
The Most Improved Award was earned by Sam Arnold.
The Ray Regimbald Sportsmanship Award went to Braeden Carleton.
The Utility Player Award went to Jonah Boyea.
The Batting Title was earned by Griff Briggs. Briggs also was named Team MVP.
The Pitcher of the Year was Fraser Pierpont.
Catcher Alex Polli earned the Dedication Award.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rivendell 48 Springfield 44
ORFORD, N.H. — Springfield left Friday night’s game at the foul line. The Cosmos went 1-for-11 at the stripe in the third quarter and fell to Rivendell 48-44.
Springfield coach Mike Byrne was at home in Brandon watching the game on Facebook, the result of a suspension for getting ejected from the previous game.
Byrne will be back on the bench Monday when the Cosmos host Long Trail.
The Cosmos led the Raptors by three at the half but the paltry free-throw shooting in the third stanza was their downfall.
The Cosmos take a 1-1 record into the game against Long Trail.
OV, Proctor postponed
BRANDON — Per Otter Valley Athletic Director Steven Keith, the boys basketball game between Otter Valley and Proctor Friday night was postponed.
A makeup date is in the works.
The Otters (0-1) are scheduled to host Woodstock on Monday. The Phantoms (2-0) are scheduled to host Windsor on Dec. 29.
H.S. SPORTS
Time changes
With a snow storm in the forecast on Saturday, Fair Haven Union High School moved up the varsity girls basketball games set for the Canfield Classic to 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the school.
The Otter Valley-Burr and Burton game will be played at 1 p.m. and the Fair Haven-Mount Abraham game will be played at 2:30 p.m.
The Rutland boys hockey team’s game at rival Burr and Burton was moved up noon on Saturday.
SNOW SPORTS
World Cup
Starksboro’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle took ninth in Friday’s men’s super G FIS World Cup race in Val Gardena, Italy.
Cochran-Siegle finished the race in 1:26.90, which was 0.99 seconds off the winning time of Aleksander Kilde.
Cochran-Siegle’s teammate Travis Ganong was a spot behind in 10th. Middlebury College’s Erik Arvidsson was 43rd.
Men’s Alpine skiing action continues on Saturday with a downhill race. The women’s Alpine skiers are in Val d’Isere, France.
Killington Mountain School’s Hannah Soar was eighth in the women’s moguls competition in Alpe D’Huez, France on Friday. American teammate Tess Johnson finished third and Kai Owens was seventh.
There will be dual moguls competition on Saturday.
Stratton Mountain’s Lindsey Jacobellis qualified in second in the women’s snowboard cross event in Cervinia, Italy, earning a spot in Saturday’s final.
Manchester Center’s Alex Diebold qualified 32nd in the men’s competition, missing the cut for the final on Saturday.
In Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, there are parallel giant slalom snowboard races set for Saturday.
Cross country skiers are slated to compete in Dresden, Germany Saturday and Sunday.
Stratton Mountain’s Julia Kern and Jessie Diggins are among those competing on the women’s side and Vermonter Ben Ogden is competing for the U.S. men.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.