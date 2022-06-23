IRVING, Texas — Recently-graduated Rutland athlete Slade Postemski was named to the 2022 National Football Foundation Team of Distinction.
From a pool of 3,500 scholar-athletes from a nationwide Chapter Network, the NFF and College Hall of Fame announced on Thursday the 82 members of the 2022 NFF Team of Distinction.
Postemski was a wide receiver and defensive back for the Raiders this past fall, helping lead the team to a one-loss season and a Division I semifinal berth. He was a team captain and was named the Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year for his outstanding season.
Postemski also competed in basketball and track and field during the school year.
In the classroom, he carried a 3.69 GPA and was a member of National Honor Society and high honor roll.
Postemski will continue his academic and athletic career at Bowdoin College in the fall.
As part of its mission to promote the scholar-athlete ideal, the initiative allows the NFF to honor the top high school scholar-athletes from around the country as the best and the brightest at the local level while highlighting the work of the NFF Chapter Network.
The members of the team all played their final high school football season during the 2021-22 school year. As part of the award, all of the honorees will be part of a permanent digital display at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Criteria to make the team include but are not limited to academic achievement, athletic accolades and community involvement. Each chapter is limited to one honoree, distinguishing them as the top scholar-athlete from all the high schools covered by the chapter.
Since 1954, the NFF Chapters have played an integral role in supporting and promoting the game of football at the amateur level while honoring the top scholar-athletes in their local areas. With more than 12,000 members, the nationwide NFF Chapter Network impacts more than 500,000 student-athletes at 5,000 high schools across the country each year.
The centerpiece of the Chapter Network’s efforts are the annual chapter awards banquets, which recognize more than 3,500 of the nation’s top scholar-athletes and distribute more than $1 million in scholarships.
The 2022 NFF team has 82 honorees, 35 states represented, a 4.0 average grade point average, 68 team captains, 46, all-state selections, six valedictorians, 53 National Honor Society members and six National Merit finalists and honorees.
LEGION BASEBALL
BF 10, Rutland 0
(5 innings)
WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls Post 37 American Legion baseball team bounced back from a loss on Tuesday to beat Rutland Post 31 10-0 in five innings Thursday night.
Bellows Falls held Rutland to just three hits, with Cam Rider, Chase de Castro and Chris Maguire picking up a hit apiece.
Jack Cravinho went all five innings for Post 37, striking out five along the way. Offensively, Jamison Nystrom drove in three runs and Sam Presch had two hits.
Rutland (1-3) is at Lakes Region at Fair Haven Union High School for a doubleheader on Saturday. Bellows Falls (1-1) hosts Bennington for a doubleheader on Sunday.
GOLF
Hole-In-One
WHITEHALL, N.Y. — Greg McGoldrick, of Rutland, had a hole-in-one on Hole No. 2 at the Valley View Golf Course on Sunday. He aced the 150 yard par-3 hole with and 8-iron. The witness was Tyler Higley. of Rutland.
