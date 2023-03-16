POTSDAM, N.Y. — The Castleton University men’s lacrosse team hit the road on Wednesday night, falling to a tough SUNY Potsdam team, 19-4.
The Spartans (1-4) were outshot 57-19 by Potsdam (3-1) with a 37-8 margin in shots on goal. Both teams struggled on the clear, with Castleton going 12-of-26 and Potsdam completing 16-of-23. The Bears collected a 53-18 edge in ground balls and won 24-of-26 face-offs.
Sean Kimura tallied two points on a goal and an assist while Ethan Esposito, Jordan Damske and Matt Gregoire scored goals for Castleton. Casey Meczywor had an assist. Esposito and Liam Lovering caused two turnovers apiece while goalie Christopher Dindino led the team with four ground balls. Dindino stopped 13 shots in 35 minutes before giving way to Conor McWeeny. McWeeny made three stops in 16 minutes. Zac Smith stopped two shots in the final nine-plus minutes of play.
Potsdam’s Peyton Walsh had seven points on six goals and an assist, while Noah Strader had five points by way of four goals and an assist. Ryan Spaman and Owen Walsh had four points each. Drew Costello had eight ground balls to lead all players and went a perfect 14-for-14 at the face-off spot. Four goalies competed for Potsdam, with only Collin Dougherty making saves in the contest. He finished with four stops.
The Bears got off to a hot start, scoring seven times in the first quarter and another five in the second to lead 12-0 at halftime. The lead extended to 16-0 midway through the third quarter before Damske broke the scoring drought for Castleton with his first career goal. Gregoire then netted the first score of his career to begin the fourth quarter before Esposito made it a 16-3 game two minutes later. After two more Potsdam goals, Kimura made it 18-4 with 18 seconds left, but the Bears tacked on one final goal with six seconds left.
Castleton is back in action next Wednesday at Russell Sage College at 7 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK
Midd All-Americans
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College women’s track and field athletes Ciara Dale, Audrey Grimes, Kate Kenny and Michelle Louie earned United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-American honors for their performance at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Alabama.
The Distance Medley Relay (DMR) squad finished in sixth place, crossing the finish line in 11:46.36.
The team bested its previous season-best time by 4.22 seconds.
Grimes opened the event with a 3:37.65 in the 1,200 meters, before Louie and Dale ran the 400 and 800 in 57:58 and 2:15.60, respectively. Kenny closed the race with a 4:55.52 in the mile to secure a top-six finish.
Louie earned the honor in the event for the second-consecutive year, as last year’s DMR team placed fourth.
