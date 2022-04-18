FAIR HAVEN — Giving a team extra baserunners is a recipe for disaster. The Poultney softball team made Fair Haven pay for those mistakes in a 29-12 Blue Devils five-inning win Monday afternoon.
Slater pitchers had 15 hit batsman and many walks on top of those, putting Fair Haven in a hole that was going to be tough to climb out of.
Poultney scored seven runs in the first and were up 15-3 midway through the third inning. The Blue Devils continued to add on from there.
Kate DeBonis was the winning pitcher for Poultney. Emily Handley cranked a grand slam home run in the win, going 3-for-6. Laura Winter was 2-for-5.
Jaylena Haley had the lone extra-base hit for the Slaters with a double. Mercedes Cathcart went 1-for-4.
Fair Haven (1-2) is at Mount Abraham on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Westside 25, WRV 0
WEST RUTLAND — It was another standout day for West Rutland freshman Peyton Guay as the West Rutland softball team cruised to a 25-0 win against White River Valley in five innings Monday afternoon.
Guay was in the circle for the Golden Horde, allowing just three hits and striking out 10. She also had three hits at the plate, including two doubles.
"Pitching is so key. We're lucky to have Peyton," said Westside coach Laurie Serrani.
Arianna Coombs had a double for West Rutland as well.
Wildcats pitching combinted for 15 walks, three hit batsman and allowed nine hits.
West Rutland (3-0) is at Poultney next Tuesday.
BASEBALL
BF, OV split
BRANDON — The Otter Valley and Bellows Falls baseball teams split their doubleheader Monday afternoon, with the Otters winning the first game 8-2 and the Terriers taking the second 8-1.
In the first game, Jordan Beayon starred at the plate and on the mound. He went 3-for-3 with a double, while striking out 13 in six innings of work pitching.
"(Jordan) was pretty dominant," said OV coach Mike Howe. "He was mixing up his pitches well."
Fraser Pierpont went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Luca Polli had two hits in the win.
Jake Moore had two hits in the game one loss.
In the second game, Jack Cravinho was stellar on the bump for BF, pitching a complete game. Beayon had two of the seven hits Cravinho gave up.
Otter Valley (1-2) looks to get back to the .500 mark on Thursday, hosting Mount Abraham.
TRACK & FIELD
FHU competes
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — The Fair Haven track and field team had athletes competing at the Ballston Spa Field Challenge on Monday.
In the boys triple jump, the Slaters' Luke Williams was second with a jump of 38 feet, 9 inches. Williams was third in the boys long jump with a jump of 19-06.25.
Patrick Stone took second in the boys pole vault with a height of 9-06. Teammate Nathaniel Young was eighth.
Kole Matta was third in the boys javelin throw with a toss of 120-11. Teammate David Doran was fifth with a throw of 104-00.
Doran was fifth in the boys shot put with a toss of 36-07.5
In the girls long jump, freshman Madison Perry finished fifth with a jump of 14-00.75 inches.
Vivian Ladabouche was fifth in the girls javelin with a throw of 53-03.
Fair Haven was second in the boys 4x100 throwers relay
COLLEGE TRACK
CU honor
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Harrison Leombruno-Nicholson, of the Castleton University men's track and field program, received both Little East Conference Field Athlete of the Week and Rookie Field Athlete of the Week, as announced by the conference Monday afternoon.
Leombruno-Nicholson earned his fourth javelin victory of the season Saturday, besting 16 other competitors at the Penmen Relays with a distance of 56.23 meters. His program-record mark, 56.83 meters, ranks 17th in the nation and best in the LEC.
Monday marked the second time this season Leombruno-Nicholson has landed Rookie Field Athlete of the Week honors - he also earned the designation March 28 following his performance at the Saints Ice Breaker Open.
Castleton will travel to Williams College Saturday to compete in the Farley Invitational. It's the final meet before the LEC Championships, which will take place Saturday, April 30 at UMass Dartmouth.
Leombruno-Nicholson, along with a growing list of additional Spartans, will represent Castleton at the NCAA New England Regional Championships.
RUNNING
Epps 3rd
MONTPELIER — Rutland's Aaron Epps took third place in the 47th Paul Mailman 10-miler on Saturday, finishing in 1:00:04.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.