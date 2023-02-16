WEST RUTLAND — The Poultney boys basketball team finished a season sweep of rival West Rutland, winning 50-37 Thursday night at Hinchey Gymnasium.
The Blue Devils led by eight after one and dominated the second quarter to lead by 22 at the break.
The Poultney lead stood at 21 going into the fourth, before Westside outscored the Devils 13-5 to close the game.
"We got the engine going too late," said West Rutland coach Ali Mitchell.
David Noel had 20 points to lead all scorers for the Golden Horde.
Marcus Lewis had 18, five rebounds and four assists to lead Poultney and Peyton Book had 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots. Ryan Simons contributed seven points with nine rebounds and blocked two shots.
West Rutland (3-15) is at Proctor on Monday. Poultney (7-11) is at Arlington on Monday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Green Mt. 43, WRV 37
CHESTER — The Green Mountain boys basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 43-37 win against White River Valley Thursday night.
GM led 20-18 at the break and created a bit of a cushion, outscoring the Wildcats 15-7 in the third.
Green Mountain led by as much as 11 points with 2:30 left on the clock and held on, despite a strong effort by White River Valley to close the gap.
Austin Kubisek led GM with 16 points and Caleb Merrow had 14. Zander Clark had 11 points for the Wildcats.
Green Mountain (9-8) hosts Leland & Gray on Saturday.
Woodstock 49, OV 47
BRANDON — The Woodstock boys basketball team flipped the script in the second half, beating Otter Valley 49-47 Thursday night at the House of Noise.
The Otters led by nine at the half, but Ezra Lockhart hit a pair of 3s to open the third that swung the momentum.
Woodstock was ahead by two after three and its lead remained that way at the final buzzer.
Lockhart paced the Wasps with 18 points. Aiden Decker, Logan Letourneau and Drew Pelkey led OV with eight points apiece.
Otter Valley (6-12) hosts Mount Abraham for Senior Night on Monday.
Rivendell 65, MR 33
NORTH CLARENDON — The Rivendell Academy boys basketball team has a return trip to the Barre Auditorium on the mind and the Raptors took care of business on Thursday, beating Mill River 65-33 at Dean W. Houghton Gymnasium.
Jacoby Patterson led Rivendell with 12 points and Harry Molesworth had 11. Ryan Smith and Mikey Wierzbicki led the Minutemen with 13 apiece.
Mill River (1-17) hosts Leland & Gray on Monday.
LTS 67, Proctor 37
DORSET — Long Trail rolled to a 67-37 victory over Proctor on Thursday night to hike its record to 17-1.
Carter Crossmon led the Phantoms with 15 points and freshman Aaron Brick added 12.
The Phantoms were short-handed without starters Chase Razanouski or Jacob Patch available and another starter Bode Richardson playing only limited minutes.
The Phantoms fell to 6-12. Proctor hosts West Rutland on Monday for Senior Night.
Hartford 56, Springfield 24
SPRINGFIELD — The Hartford boys basketball team won its seventh straight game, beating Springfield 56-24 Thursday night.
The Hurricanes led by 16 at the break and continued to control things in the second half.
Carson Clark led the Cosmos with nine points and Tanner Gintof had eight.
"I'm proud of the effort my guys had battling through adversity," said Springfield coach Kraig Harlow. "Hartford is thriving right now. I hope my younger players are watching and seeing what we can become if we continue to work."
Springfield (3-14) hosts Rivendell on Saturday afternoon for Senior Day. The Hurricanes (16-2) are at Mount St. Joseph on Monday, before a rematch with undefeated Fair Haven on Thursday.
ALPINE SKIING
Harned wins
PERU — Rutland High School's Kyle Harned won Thursday's Dave Pinder Memorial slalom race hosted at Bromley Mountain.
Harned finished with a time of 1 minute 16.96 seconds. Following him in the top five was Burr and Burton's Robie Sumner, Woodstock's Bode Wood, BBA"s Andrew Maneggia and Rutland's Jackson Gilmond.
Other Rutland skiers in the top-25 of the boys race were Ben Cerreta (10th), Eli Rosi (12th), Ryan McPhee (20th), Mason Keefe (21st), Aaron LeFrancois (22nd) and Bryce Hebert (25th)
Mount St. Joseph's top boys skier was Myles Donahue in 31st.
Rutland's Ady Kinsman was the top RHS finisher in the girls race, finishing in 1:34.46. Paige Harned was 12th and Ally Cerreta was 16th.
Abigail Williams was the top MSJ finisher in 25th.
Woodstock's Chloe Masillo won the girls race ahead of BBA's Alex Faucher, Hilary Cyr and Brooke Weber and Rivendell's Harper Traendly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.