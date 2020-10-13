POULTNEY — The Poultney girls soccer team has it going. It has been a long time since they have been able to talk about a winning streak in Blue Devil Town but now they have one. The Devils won their second straight game on Tuesday, edging Sharon Academy 1-0.
The game-winner was supplied by Hannah Webster with a well-placed ball from the top of the 18 with about 15 minutes remaining.
Freshman goalie Kenzie Ezzo notched her second straight shutout.
“She made some tough saves, especially coming out on corner kicks, which is something we have been working on with her,” Poultney coach Hannah Corkum said.
The Blue Devils will take their two-game win skein and a 2-4-1 record to Proctor on Friday.
MSJ, at Arlington, ppd.
ARLINGTON — The girls soccer game under the lights of Werner Field between Mount St. Joseph and Arlington on Tuesday was postponed. There is no makeup date and there is some question as to whether or not it will be rescheduled.
BOYS SOCCER
Proctor vs LTS postponed
DORSET — Proctor’s boys soccer game at Long Trail scheduled for Tuesday was postponed by the rain and will be made up Monday at 4 p.m.
Stratton Mt at MSJ, ppd.
The boys soccer game scheduled to be played in Rutland between Mount St. Joseph and Stratton Mountain School was postponed.
FOOTBALL
Mount Anthony 21, Rutland 10
BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony avenged its 7-on-7 football overtime football loss to Rutland by beating the Raiders 21-10 on Tuesday night at home.
MAU built a 21-3 lead by halftime.
The Raiders took a 3-0 lead on a field goal but Hayden Gaudette put MAU in front with a 2-yard TD grab on the Patriots’ first possession.
Mount Anthony extended the lead to 14-3 on Gavin Johnson’s touchdown catch early in the second quarter.
Brody Bossong’s touchdown reception accounted for the 21-3 halftime lead.
Ayman Naser helped key Mount Anthony’s defense with an interception in the back of the end zone.
In other football action Tuesday night, Essex outgunned Burlington-South Burlington 44-38.
FIELD HOCKEY
Bellows Falls 5,
Rutland 2
The Bellows Falls field hockey team made its trip to Rutland count Tuesday, beating the Raiders 5-2.
Alexis Patterson and Jaryn Mazzariello-Peer scored for 0-4 Rutland.
Rutland goalie Jess Ebbighausen had 11 of her 15 saves in a busy second quarter.
“She played very well,” Rutland coach Karen Poljacik said.
The Raiders have only one game remaining in the regular season, a road affair with Hartford on Thursday.
“We only had five games this year so we have not been able to get any kind of rhythm,” Poljacik said.
She said if the Raiders could come up with a win at Hartford, she believes it will help immensely when the playoffs begin.
“I thought we played really well today,” Poljacik said.
Maya Waryas exploded for three goals for the Terriers. Sadie Scott and Ashlin Maxfield tacked on the others.
Bellows Falls is 7-0 and has outscored the opposition 34-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.