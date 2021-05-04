POULTNEY — Ryan Alt went the distance, striking out 11 and limiting Mount St. Joseph to three hits as Poultney defeated the Mounties 6-3 Tuesday afternoon.
Alt took a no-hitter into the sixth. It was broken up by Chase Wiegers.
Alt also had two base hits and Tegan Capman added a booming double for the Blue Devils. Craig Baptie had another big hit for Poultney.
T.J. Euber started for the 0-3 Mounties and took the loss.
Poultney takes a 1-3 record into Friday’s game at West Rutland.
BASEBALL
BF 14, Fair Haven 4
WESTMINSTER — Fair Haven pitchers walked 13 batters and Bellows Falls took advantage of it, rolling to a 14-4 victory at Hadley Field.
Jack Cravinho earned the win in relief of Grady Lockerby.
Colton Baldasaro scored four runs and Jack Burke three more for the 3-3 Terriers.
Matt Hayes, Jeb Monier and Eliott Graham had RBIs for Bellows Falls which hosts unbeaten White River Valley on Thursday.
“That is a game we are looking forward to,” BF coach Bob Lockerby said.
OV 11, Windsor 5
BRANDON — Jordan Beayon started and notched the win for Otter Valley and he was backed by an 11-hit attack.
“We played a really solid game,” OV coach Mike Howe said.
Caleb Whitney had three hits and scored four runs for the Otters and Lane Eddy chipped in with two hits and scored three more runs. Ethan Blow added two hits with a double.
MAU 12, Brattleboro 5
BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony defeated Brattleboro in Southern Vermont League baseball action on Tuesday, 12-5.
L&G 20, Mill River 2
NORTH CLARENDON — Leland and Gray cruised to a 20-2 win against Mill River on Tuesday afternoon.
The Minutemen (0-4) are at Poultney on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Springfield, 36, BBA 1
(5 Innings)
MANCHESTER — Springfield scored 11 runs in the first inning and coasted to a 36-1 victory over Burr and Burton Academy.
Izzy Belisle pitched four scoreless innings for the Cosmos and struck out nine before giving way to Jill Muther who made her varsity debut in the circle.
Belisle blasted a two-run homer over the center field fence. Molly Leonard had a three-run double and a three-run triple and Maddie Clark had an inside-the-park homer.
The Cosmos hiked their record to 3-1.
Windsor 20, OV 6
BRANDON — An eight-run second inning was a key piece in Windsor’s 20-6 win against Otter Valley on Tuesday.
Errors cost the Otters big in that inning.
The Otters got three runs in the second and three in the fifth.
Mia Politano had two triples for Otter Valley, one of which she advanced home on. Jess Malbon had a double and Josie Cone was strong at the plate as well.
MacKenzie McKay went two innings in the circle for OV with Niya Hall coming on to finish the rest of the way.
Weather permitting, the Otters (2-3) are at Mount Abraham on Wednesday and at White River Valley on Thursday.
L&G 16, Mill River 0
(5 Innings)
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray broke through for its first win in six games with some solid pitching from Ruth Wright. She allowed only three hits, struck out four and walked one.
MaKaila Morse displayed her extra-base power with a double and a triple for the Rebels and Ainley Henderson added a three-hit game with a double. Catherine Stein contributed two hits and Mary Sanderson had two RBIs as part of the Rebs’ 13-hit attack.
Olivia Jones played well at third base for the winless Minutemen.
Mill River coach Mary Colvin had to be happy with her pitching which cut the walks down to five.
L&G has a tough test on Thursday at Green Mountain.
MAU 12, Brattleboro 0
(5 Innings)
BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony stayed unbeaten in softball Tuesday by beating Brattleboro 12-0.
GIRLS TENNIS
Postponement
The Rutland-Burr and Burton girls tennis match was postponed on Tuesday due to court conditions.
The Ravens host Bellows Falls on Thursday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
McCarthy honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Castleton University freshman women’s lacrosse player Kimberly McCarthy was named to the Little East Conference Second Team on Tuesday afternoon following a standout rookie campaign for the Spartans.
McCarthy racked up a team-leading 28 points and 27 goals on the season, scoring on nearly 70 percent of her shots on goal. The rookie was dangerous from all areas of the attacking zone and was held without a goal in just one of Castleton’s 12 games.
She had multiple goals in seven games on the year, with a season-high six goals in the season-opening win over Mitchell. She twice scored four goals, added a hat trick against Southern Maine and scored two goals on three occasions.
Castleton women’s lacrosse alumna Meghan Els was named the league’s Coach of the Year for Western Connecticut State University. Els was the Spartans’ goalie from 2013-2016 and is the program’s all-time saves and wins leader.
MEN’S LACROSSE
WestConn 18, CU 7
DANBURY, Conn. — The Castleton University men’s lacrosse season ended with an 18-7 loss in the Little East Conference quarterfinals against Western Connecticut on Tuesday.
Hunter Sarro led CU with three goals, while Conner Ladabouche and Collin Johnson both had two goals. Eric Caldwell led Western with four goals.
Castleton finishes the season 0-12.
