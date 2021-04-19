POULTNEY — The Poultney softball team outlasted Green Mountain 21-20 in an offensive showdown Monday afternoon.
It was a spine-tingling finish with the Blue Devils scoring seven runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the win.
Emily Handley tripled to start that uprising and freshman Bella Mack drew a walk for the game-winning RBI.
Kylie Davis pitched all seven and struck out five in earning the victory.
Brie Howe-Lynch pitched for the Chieftains and struggled.
“Brie didn’t look like herself, I think it was young pitcher nerves,” said GM coach Matt Wilson. “We made a lot of fielding errors behind her, so she had to throw a lot more pitches than she should have.”
Wilson loved what he saw from his lineup.
“Everyone hit the ball amazing,” Wilson said.
“It wasn’t pretty but it’s a win,” Poultney coach Tony Lamberton said.
The Blue Devils (1-0) will try for another on Tuesday when they travel to Vergennes. Green Mountain hosts Mill River on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
West Rutland 45, MRU 0
(5 innings)
NORTH CLARENDON — Walks and errors were big issues in the Mill River softball team’s opener against West Rutland on Monday.
The Golden Horde won going away, 45-0.
Kiana Grabowski was a homer away from the cycle. She had a single, double and triple. Peyton Guay had two doubles and a single and Aubrey Beaulieu had two singles and a double.
Elizabeth Bailey and Grabowski combined for the shutout for Westside.
“West Rutland is a very disciplined club. They were very sportsmanlike,” said Minutemen coach Mary Colvin.
Mill River’s lone big hit came from Olivia Jones, who doubled.
The Minutemen (0-1) are at Green Mountain on Wednesday. West Rutland (2-0) hosts Woodstock on Wednesday.
BF 25, MSJ 9
(5 innings)
The Mount St. Joseph softball team ran into a tough Bellows Falls squad, losing 25-9 at St. Peter’s Field.
“We had some great hits tonight. We rallied near the end,” said MSJ coach Janelle Alt.
Six of the Mounties’ nine runs came in the fifth, according to Alt.
The MSJ coach lauded the defense of Ella Paquin and Ellie Tracy and the hitting of Haylee Rivers.
The Mounties had just nine girls for Monday’s game due to some not having the minimum amount of practices under their belt. MSJ (0-1) should be at full strength for next Monday’s game against Rivendell at St. Peter’s Field.
CU sweeps KSC
KEENE, N.H. — The Castleton University softball team pushed its win streak to three, besting Keene State 8-0 and 8-7 Monday afternoon.
Four runs in the third and fourth did the job for the Spartans in the opener.
Left fielder Miranda Fish had three hits and two runs batted in to lead Castleton. Allie Almond, Jamie Boyle and Machaila Arjavich also knocked in runs.
Arjavich went five innings in the circle as well, scattering five hits.
In the second game, Keene got on the board first, but Castleton pushed across three runs in the third. The Owls tied the game in the bottom half.
The Spartans looked to put the game away late, scoring five runs over the final two innings, but Keene didn’t go down quietly, scoring four runs.
The Owls were threatening, but couldn’t push across the tying tally.
Boyle had two RBIs to lead Castleton. Makenna Thorne had three hits from the lead-off spot, including a triple.
Castleton is at Norwich for a doubleheader on Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Arlington 8, MSJ 4
ARLINGTON — The Mount St. Joseph baseball team opened its season with an 8-4 loss to Arlington on Monday.
The Mounties scored twice in the first and third to go up 4-0, but the Eagles responded and took the lead for good in the fourth inning.
Cole Blanchard started on the hill for MSJ and struck out 11, fanning the first eight batters he saw.
Braedon McKeighan went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Chase Wiegers went 2-for-4 with two runs.
MSJ (0-1) hosts Rivendell next Monday at St. Peter’s Field.
CU wins two
DANBURY, Conn. — The Castleton baseball team bounced back from three straight losses to sweep a doubleheader with Western Connecticut, 10-4 and 7-3.
In the opener, it was a five-run eighth inning that helped Castleton pull away after a tight seven innings.
Adam Newton paced the Spartans with three hits and three runs batted in. Hunter Perkins, Reece De Castro and Addison Schaub all had two hits. Jarrett Williams had three RBIs for Castleton as well.
Max Olmsted picked up his first win of the season, going eight innings, allowing three earned runs.
In the second game, the teams were tied 2-2, before the Spartans posted four runs in the third to take a lead they wouldn’t surrender.
Newton and Evan Keegan both had multi-hit games. Richard Walker started on the hill for CU and went six innings. Matthew Deen and Riley Orr finished the game in relief.
Castleton hosts Colby-Sawyer College on Wednesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
BFA-Fairfax 16, OV 3
FAIRFAX — The Otter Valley boys lacrosse team opened its season with a 16-3 loss to BFA-Fairfax.
Derrick Sloan and Logan Estes both had three goals for the Bullets. Adam Degree and Kolton Gillian had two tallies.
Brady McDonough, Hayden Bernhardt and Evan Thomas had one goal each for the Otters.
Domanic Davis made four saves for Otter Valley.
The Otters (0-1) hosts Hartford on Thursday. BFA-Fairfax is 2-0.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
CU 16, UMD 10
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s lacrosse team has its first winning streak of the 2021 season.
The Spartans won their second straight game, besting UMass Dartmouth 16-10 Monday afternoon at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Castleton outscored the Corsairs by three in each half.
Aubra Linn scored six goals to lead the Spartans. Kimberly McCarthy added four goals, Lacey Greenamyre had three, Cheyanne Stone had two and Ryanne Mix had one. Greenamyre also had four assists.
Castleton (3-6) hosts Keene State on Wednesday.
GOLF
Maunula tabbed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Castleton University men’s golfer Alex Maunula has been named the Little East Conference’s Rookie of the Week following his season-opening performance in a dual match against NVU-Johnson on Saturday.
Maunula led Castleton in its season-opening tournament, firing a team-leading 83 (+11) at Essex Country Club.
He opened with a 40 on the front-nine in his collegiate debut, before posting a 43 on the back-nine. He made birdie on the first hole of the tournament and also carded six pars on the day to finish third overall.
University of Southern Maine’s Greg Kalagias was named Player of the Week.
Castleton is back in action on Thursday and Friday this week at the Little East Conference Championships at Valley Country Club in Warwick, Rhode Island.
