NORTH CLARENDON — A strong second-half effort pushed the Poultney boys basketball team to a 37-35 win against Mill River Monday night at Dean Houghton Gymnasium.
The Minutemen were in control early on taking a four-point lead after one and leading 22-17 through two.
The Blue Devils took over in the third and inched into a one-point lead heading into the fourth, before holding on for the win.
Mason Boudreau and Ryan Simons had 12 points apiece to pace Poultney.
Nate Hoague led Mill River with 21 points.
Poultney moved to 4-6, while the Minutemen dropped to 1-6.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arlington 69, Westside 23
WEST RUTLAND — The Arlington boys basketball team used a balanced attack to best West Rutland 69-23 Monday night at Hinchey Gymnasium.
Joseph McCray and Cooper Jennings had 11 apiece to lead the Eagles and a handful of others weren't far behind.
David Noel led Westside with five points.
The score isn't pretty, but this year is all about progress for West Rutland.
"We played much better tonight," said Golden Horde coach Ali Mitchell. "We battled the basket and were less frantic."
West Rutland (0-11) is at Long Trail on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Rivendell 61, GM 32
ORFORD, N.H. — Decimated by COVID, the Green Mountain boys basketball team was missing a lot of familiar names on Monday night and fell to a talented and unbeaten Rivendell team, 61-32.
"We had JV players play two quarters. They put up a good effort," GM coach Brian Rapanotti said.
Branden Rose led 5-4 Green Mountain with 10 points.
Leading the Raptors was Kyle Carter with 23.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hartford 38, Springfield 36
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Springfield, coming off its big win over Fair Haven, lost to a strong Hartford team on Monday night, 38-36.
The Cosmos showed their grit, battling back after Hartford had a 17-2 lead.
Springfield had the lead with 2:30 left in the game but missed some pressure-packed free throws down the stretch.
"We missed some and they made some," Springfield coach Pete Peck said.
Macie Stagner led the Cosmos with 20 points and her sister Megan added 10. Megan had all 10 points from the line, going 10 for 14.
Beth Dobrich led the Hurricanes with 13.
The Cosmos' record dips to 7-3.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
UMass Boston 78, CU 55
BOSTON — The Castleton University women's basketball team dropped a Little East Conference road contest on Monday night, falling by a final score of 78-55 at UMass Boston.
The Spartans (8-6, 2-4 LEC) shot just 35.7% as a team and 28.6% from 3.
Elise Magro led the Spartans with 18 points and three assists, while Kelly Vuz added 16 points for Castleton. Ryleigh Coloutti chipped in with eight points and a team-high four rebounds. Delaney Whitehead also had eight points for Castleton, while Olivia Perry added five points.
Meg Dixon carried UMass Boston, setting a school single-game record with 35 points. She added 14 rebounds and three assists. Jasharee Greene also had a double-double, netting 17 points with 12 rebounds.
Castleton is back in action Wednesday night at home against NVU-Lyndon at 6 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
UMass Boston 48, CU 38
BOSTON — The UMass Boston men's basketball team used a strong first half to best Castleton 48-38 Monday night.
The difference in the game was a 10-point edge for the Beacons in the opening half.
Oluwadare Sowunmi led the Spartans with 12 points and Johnny Torrence had 10 points. Malik Brooms and Charles Mitchell had 11 points for UMass Boston.
Castleton (5-12) is at Southern Maine on Saturday.
WRESTLING
Mt. Everett tournament
SHEFFIELD, Mass. — The Otter Valley wrestling team competed at Mount Everett High School over the weekend and 2-2 in dual competition.
The Otters beat Mount Everett 39-36 and Monument Mountain 42-21, while losing to Taconic 66-18 and Southwick 48-27.
CU UPDATE
Fans allowed
CASTLETON – A change in the policy for spectators was announced in connection to in-person courses resuming on Monday. Fans will be allowed at all indoor and outdoor competitions hosted by Castleton University. When indoors, fans must wear a mask or cloth face covering at all times.
The change also applies to Spartan Arena, which means fans are allowed at Rutland High School hockey games.
WINTER OLYMPICS
Vermont Olympians
More U.S. Olympians were announced over the weekend with a handful having Vermont connections.
In snowboarding, Stratton Mountain School product Lindsey Jacobellis will make her fifth appearance in the Olympics in snowboardcross.
Manchester's Alex Deibold, also of SMS, will make his second Olympic appearance.
In Alpine skiing, Burke Mountain Academy alumna Mikaela Shiffrin highlights an elite group of skiers, many with Vermont connections.
Fellow Burke alumna Nina O'Brien is also on the team and University of Vermont's Paula Moltzan joins them on the women's side.
Starksboro's Ryan Cochran-Siegle makes his second Olympics on the men's side.
A pair of Middlebury College skiers are competing for other countries as Ali Nullmeyer skies for Canada and Michel Macedo skies for Brazil. UVM's Laurence St-Germain is an Alpine ski Olympian for Canada.
In freeski, West Dover's Devin Logan is on the U.S. halfpipe team. This will be her third Olympics.
Manchester Center and Stratton Mountain School's Caroline Claire will be on the slopestyle/big air team, making her second Olympic appearance.
SMS's Mac Forehand will make his Olympic debut in the slopestyle/big air discipline.
There are a handful of hockey players with Vermont connections on Olympic rosters, one of them being Nicoline Söndergaard Jensen, who played for Castleton from 2012 to 2014.
These selections join many previously-reported selections.
Killington Mountain School's Hannah Soar and Shelburne's Megan Nick are on the freestyle ski team.
Susan Dunklee, Clare Egan, Jake Brown, Leif Nordgren, Deedra Irwin and Sean Doherty are on the biathlon team. South Burlington's Halle Grossman is an alternate.
Jessie Diggins, Julia Kern, Sophia Laukli, Ben Ogden, Caitlin Patterson and Scott Patterson are Vermont-connected athletes on the cross country ski team.
