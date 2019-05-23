POULTNEY — The Blue Devils are on a roll heading into the Division IV softball tournament.
Poultney won its third straight game to finish the regular season at 8-8 with a 22-4 rout of Twin Valley in Marble Valley League play Thursday.
The teams started a half-hour ahead of schedule to beat the rain and ended up going just five innings.
Now the Blue Devils will wait to see if they overtake Blue Mountain for the fourth seed, which would give them a home game for the quarterfinals.
Poultney coach Tony Lamberton suspects the Blue Devils will have a first-round bye in a division with only 11 teams.
Hannah Welch, one of Poultney’s four starting eighth-graders, had a triple and two singles and drove in six runs and winning pitcher Julia Bruno also went 3 for 3, with five RBI.
Poultney started the season 0-3.
“I didn’t expect to do this well,” said Lamberton, who has only one senior. “I’m more than happy with what they’re doing.”
Bruno spaced three hits, walked seven and struck out three.
Losing pitcher Hannah Sullivan allowed 11 hits and walked 13 for the 1-14 Wildcats.
BASEBALL
RHS, Colchester postponed
The Rutland and Colchester baseball teams could only get 3.2 innings in before the game was called off when the field became unplayable.
The game will not be completed as the Raiders already have games in place for each of the last two days of the regular season. They play Hartford on Friday and Brattleboro on Saturday.
Rutland’s pitching depth got a lift as as seldom-used Bill Hemenway got the ball and delivered.
“He pitched very well,” Rutland coach Matt Bloomer said.
Black River 10,
Arlington 3
ARLINGTON — Black River defeated Arlington 10-2 in a game that was called after five innings due to the weather conditions.
Zach Paul banged out four hits and Drew Kubisek had two to lead Black River’s 12-hit attack.
Ryan Boyle pitched 2.1 innings and Paul the other 2.1 innings for the Presidents and both were under 50 pitches so they have their full 125 pitches remaining for Saturday’s home game against Proctor at Paul Pullinen Athletic Field.
Green Mountain 3,
Springfield 2
CHESTER — Dylan McCarthy drove in what would be winning run with a two-run single in the fifth, snapping a 1-1 tie on the way to a 3-2 victory over Springfield in MVL inter-divisional baseball Thursday.
Rex Hill picked up the win, pitching seven innings for the Division III Chieftains, now 13-1. He ended the game with a strikeout with runners on second and third. Hill gave up one earned run, scattered eight hits, struck out five and walked two. Ty Merrill doubled and Reid Hryckiewicz singled for GM.
Brady Clark took the loss with five innings of work for the D-II, 5-10 Cosmos. He had nine strikeouts, gave up three hits, two earned runs and six walks.
Clark led the Cosmos offense with two hits.
MSJ, Poultney suspended
MSJ was leading 1-0 in the fourth inning when its MVL game against Poultney was suspended on Thursday.
The Mounties got an RBI single by Lucas Pencas and Ben Pencak was hurling a shutout when the game was suspended. He threw only 25 pitches in his first two innings.
MSJ is 1-11 and its Division IV contemporary, Poultney, is 5-10.
It has not been determined if the game will be completed. Friday’s weather might prohibit the teams playing until Saturday, when MSJ already has an 11 a.m. game against Arlington.
Correction
A doubles team for the Rutland High School boys tennis team was misidentified in a game account published in Thursday’s edition.
The team was comprised of Brayden Moore and Dylan Roussel. They defeated Juan Calvo and Yibao Mei 5-7, 6-0, 10-6, in a 5-2 Rutland victory over Burr and Burton.
