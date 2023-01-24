POULTNEY — The Poultney girls basketball team turned it on after the break, beating rival Mount St. Joseph 33-23 Tuesday night at Capman Court.
The teams combined for a total of five points in the opening quarter with MSJ up 3-2 and the Mounties carried a five-point lead into the half.
The Blue Devils pushed ahead in the third, grabbing a one-lead going into the fourth and added some distance from there.
Poultney coach Todd Hayes talked about the importance of forcing turnovers in the second-half turnaround for his squad.
Kait DeBonis paced the Blue Devils with 11 points. Lauryn Charron led the Mounties with eight points.
Poultney (10-3) is at Long Trail on Friday, while MSJ (5-7) hosts Mid-Vermont Christian on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Proctor 48, MR 30
NORTH CLARENDON — The Proctor girls basketball team used a second-half comeback to top Mill River 48-30 Tuesday night at Dean W. Houghton Gymnasium.
The Minutemen jumped out to an 11-5 lead after one quarter and led by four at the half, before the Phantoms turned it on after the break.
Proctor was paced by Isabel Greb, who poured in 28 points. Cheyenne Hoyle led Mill River with 11 points, followed by Chloe Kennedy's five.
Mill River (1-12) hosts Division IV standout Leland & Gray on Friday, while Proctor (3-7) hosts rival Arlington on Friday.
Hartford 55, Springfield 49
WHITE RIVER JCT. — In a battle of Division II contenders, the Hartford girls basketball team topped Springfield 55-49 Tuesday night.
The Hurricanes led by two at the half, but the Cosmos grabbed a four-point edge heading into the fourth. Hartford had the last laugh, erasing a late lead for Springfield to capture the victory.
Cosmos Pete Peck talked about how it was a game of runs and the Hurricanes had the last one.
Charlotte Jasmin came up huge for Hartford, scoring 26 points. Springfield's Macie Stagner nearly matched her with 25 points.
Springfield (7-5) is at Burr and Burton Academy on Friday.
Arlington 51, GM 30
ARLINGTON — The Green Mountain girls basketball team couldn't keep up with a very good Division IV Arlington team as GM fell 51-30 Tuesday night.
"We came out flat and just couldn't get out of it," said Green Mountain coach Jeff Buffum.
The Eagles opened up a 22-9 lead at the break and added more of a cushion in the second half.
Arlington's dynamic duo of Sidney Herrington and Taylor Wilkins lived up to the bill with 21 points apiece. Riley Paul led GM with 10 points, followed by six apiece from Ainsley Merrill and Callie Spaulding.
Green Mountain (5-8) hosts Rivendell Academy on Friday.
Windsor 56, Thetford 42
WINDSOR — The Windsor girls basketball team won its highly anticipated showdown with Thetford, beating the Panthers 56-42.
Sydney Perry had another double-double for the Yellow Jackets with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Sophia Rockwod added 18 points and Audrey Rupp had eight points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Windsor improved its record to 11-2 and the Panthers fell to 9-3.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Whitehall 57, Poultney 37
WHITEHALL, N.Y. — The Poultney boys basketball team was still very much in the game, trailing 26-23 at halftime, but Whitehall pulled away to a 57-37 victory Tuesday night.
Craig Baptie had a lot to do with keeping the Vermonters in the game, scoring all 15 of his points in the first half.
Peyton Book added eight for Poultney and Marcus Lewis contributed six points and three blocked shots.
Leading the victorious Railroaders were Latrell Evans with 26 points, Cash Burgey with 13 and Jake Whiting with 11.
The victory gave the Railriders the season sweep. They won 58-21 in Poultney.
MEN'S HOCKEY
CU 4, Skidmore 3
(Overtime)
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Andrew Stefura played the part of the hero in Castleton University men's hockey's matchup with Skidmore College Tuesday night, scoring the game-tying goal with under two minutes to go in regulation before sealing the come-from-behind win for the Spartans with one second to go in overtime.
The Spartans were outshot 53-33 in the contest and capitalized on just one of their five powerplay opportunities, but their offense converted when it mattered most, with earlier goals from Bryce Irwin and Zach Trempner setting up Stefura for his eventual game-tying and game-winning goals.
Brandon Collett was incredible in net for Castleton as well, racking up 50 saves in the win.
CU (5-13) is at Babson College Friday night.
