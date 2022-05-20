POULTNEY — The home crowd at Legion Field was going crazy when Poultney staged a miracle rally in the seventh inning for a 12-11 victory. The Blue Devils scored six runs in that final inning, the winning run scoring on a bases-loaded walk to Elizabeth Woodbury who also went 3-for-4.
Laura Winter and Kaylah Bennett added two hits apiece to the Devils' offense.
Aliya Farmer and Hailee Henslee had two hits apiece for the Terriers.
Kaitlyn DeBonis was the winning pitcher and Izzy Stoodley absorbed the loss despite striking out 10.
"We needed this," said Poultney coach Tony Lamberton who saw his Devils hike their record to 8-5.
Bella Mack made an outstanding running catch in center field that might well have saved the game.
The Blue Devils host Mill River on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Westside 24, MRU 10
NORTH CLARENDON — The West Rutland softball team cruised to its fifth win in a row, beating Mill River 24-10 Friday afternoon.
Kennah Wright-Chapman had the big blast of the day, hitting a three-run home run, along with a single. Arianna Coombs was on base all game long with three singles and a double, while Samara Raiche and Camryn Williams both had two hits.
Gina Pinto had a pair of hits, while Alexis Secoy and Ariel Olson got a hit for the Minutemen.
Peyton Guay allowed four hits and struck out six for the Golden Horde. Bella Coombs came on in relief of Guay. Secoy allowed six hits in four innings for Mill River.
West Rutland (10-3) hosts rival Proctor on Tuesday.
FH 15, Springfield 3
SPRINGFIELD — Fair Haven made the trip to Springfield's Bil Robinson Field count, stunning the hometown Cosmos 15-3.
"Our freshman pitcher did a great job of pitching to contact," Fair Haven coach Bill Jones said.
The freshman was Tori Raymond and she pitched her second complete game in a row.
"Everyone hit tonight but sisters Elizabeth and Amelia Munger had some clutch hits," Jones said.
Maddie Egan did not start the game because she was not feeling well. When Jones inserted into the lineup, she quickly made up for lost time, going 2-for-3.
Fair Haven's Veronica Redondo made the defensive play of the game, a catch on the dead run in center field.
Proctor 27, WRV 8
PROCTOR — It was Senior Day for the Proctor softball team and Phantoms celebrated theirs seniors in style, beating White River Valley 27-8 in five innings.
Proctor's seniors are Meghan Cole, Maggie McKearin, Laci French, Angel Traverse, Jasmine Traverse and Dez Traverse.
Dez Traverse coached first base on Friday.
The Phantoms had plenty of hits and got great work in the circle by Cadence Goodwin and Rhi Lubaszewski.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rutland 19, Bratt 4
BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland girls lacrosse team cruised past rival Brattleboro 19-4 Friday night.
The Raiders jumped out to a 7-0 lead and were up 14-1 at the half.
The goal-scoring list was a long one. Loretta Cooley had four goals and two assists. Camryn Kinsman had three goals and one assist. Kathryn Moore had two goals and three assists.
Karsyn Bellomo scored twice and had two assists, while Mia Marsh and Lila Tu had two goals and an assist. Ady Kinsman had two goals, while Lanza Bellomo and Addison Hubert scored once. Elizabeth Cooley had three assists.
Olivia Calvin and Amelia Marsh split time in goal and both played well.
Rutland (9-4) has Senior Day on Thursday against Mount Anthony.
GIRLS TENNIS
BBA 4, Rutland 3
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Academy girls tennis team edged Rutland 4-3 Friday afternoon.
Rutland got wins at No. 3 singles, No. 4 singles and No. 1 doubles. At No. 3 singles, Anna Gallipo beat Mac Thuermer 6-2, 6-2, at No. 4 singles Emma Barclay beat Lili Zens 3-6, 9-7, 10-5 and at No 1 doubles the Rutland team of Arikka Patorti and Brooke Schaffer beat Madi Miosek and Fien Bueters 1-6, 6-4, 10-5.
BBA's Vittoria Podda bested Olivia Shipley at No. 1 singles in a classic. Podda took the first set 6-2, before Shipley bounced back with a 6-4 win. Podda outlasted Shipley 13-11 in a tiebreaker.
Alex Vaucher cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win for the Bulldogs at No. 2 singles against Olivia Andrews, BBA's Sophia Witkin beat Elizabeth Franzoni 6-1, 6-1 at No. 5 singles and the Bulldogs team of Lyla Bronstein and Coco Eyre beat Caroline McCormack and Abbey Watelet 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
ULTIMATE
BBA 15, Mill River 1
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River Ultimate team struggled to keep up with Burr and Burton Academy, falling 15-1 Friday afternoon.
"Our mental capacity was low to start. We were coming off the doubleheader with Brattleboro so we had a lot of sore bodies," said Minutemen coach Emma Weatherhogg. "BBA is a very skilled, fast team."
Mill River had trouble adjusting to BBA's zone defense.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 14-0 lead before Connor Lopiccolo scored the lone Mill River point on an assist by Elliot Mason. Mason had a great game handling the disc and Lopiccolo had five Ds.
UNIFIED BASKETBALL
Championship set
BURLINGTON —The Unified Basketball Championship game is now set for Wednesday, May 25 at 3 p.m. at UVM.
Representing the North will be the Bellcate School. Representing the South will be Burr and Burton Academy. Both teams completed their season undefeated.
SENIOR GAMES
Vermonters fare well
Matt Guild, from Bellows Falls, had two podium finishes in the track and field competition at the National Senior Games. He placed fourth in the 800m finals for the M55-59 age group with a time of 2:23.67. Guild placed eighth in his age group in the 1500m run with a time of 5:10.10.
Ed Dinnany, from Bellows Falls, placed 18th in the M75-79 shot put event with a throw of 8.04 meters (26 feet, 4.5 inches)
