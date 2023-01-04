POULTNEY — It has been a long time since a Poultney girls basketball team has been 6-1. The Blue Devils earned that distinction with a 66-6 victory over Twin Valley on Wednesday night.
Kaydyn L'Esperance led the Blue Devils with 10 points. Hannah Welch followed eight eight and Bella Mack and Kait DeBonis added eight apiece.
"As lopsided as it was, Twin Valley never stopped running up and down the court," Poultney coach Todd Hayes said.
Now, the Blue Devils face their biggest test. They go to undefeated West Rutland on Saturday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
UMB 76, Castleton 47
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men's basketball team fell into an early hole and couldn't climb out of it, falling 76-47 to UMass Boston Wednesday night at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
The Beacons led by as much as 20 points in the first half and went into the break up by 19.
Malik Lorquet was a riddle Castleton couldn't solve on Wednesday. He went for a team-high 25 points and 13 rebounds for UMB. Six of his boards came on the offensive end.
Ike Eluwa was also in double figures, adding 13 points for the Beacons.
Jordan Hunt led the Spartans with 11 points, followed by Justin Schwarzbeck's 10.
A pair of former Rutland County high school basketball standouts joined the Castleton men's team this semester, in Proctor's Conner McKearin and Rutland's Evan Pockette.
McKearin scored his first points as a Spartan on a pair of free throws late in the second half. McKearin's younger sister Maggie is a freshman on the women's roster.
Castleton (3-8) hosts Eastern Connecticut State on Saturday at 3 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Spartans ranked
CASTLETON — The Castleton University wrestling team has worked its way into the NWCA National Rankings for both tournament and dual meets, ranking 25th nationally in the tournament rankings and 17th nationally in dual rankings.
James Rodriguez is the Spartans' top-ranked wrestler nationally with a fourth-place ranking at 141 pounds. Cooper Fleming ranks 12th and 174 pounds and Sampson Wilkins cracks the individual national rankings for the first time with a No. 15 ranking at 184 pounds.
The Spartans are coming off a strong showing at the Citrus Invitational where they finished second behind only Augsburg, a top-three program and perennial NCAA Championship contender. Castleton finished ahead of multiple nationally-ranked programs, including John Carroll and NYU at the event.
The Spartans hit the road for another tough test this weekend on Friday and Saturday with the NWCA National Duals in Louisville, Kentucky. The Spartans will battle Olivet, the No. 14-ranked team in the tournament rankings, in the preliminary round on Friday at 10 a.m.
