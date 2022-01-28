POULTNEY — The three-game losing streak is a thing of the past. The Poultney girls basketball team got back in the win column, beating Long Trail 49-33 Friday night.
"It was our Coaches vs. Cancer game, so there was a lot of energy in the gym," said Blue Devils coach Todd Hayes.
Poultney led 27-17 at the half and pulled away after the break.
Emily Handley scored 12 points to lead the Blue Devils and Molly Hier had eight. Kaitlyn DeBonis added six points and had nine rebounds.
"That was big because we've struggled to rebound," Hayes said.
Molly Luikart, a former Poultney student, led LTS with 10 points.
Poultney improved to 4-7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 43, MAU 14
BENNINGTON — The Fair Haven girls basketball team got back to what it does well and it resulted in a 43-14 against Mount Anthony at Kates Gym.
"We controlled the temp of the game," said Slaters coach Kyle Wilson. "We got better shots than we were getting the previous two games."
Lily Briggs led Fair Haven with 16 points. Brittney Love added eight points and five assists.
Alana Williams had six points, Lexi Murray had five assists and Tegan Hoard had 10 rebounds.
The Slaters (10-4) host Woodstock on Tuesday.
Springfield 35, BBA 23
SPRINGFIELD — Freshman Macie Stagner erupted for a career-high 25 points and the Springfield girls basketball team played lock-down defense in turning back Burr and Burton 35-23 on Friday night in Dressel Gym.
Springfield coach Pete Peck felt the team got a big lift from Kayla Quelch who played solid defense and led the team in rebounding.
"It was a fun game to watch, quality play with not a lot of turnovers," Peck said.
The victory got the Cosmos' record to 8-4.
Proctor 70, Arlington 40
ARLINGTON — The Proctor girls basketball team was powered to a 70-40 victory over Arlington by four players scoring in double figures.
Maggie McKearin led the Phantoms with 29, Laci French followed with 15. Jenna Davine added 13 and Isabel Greb 10.
Sidney Herrington had 24 to lead the Eagles and Taylor Wilkins chipped in 10.
"Arlington played well. We were only up by 11 at the half," Proctor coach Joe McKearin said.
The Phantoms raised their record to 10-1.
Rivendell 33, GM 32
ORFORD, N.H. — The Green Mountain girls basketball team was edged by Rivendell 33-32 Friday night.
"We didn't tale care of the ball when we needed to," said Chieftains coach Jeff Buffum.
The game was tight throughout. Green Mountain led 14-13 at the half, but the Raptors grabbed a five-point edge with a strong third quarter.
The Chieftains outscored Rivendell in the fourth, but didn't have the juice to get over the top.
Kim Cummings led GM with 15 points, followed by 12 from Grace Tyrrell. Savannah Gray led the Raptors with 11 points.
Green Mountain (3-9) hosts Leland & Gray on Tuesday.
L&G 52, Mill River 32
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray was able to push its record to 4-6 on Friday night by beating Mill River 52-32. The Minutemen are winless through 13 games.
MEN'S HOCKEY
USM 4, Castleton 3
Castleton fell 4-3 on Friday night to Southern Maine.
Scoring for Castleton were Justin Stairs with Brandon Picard and Calvin Moise picking up assists, Zach Papapetros, assisted by goalie Kyle Alaverdy and Jahwara Renalls had a goal.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
USM 2, Castleton 1
GORHAM, Maine — Jenna Krikorian scored for the Castleton University women's hockey team to knot the score at 1-1 in the second period but the Huskies got the game-winner shortly after.
All three goals were scored in the second period.
Assisting on CU's goal were Alex Johnson and Ryanne Mix.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Castleton 36, WNE 4
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The 24th-ranked Castleton University wrestling team continued its dominant season on Friday night, drubbing Western New England University on the road by a final score of 36-4 in dual-match action.
The Spartans improve to 12-2 this season in dual competitions, while WNE falls to 5-5.
The night began with seven straight wins for Castleton, starting at 149 pounds where Nicholas Roeger was a 5-2 winner via decision over Cam Hines. Logan Dubuque followed with an 8-0 major decision at 157 pounds against Tristan Julian before Michael Angers cruised to a 10-1 win at 165 pounds to take a major decision over Sean Monteiro, pushing the lead to 11-0 after three bouts.
Cooper Fleming notched Castleton's first pin of the dual against James Dougherty in just 24 seconds, extending the edge to 17-0, before a 10-2 major decision at 184 pounds by Sampson Wilkins against Charles Maloy.
Newly minted 100-career win wrestler Chance LaPier followed with a 5-2 decision against Darby McLaughlin at 197 pounds, and Shea Garand made it 27-0 Spartans with a 13-9 decision win over Griffin Ostrom at the heavyweight class.
Making the turn in the lineup back to 125 pounds, Western New England picked up its first and only win of the day as the NEWA's top-ranked 125 pounder, Nicholas Arborio, defeated Kaya Bogle with a 16-4 major decision, making it 27-4.
Michael Gonyea got Castleton back in the win column with a pin of his own against Corey Cope in 2:36 at 133 pounds, before James Rodriguez capped the night with an 8-1 decision against Colby Reilly, finishing off the 36-4 victory for the Spartans.
Castleton was also victorious in all three exhibition matches with Elijah Cyr and Jakai Townsend earning pins while Alec Richards notched a technical fall.
CLARIFICATION
Softball photo
The photo that ran with the story about Springfield softball coach Andy Bladyka's retirement was not of one of his teams but of players from different teams he had coached through his many seasons. They returned to honor him when he was presented an award.
