MANCHESTER — The Rutland boys hockey team earned its third win in four games to open the regular season, beating rival Burr and Burton Academy 2-1 Wednesday at Riley Rink.
Greg Olsen netted the game-winner in the third period on a power play, assisted by Anthony Rock and Griffin Melen.
"The third period was by far the best period we've played all season," said RHS coach Mike Anderson.
BBA opened the scoring in the first period with a goal from Jake Murnaghan. Rutland goalie Noah Bruttomesso came up big in the opening period to keep the deficit at one. The sophomore goalie had 25 saves on the day.
RHS got the equalizer in the second period on a goal from Cam Rider, assisted by Graham Seidner.
Rutland (3-1) hosts rival Brattleboro on Wednesday at Spartan Arena.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BBA 38, MSJ 37
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Academy boys basketball team escaped with a 38-37 home win against Mount St. Joseph Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs split a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left that secured the victory.
"We didn't play well at well. We didn't run any offense," said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau.
Owen Traynor led all scorers with 19 points for MSJ. Dezmond Krakowka added nine points.
Will Ameden led BBA with 11 points and Julien Halstead added seven points.
MSJ (2-1)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GM 49, Twin Valley 7
JACKSONVILLE — The Green Mountain girls basketball team bounced back from a loss in the championship game of its own holiday tournament last week to beat Twin Valley 49-7 Wednesday night.
The Chieftains pitched a shutout in the first quarter and were in control throughout.
Freshman Colie Roby had a breakout game, scoring 18 points for GM with four 3s. She also had six steals.
"(Colie) wreaked havoc causing turnovers on defense and stifled Twin Valley's ability to get any offense going," said Chieftains coach Jeff Buffum.
Callie Spaulding, an eighth-grader had 15 points and 13 rebounds, along with four steals and three blocks. Hailey Daniels had 10 points and three assists, while Riley Paul and Abby Blanchard were defensive standouts, both racking up multiple steals.
GM (2-1) has a tough stretch coming up, beginning with a home date against Hartford on Tuesday.
L&G 35, Poultney 24
TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray girls basketball team jumped up early against Poultney and that made all the difference as the Rebels won 35-24 Wednesday night.
Leland & Gray led by 14 at the half.
"We had some breakdowns in the beginning," said Blue Devils coach Todd Hayes. "We made some adjustments and played a lot better after the half."
Emily Handley was one of the Poultney players that shined in the second half. All of her team-high nine points came after the break. Jackie Oberg added five points.
Sam Morris led the 6-1 Rebels with 11 points.
Poultney (3-1) is at Bellows Falls on Tuesday.
BF 64, Mill River 22
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River girls basketball team fell to Bellows Falls 64-22 Wednesday night at Dean W. Houghton Gymnasium.
The Terriers jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the first quarter and extended the lead to 20 by halftime as both offenses picked up steam in the second quarter.
After a competitive third quarter, where BF outscored Mill River by eight, the Terriers were dominant in the fourth quarter.
Cheyenne Hoyle led the Minutemen with 10 points. Delaney Lockerby had 14 points and Laura Kamel had 11 points for Bellows Falls.
"My team made great strides with energy and effort for four quarters," said Mill River coach Jake Tanner.
Mill River (0-5) hosts Division II Springfield on Tuesday.
INDOOR TRACK
Weight throws
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Fair Haven indoor track and field team competed in a throwing meet on Tuesday hosted by St. Johnsbury.
The Slaters dominated on the boys side for weight throw, earning the top four spots. David Doran won the event with a throw of 13.13 meters. Patrick Stone was second (11.76 meters), Cooper Spaulding was third (11.10) and Kole Matta was fourth (10.20).
Doran and Matta were also top-10 finishers in the shot put. Doran took third with a toss of 12.06 meters and Matta was seventh.
On the girls side, Fair Haven had a pair of top-10 finishers in the shot put. Elizabeth Munger was second with a throw of 8.11 meters and Aina Fernandez was ninth. Munger was the top Slater girl in the weight throw as well, taking 13th.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Tatarek honored
NEW LONDON, Conn. — Another Castleton University wrestler earned weekly recognition from the New England Wrestling Association as Haven Tatarek was recently named the NEWA Wrestler of the Week.
Tatarek helped Castleton to a pair of wins at the recent Little East Quad by going 2-0 at 197 pounds. His wins came over Rhode Island College and the University of Southern Maine, the first of which was a pin and the second a decision. Tatarek's strong week improves his mark to 14-3 on the season while Castleton sits at 5-1 in dual matches heading into the holiday break.
Tatarek is the third Spartan to be named Wrestler of the Week this season, joining James Rodriguez and Cooper Fleming as previous winners.
In the most recent NWCA Team rankings, Castleton sits at No. 20 nationally in the Dual Rankings. Rodriguez is the Spartans' top-ranked wrestler at No. 5 nationally (141 pounds) while Fleming is ranked at No. 12 nationally (174 pounds) in the same poll.
Castleton returns to action at the Citrus Open on December 29 and 30 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
MEN'S SOCCER
Egan drafted
BURLINGTON — University of Vermont defender Noah Egan was drafted 64th overall in the third round of the Major League Soccer SuperDraft by Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday.
Egan started all 22 games this year for a Catamounts team that went to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament this fall. Egan scored four goals and had one assist. Two of his goals were game-winners.
