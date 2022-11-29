A pair of power plays proved costly as the Castleton University women's hockey team fell to Wesleyan 2-1 Tuesday night at Spartan Arena.
The Cardinals opened the scoring with 5:15 left in the opening period on a power play.
The skater advantage was brought on by a roughing penalty by Castleton's Maysa Ford. The Spartans won a with 5:40 left in the period, but Wesleyan eventually gained possession, along the boards.
The Cardinals got the puck to Brooke Keough, who skated across both blue lines down the right flank, getting a shot off that trickled over the goal line. Jenna Stevens and Chiara Christie were awarded assists.
Wesleyan was back at it again on the power play in the third period after Alex Johnson picked up a five-minute major for grabbing Christina Tournas' facemask. Tournas got a two-minute penalty for roughing.
The Cardinals killed off the Tournas penalty and held 5-on-4 advantage and soon added on with a Christie goal from the right circle. Stevens and Keough had an assist.
Castleton took advantage of a Wesleyan penalty within the final minute to avoid the shutout with Emery Bonner scoring on assist by Darby Palisi and Moa Carlsson.
Sophomore Izabella Segui started in goal for the Spartans, making 31 saves.
Castleton (4-4) is home twice more this week, hosting William Smith on Friday and Elmira on Saturday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Norwich 94, Lyndon 69
LYNDON — Strong interior play, paired with a trio of stellar double-digit performances, led the Norwich University men's basketball team to a 94-69 win over the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Hornets at Stannard Gym in non-conference action on Tuesday evening.
In a contest where the Cadets maintained an imposing 78-28 edge in points in the paint, three different Norwich players tallied at least 20 points, with Jalen Olivero posting a career-best 26 points on 11-for-22 shooting, in addition to a career-high five steals, to lead the effort.
Kohlby Murray, a Fair Haven product, and Donovan Lewis Jr. added 20 points apiece, with Murray finishing 9-for-11 from the floor, while Lewis went 10-for-14 to aid Norwich's domination inside.
The Cadets used an 18-2 run to end the half to open up an 18-point lead heading into the break.
The Hornets would attempt to hang around for the ensuing 12 minutes of the second stanza, cutting Norwich's edge down to as low as 16 on three different occasions.
The Cadets shut down any potential threat, however, building a lead that ballooned to 27 on a long-range bomb from Charlie Rohr in the closing minutes.
Antonio Carlisle led the Hornets' production behind 17 points, followed by Bukle's 15 and Gregory Gonyea Jr.'s 14.
The victory extends Norwich's win streak to four, a mark they reached twice last season.
TRACK & FIELD
Midd hiring
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College announced the hiring of Michael Pallozzi as an assistant track and field coach. Pallozzi returns to his alma mater following a successful running career where he won multiple NESCAC Championships and is a member of a current school-record holding relay.
Pallozzi was a four-year member of the Panthers' track and field team and was a captain in 2018. He was a two-time NESCAC Champion, winning in the 110-meter hurdles and 4x100 relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.