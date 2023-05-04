WEST RUTLAND — The Proctor baseball team exploded for 12 runs in the sixth inning to break open a tight game and left town with a 14-3 victory over rival West Rutland.
Freshman Aaron Brock went the distance to log the victory. He threw 108 pitches, surrendered just five hits and struck out 12.
He was in a dandy of duel with Westside pitcher Andrew Bailey until the sixth.
Cam Cannucci went 3-for-3 for the Phantoms and Jacob Patch was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Designated hitter Carter Crossmon was also productive with two base hits and two RBIs.
Noah Olson had a base hit, an RBI and scored a run for the 4-4 Golden Horde.
The Horde will try to get back over the .500 mark on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. by hosting Mill River.
The 3-1 Phantoms host Poultney that day at 4:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Hartford 12, OV 6
BRANDON — The Hartford baseball team jumped up on Otter Valley early and cruised to a 12-6 win on Thursday.
The Otters did themselves no favors in the first inning, making four errors in a seven-run effort by the Hurricanes. Through two innings, Hartford led 10-0.
Otter Valley clawed back, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
Gavin Parry had two hits for the Otters. Nate Clark led Hartford with three hits, while Zach Johnson and Solly Flores had two hits.
Otter Valley (4-4) hosts Rutland on Tuesday. Hartford (4-1) will get a crack at RHS first. The Hurricanes travel to Giorgetti Field on Saturday.
GM 4, Springfield 1
CHESTER — The Green Mountain baseball team bested rival Springfield 4-1 behind a strong pitching performence.
Kaiden McCarthy struck out 14 batters in five innings of work to claim the victory. He was throwing a no-hitter when he was taken out for Tate Pellerin, who earned the save, pitching two innings.
Pellerin was force at the plate as well, with three hits and three RBIs. Jack Hinkley drove in the other GM run.
Logan Roundy went all seven innings for the Cosmos and allowed three earned runs on six hits.
Green Mountain (7-0) hosts Woodstock on Saturday. Springfield dropped to 0-6.
MSJ 12, Poultney 0
(5 innings)
POULTNEY — The Mount St. Joseph baseball team remained undefeated with a 12-0 win in five innings against rival Poultney on Thursday.
Braedon McKeighan did his best Shohei Ohtani, getting it done on the mound and at the plate. He threw a two-hit complete game with 11 strikeouts, while driving in three runs himself.
David Franzoni was 3-for-3 with a RBI and stolen base. Kyle Costales had a double and RBI as well.
MSJ (5-0) hosts Arlington Saturday. Poultney (0-5) is at Proctor on Saturday.
LG 13, Mill River 2
NORTH CLARENDON — The Leland & Gray baseball team cruised to a 13-2 win against Mill River Thursday afternoon.
The loss dropped the Minutemen to 0-5, while Leland & Gray improved to 5-3.
SOFTBALL
FH 15, Springfield 1
(5 Innings)
SPRINGFIELD — Tori Raymond, backed by a strong defense, pitched a complete-game 15-1 victory for Fair Haven in Thursday's game abbreviated to five innings by the mercy rule/
Raymond struck out three and pitched to contact, allowing her defense to do the work.
"Her defense played solid," Fair Haven coach Bill Jones said.
A centerpiece of that defense was a nice running catch by center fielder Amelia Munger who then threw into second base to ban a runner trying to get back to the bag.
Riley Marsden was the big stick in the Slaters' lineup with two doubles and six RBIs. Elizabeth Munger had a triple and double and Maddie Egan a double and single. The Slaters will take a 1-4 record to Hartford on Monday.
GM 11, WR Valley 7
SOUTH ROYALTON — Green Mountain catcher Abby Williams had another big day with the bat. She went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to help power GM to an 11-7 victory over White River Valley on Thursday.
Elianna Snyder had a "huge double" according to Green Mountain coach Todd Parah that drove in two runs.
Kayla English also homered for 2-4 Green Mountain.
Tanner Drury led the Wildcats with two hits.
Brie Howe-Lynch went the distance for the victory, striking out seven.
L&G 4, BF 1
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray got a big 4-1 win on Thursday over previously unbeaten Bellows Falls in softball behind pitching, defense and a surprise suicide squeeze bunt.
The game was scoreless in the bottom of the fourth when L&G's Makaila Morse hammered a double and stole third base. Bellows Falls pitcher Izzy Stoodley then struck out the next two batters.
L&G coach Tammy Claussen was coaching third base when Morse whispered to her the suggestion of trying the suicide squeeze even though there were two oust and two strikes on Morse's sister Samantha Morse.
The Rebels got their other three runs in the fifth, the big blow being a two-run base hit by Savannah Cadrin who also had a triple.
Things were dicey for the Rebels when BF had the bases loaded in the sixth but two outstanding plays by shortstop Ava LeCours helped to shut the door.
Pitcher Kristen Lowe went the distance for the win. She gave up three hits, struck out eight, walked six and hit two batters.
The Rebels will take a 3-1 record into Saturday's game at White River Valley.
MR, LTS paused
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River-Long Trail softball game got through two innings, but field conditions forced the game to be paused.
Mill River was leading 15-8 at the time of the stoppage.
Minutemen coach Mary Colvin believes the game will be resumed when Mill River heads to Dorset for their road game at Long Trail on May 20.
OV, Hartford ppd.
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Otter Valley-Hartford softball game was postponed on Thursday due to field conditions at Maxfield Sports Complex.
A makeup date is to be determined.
GIRLS LACROSSE
RHS 14, Woodstock 8
The Rutland girls lacrosse team picked up its second straight win, topping Woodstock 14-8 on Thursday at Alumni Field.
The Wasps scored the game's first goal, but RHS rattled off the next six going into the half. Woodstock cut the deficit to three early in the second half, but Rutland responded to put the game away.
Loretta Cooley continued her red-hot scoring season with seven goals and an assist. Karsyn Bellomo had three goals, while Mia Marsh and Piper Newman scored two apiece. Mackenzie McLaughlin and Lila Tu added a goal each.
Newman and Bellomo were strong on draw controls and Amelia Marsh made nine saves.
RHS coach Matt Zmurko lauded the effort of his defenders, Lauren Solimano, Jaryn Mazzariello-Peer, Ady Kinsman, Lanza Bellomo and Annie Alexander.
RHS (4-3) is at Colchester on Saturday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rutland 7, Bratt 0
The Rutland girls tennis team breezed to a 7-0 victory over Brattleboro in Thursday's math played at Vermont Sport & Fitness Center.
Arikka Patorti was dominant in the No. 1 singles spot, winning 6-0, 6-0.
Anna Gallipo was nearly as dominant at the No. 2 slot, winning 6-1, 6-0 and Watelet got it done at No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-1. Emma Barclay won for RHS at No. 4 singles 6-1, 6-4.
Brattleboro's Anna Cummings pushed Sadie Lewis to the tiebreaker but the RHS sophomore hung tough for a 6-2, 2-6, 10-6 victory.
Brianna Greene and Brooke Schaffer were strong in winning at No. 1 doubles, 6-0, 6-1.
The Rutland No. 2 doubles team of Jayla Eugair and Caroline McCormack also had no problem in winning 6-1, 6-1.
ULTIMATE
Mill River 11, Sharon 4
SHARON — The Mill River Ultimate team earned its first win of the season, topping Sharon Academy 11-4 on Thursday.
The Minutemen played great defense with 10 different players racking up a D.
Evan Corey, Miguel Levy and Nick Karpinsky had two points apiece. Dom Phillips, Ari LaFebre, Micah Patton, Chloe Kennedy and Bronson Patch all scored once.
Corey, Mattie Serafin and Jimmy Barrett had two assists and Casey Orzechowski and Wilder Brooks had one assist.
Mill River (1-4) is at Mount Mansfield on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.