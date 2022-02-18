NORTH CLARENDON — The Proctor girls basketball team picked up its 15th straight win on Friday, beating Division III Mill River 68-29 at Dean Houghton Gymnasium.
Mill River honored its seniors in girls basketball, Malori Carlson and Susan Benini, in boys basketball, Connor Lopiccolo, and in cheerleading, Crystal Perham and Amber Prescott, during the game.
Maggie McKearin had 26 points to lead Proctor, followed by 22 from Isabel Greb.
Carlson paced the Minutemen in her last regular season home game, scoring nine points. Eighth-grader Riley Collins had six points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rutland 48, MAU 28
BENNINGTON — The Rutland girls basketball team closed out the regular season with a 48-28 victory over Mount Anthony to finish with an 11-9 record.
Olivia Shipley led the Raiders with 17 points. Karsyn Bellomo and Kathryn Moore added nine each.
"Mount Anthony played hard and they are much improved," Rutland coach Nate Bellomo said.
WRV 53, Green Mt. 31
CHESTER — The White River Valley girls basketball team made itself at home in Nason Gym on Friday night, rolling past Green Mountain 53-31.
The Wildcats improved their record to 14-5 and the Chieftains fell to 4-14.
Windsor 54, Woodstock 26
WOODSTOCK — The Windsor girls basketball team hiked its record to 17-2 on Friday night with a 54-26 victory over Woodstock.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
UVM 3, BC 3
(UVM in Shootout)
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Cam Morrissey and Theresa Schafzahl scored in the shootout and goalie Jessie McPherson made two saves to secure a win for the University of Vermont women's hockey team against Boston College.
The win locked up the No. 2 seed in the Hockey East tournament with the win for the Catamounts.
UVM got regulation goals from Schafzahl, Kristina Shanahan and Maude Poulin-Labelle.
Midd 7, Bowdoin 0
MIDDLEBURY — Claudia Vira and Katie Hargrave scored two goals apiece to help power Middlebury to a 7-0 victory over Bowdoin on Friday night at Chip Kenyon Arena.
The Panthers remain unbeaten (19-0) and the Polar Bears fall to 10-8.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Merrimack 3, UVM 2
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — The University of Vermont men's hockey team fell to Merrimack College 3-2 Friday night.
Both teams scored twice in the opening period and the Warriors had the game-winner in the third.
UVM's goals came from Ray Vitolins and Jacques Bouquot.
Midd 3, Amherst 2
(Overtime)
AMHERST, Mass. — Antoine Belisle scored the game-winner in overtime in a 3-2 win for the Middlebury College men's hockey team against Amherst College Friday night.
The Panthers got regulation goals from Paddy Bogart and Zach Milton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.