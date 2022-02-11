PROCTOR — No matter the records, it's always something special when the Proctor and West Rutland boys basketball teams meet.
It was just last winter that the two were battling for the Division IV crown. There was a less on the line Friday night, but energy was still there. The Phantoms bested their rivals 76-27.
"It was a great atmosphere," said Proctor coach Jake Eaton. "I give a lot of credit to what (West Rutland coach) Ali Mitchell is doing. They do a lot of good things."
The Phantoms got off to a hot start leading 26-2 after one and didn't look back.
West Rutland's Garrett Owens led all scorers with 16 points. Proctor was led by Bryson Bourn with 15 points, Levi Petit with 11 and Carter Crossmon with 10.
Joel Denton had a strong effort as well with nine points, while playing lockdown defense.
Proctor improved to 8-7, while West Rutland fell to 0-15.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
OV 55, Woodstock 37
BRANDON — Otter Valley rolled to a 55-37 victory over Woodstock on Senior Night for the girls basketball team in the House of Noise.
Honored before the game were OV's Brittney Jackson, Joanna Ray, Marissa Connors and Alice Keith.
Keith led the Otters with 15 points and Anna Lee tossed in 12.
Emma Tarleton led the Wasps with 23 points.
MSJ 48, Long Trail 22
Tiana Gallipo drilled four 3-point field goals on her way to 18 points and Haylee Rivers added 10 points to power the Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team to a 48-22 victory over Long Trail on Friday night.
Camilla Marcy led the Mountain Lions with nine points.
MSJ set the tone immediately, winning the first quarter 20-6.
Coach Bill Bruso said that was a focus for the Mounties — starting the game strong from the beginning.
The victory hikes the Mounties' record to 9-6.
West Rutland 55, Rivendell 29
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland girls basketball team kept rolling Friday night, beating Rivendell 55-29 at Hinchey Gymnasium.
The Golden Horde were in control early and led 43-13 at at the half.
Peyton Guay and Isabell Lanfear had 14 points apiece to pace West Rutland and Arianna Coombs added nine points.
Savannah Gray led the Raptors with nine points.
West Rutland improved to 14-2.
MAU 34, Springfield 30
BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony girls basketball team led most of the way, beating Springfield 34-30 Friday night at Kates Gym.
The Cosmos took a lead late in the game, but the Patriots hit a clutch 3 to grab the lead back and iced the game with free throws.
MAU went into the half up 20-13 and clung onto onto a four-point lead heading into the fourth.
Madi Moore led the Patriots with 15 points. Macie Stagner led all scorers with 17 points for Springfield. Maddie Clark added seven.
Springfield (8-9) is at Woodstock on Tuesday.
Poultney 35, Arlington 25
ARLINGTON — The Poultney girls basketball team won its third straight game beating Arlington 35-25 Friday night.
The Blue Devils were down 17-7 at the half, but stormed back.
"We had too much energy in the first half. In the second half, we settled down and wore (Arlington) down," said Poultney coach Todd Hayes.
Hannah Welch led Poultney with 11 points and Molly Hier had eight. Taylor Wilkins led the Eagles with eight points.
The Blue Devils (7-9) is at Long Trail on Tuesday.
L&G 42, Green Mt. 29
TOWNSHEND — The Green Mountain girls basketball team fell to Leland & Gray 42-29 Friday night.
"We moved the ball well against their zone and got wide open looks, but just couldn't get anything to drop," said GM coach Jeff Buffum.
The Chieftains were led by Kim Cummings with 14 points. Maggie Parker paced the Rebels with 12 points and Mary Sanderson had 10 points.
The Chieftains (4-12) host Rivendell on Tuesday.
MVC 63, Mill River 24
QUECHEE — Hayley Goodwin had another big scoring night for the Mid-Vermont Christian girls basketball team, scoring 29 points in a 63-24 win against Mill River.
Malori Carlson paced the Minutemen with 11 points.
"We came out fast, but couldn't sustain the energy," said Mill River coach Jake Tanner.
Mill River (0-17) is at Arlington on Tuesday.
BOYS HOCKEY
SB 3, Rutland 1
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Rutland boys hockey team came up on the losing end of Friday night's matchup at South Burlington, falling 3-1.
The loss dropped the Raiders to 4-9.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Castleton 3, UMB 2
BOSTON — The Castleton University women's hockey team scored once in each period, beating UMass Boston 3-2 Friday night.
Emily Harris had two of the goals for the Spartans and Courtney Gauthier.
WPSL SOCCER
Combine in Manchester
MANCHESTER — The Women’s Premier Soccer League announced, that after a year delay, Manchester's Applejack Stadium will host the NE WPSL Regional International Combine taking place this coming May 11th-13th.
The showcase will welcome 40 field players and 10 goalkeepers to train in front elite internationals coaches. The combine will feature training sessions, scrimmages and educational seminars. Each scrimmage will be recorded and analyzed by SICS, who is based out of Italy, serving as a critical tool for recruitment opportunities on the European stage.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CU picked 4th
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University softball team ranked fourth in the Little East Conference 2022 Preseason Poll, as announced by the conference office Thursday morning.
Castleton returns a host of contributors from that squad. Makenna Thorne, Jamie Boyle, and Machaila Arjavich each batted over .300 a season ago and return as seniors for the 2022 campaign.
In the circle, Katie Gallagher and Olivia Joy saw the majority of innings a season ago and will look to lead an experienced group of pitchers. Expect contributions from Olivia Bowen as well - she held a 3-1 record in the circle last season.
Defending champion ECSU claimed the top spot in the preseason poll. Southern Maine and UMass Dartmouth rank second and third respectively.
The season begins Thursday, February 24 in Myrtle Beach.
