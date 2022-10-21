PITTSFORD — Proctor trailed 1-0 at halftime but then put together one of its best stretches of the season to beat Long Trail School 3-1.
Joel Denton, Matt Nop and Isaac Parker had the goals for the Phantoms who will take a 5-8-1 record into the playoffs.
“I think everyone played well and the defense really stepped up said Proctor co-coach Gannon McKearin.
“We are playing our best soccer now going into the playoffs,” McKearin said.
He said a probable opponent in the opening round of the playoffs would be Long Trail or Grace Christian.
BOYS SOCCER
Arlington 6, Westside 0
WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland fell to Arlington, in boys soccer action on Friday 6-0 but Westside coach Dillon Zaengle was thrilled with the performance of his goalie Gus Covarrubias.
“He must have had 20-plus saves and stopped three break-aways,” Zaengle said.
The Golden Horde completes the regular season with a 3-11 record and Arlington finishes at 11-2-1.
Zaengle believes it is likely that the Horde will see Arlington again in the first round of the playoffs.
GM 2, Stratton 0
CHESTER — The Green Mountain boys soccer team is taking some momentum into the Division III playoffs when they begin Tuesday and Wednesday. The Chieftains earned their fourth straight victory on Friday, blanking Stratton Mountain School 2-0.
Evan Kirdzik scored with Ben Munukka assisting and Munukka had the other goal on a penalty kick.
Forest Garvin notched the shutout in goal.
“He had some tough saves in the second half. He played really well,” GM coach Jacob Walker said of his keeper.
The Chieftains finish the regular season at 6-7-1.
OV rescheduled
BRANDON — The Otter Valley boys soccer team’s game with White River Valley scheduled for Friday was postponed when WRV had bus issues. The game was rescheduled for Saturday at OV at 4 p.m.
The Otters take a 6-7 record into the game and White River Valley is 8-4-1.
In other boys soccer action on Friday, Lake Region defeated Hazen 5-1 and U-32 rolled past Paine Mountain 8-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
Woodstock 7, Springfield 2
WOODSTOCK — The Woodstock girls soccer team trimmed Springfield 7-2 on Friday night in the regular season finale.
Macie Stagner scored both goals for Springfield.
Woodstock ends the regular season with a record of 9-5 and the Cosmos at 4-10.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hartford 8, Springfield 0
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Hartford High field hockey team breezed to an 8-0 victory over Springfield on Friday.
The Hurricanes wind up the regular campaign at 11-2-1 and Springfield at 0-13-1.
H.S. SPORTS
RHS meeting
Any Rutland High School student interested in playing a winter sport must attend the sports information meeting on Wednesday Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the RHS gym with a parent or guardian. High School practices will start November 28.
Any Rutland Middle School student interested in playing a winter sport must attend the sports information meeting on Thursday Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the RHS gym. A parent/guardian must attend this meeting with their child. Middle School practices will start November 28 as well.
RMS and RHS students must attend this meeting, have completed the online registration form and have a current physical on file at RHS.
To register online, go to https://formreleaf.com/organizations/rutland-high-school, sign up for an account and follow the prompts, beginning Nov. 1, 2022. You will need to register each child individually, under the winter sport they wish to participate in, but in the future will be able to auto fill their information and update as needed.
Please be sure your child has had a physical within the last two years & the Rutland City Public Schools physical form is on file in the RHS Athletic Office. If you are unsure please call at 770-1080 or email at: chelsea.zeller@rcpsvt.org
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Woodard, Rupp score
Rutland’s Breukelen Woodard and Windsor’s Elliot Rupp are playing key roles for their college soccer teams far from home.
Rupp, a freshman, scored her second collegiate goal to give Moravian University a 1-0 victory over Lancaster Bible in a recent game.
Woodard notched her 10th goal of the season for unbeaten (12-0-2) Johns Hopkins in a 5-0 victory over Ursinus.
In a different sport, Bellows Falls graduate Maya Waryas has been on fire in field hockey for St. Joseph’s College of Maine. She had consecutive games with hat tricks and now leads the Monks in scoring with 15 goals.
