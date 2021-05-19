ARLINGTON — The Proctor baseball team earned what was arguably its biggest win of the season on Wednesday, toppling Arlington 8-5.
Brennon Crossmon pitched 6 2/3 innings and gave up only three earned runs.
The Phantoms had an 8-2 lead entering the seventh inning.
Conner McKearin relieved Crossmon with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh and got a game-ending strikeout on a sharp-breaking curve.
“Brennon threw well. Arlington is a good hitting team and he kept them off balance,” Proctor coach Jeff Patch said.
Joel Denton had a big hit for the 6-4 Phantoms, a bases-clearing double. Cam Richardson added two hits and two RBIs and Cam Cannucci had an RBI double.
A centerpiece of the defense was three successful pickoff throws by Crossmon, one at second base and two at first base.
“He does a good job controlling the running game,” Patch said. “The pickoff at second was a big out.”
It was the fourth straight win for the Phantoms who host their Senior Game on Monday against Mount St. Joseph.
BOYS TENNIS
Bratt 4, Rutland 3
BRATTLEBORO — The Colonels stunned Rutland in boys tennis Wednesday afternoon. Brattleboro lost to Rutland in the first meeting but turned things around this time, winning 4-3.
Rutland falls to 8-2.
Brady Kenosh and Zach Nelson won their singles matches for Rutland and Zak Arshad and Robin Rushing got the Ravens’ other win at No. 2 doubles.
Rutland will try to get back on the winning track on Friday at home against Mount Anthony.
BBA 6, Hartford 0
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Burr and Burton Academy swept all the matches in convincing fashion on Wednesday at Hartford High School with Nick O’Donnell winning 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles slot.
Cristo Buckley, Alejandro Shapiro-Mochon, Blake Allen, Lucas Arrington and Tucker Swim also won.
BOYS LACROSSE
SB 22, Rutland 6
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Rutland boys lacrosse team took it on the chin Wednesday at South Burlington, losing 22-6, but Ravens coach Sean Miller loved the way his team responded in the face of an early 6-0 deficit.
“We won the second quarter and the score at halftime was 8-4,” Miller said.
“South Burlington has a little bit higher lacrosse IQ. We have got to learn to keep grinding and we did better at that today.”
Joe Anderson, John Cotter and Matt Magro had two goals apiece for Rutland. Cotter also had an assist as did Patrick Cooley.
RHS goalie Jarrett Kelley collected 16 saves.
Mount Anthony visits Rutland’s Alumni Field on Friday.
Hartford 17 , OV 2
BRANDON — Hayden Bernhardt and Matt Mosley scored for Otter Valley in Wednesday’s boys lacrosse game at Markowski Field but it was not nearly enough as the Hartford Hurricanes left town with a 17-2 victory.
It was the Otters’ Senior Game and David Williams and Jacob Stevens were honored.
TRACK & FIELD
MAU meet
BENNINGTON — The Mill River track and field team was one of three teams competing at Mount Anthony’s Zemianek Track Tuesday afternoon.
Annika Heintz had a strong day for the Minutemen, winning three races. She won the 800 with a time of 2:25.07, the 1500 in 5:15.36 and the 300 uncontested in 11:57.75.
Mill River had one more win, with Emma Steever taking the shot put with a toss of 24 feet, 4 inches.
MAU won most of the competitions on Tuesday. Junior Isaiah Brunache broke a school record in shot put with a throw of 55 feet, 1 inch.
The Patriots had the best team score on the boys and girls side. Mill River was second for girls and third for boys.
COLLEGE GOLF
Nelson at NCAAs
KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. — Rutland High graduate Jared Nelson had his best round of the NCAA Regional Tournament at the Golf Club of Tennessee, shooting a 69 in the Wednesday’s final round.
The University of Connecticut golfer finished the tournament tied for 56th, shooting 12-over. UConn was 12th as a team. The top five teams in each regional tournament advance to the NCAA Championships.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Allard honored
Hartford High graduate Jordy Allard was honored as the NEWMAC Pitcher of the Year, the conference announced on Wednesday. Allard was 7-0 for Babson College.
He will pitch this summer for the New England Collegiate Baseball League’s Upper Valley Nighthawks.
