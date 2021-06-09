POULTNEY — The No. 3 seed Proctor softball team has relied on its powerful offense all year and it needed every bit of that strength in a 22-18 win against No. 2 Poultney in the Division IV state semifinals Wednesday night at Legion Field.
The Phantoms (13-3) advance to play No. 1 Danville (13-1) in D-IV state championship game on Sunday at noon at Castleton University.
Proctor’s Hope Kelley gave the Phantoms a go-ahead run in the top of the seventh on a triple.
Kelley also pitched for the Phantoms and went the distance for the complete game victory. Kylie Davis pitched the whole game for Poultney.
Proctor was last in the championship in 2018, where it lost to Whitchester.
In Friday’s edition, there will be an expanded story on this game and lookahead to the state championship.
BASEBALL
Title games set
The state championship games have been set with Burlington’s Centennial Field the site of all four games.
The Division IV contest between No. 1 and unbeaten White River Valley and No. 2 Blue Mountain will be played on Friday at 6 p.m.
Sunday, the Division II contest will be played at 11 a.m. That game will pit No. 5 U-32 against No. 2 Spaulding High of Barre.
The Division I game will also be played Sunday at 3 p.m. No. 1 CVU will be playing No. 3 Brattleboro.
The curtain comes down on the baseball season at 7 p.m. with the Division III game, pitting the No. 1 Thetford Panthers against the No. 2 Peoples Academy Wolves.
GIRLS TENNIS
Montpelier 4, Middlebury 3
MIDDLEBURY — A win at No. 5 singles by Rachana Cherian locked up a Division II girls tennis championship for Montpelier Wednesday afternoon.
The No. 3 seed Solons bested No. 1 Middlebury 4-3 en route to their eighth title in program history.
Montpelier ends its championship season with a 12-2 record, while the runner-up Tigers finish 12-1.
BOYS LACROSSE
Montpelier 8, GMVS 6
BURLINGTON — The No. 2 seed Montpelier came back from an early deficit to win the Division III boys lacrosse title, 8-6 against No. 1 Green Mountain Valley School at Burlington High School Wednesday night.
The Gumbies led 4-2 after one quarter and the Solons had taken a 7-6 lead heading into the fourth, tacking on an insurance goal in the final frame.
Montpelier ends its championship season at 7-3 and GMVS wraps up at 6-3.
AUTO RACING
D-Bowl points
WEST HAVEN — As the summer months arrive, the Devil’s Bowl Speedway weekly point battles are heating up.
Vince Quenneville currently leads the Sportsman Modified division with 264 points, with a win to his name and four top-five finishes. Demetrios Drellos is in second with 234 points with Justin Comes, Elmo Reckner and Adam Pierson in the top five.
Fair Haven Union senior Johnny Bruno is leading the Rookie of the Year standings through six races.
Austin Comes has 295 points to lead the Limited Sportsman division. He has a 52-point lead over Evan Roberts and a 71-point edge over John Gosselin. The fourth through ninth-place racers are within four points of each other.
In Super Stocks, Chris Murray’s 293 points gives him a 12-point edge over Paul Braymer. Chuck Bradford, Mark Norris and Kevin Elliott are in the top five. Bradford has a solid lead in the Rookie of the Year standings.
The battle is tight in the Mini Stock division. Chris Sumner has 281 points, giving him just a seven-point lead over Daryl Gebo. Chris Conroy, Craig Kirby and Tim Simonds aren’t far off the lead pack.
Gebo has a 104-point lead in the Rookie standings.
In the 500cc Mini Sprints, Ray Hanson has been dominant with five wins, giving him 336 points. Kamden Duffy, a consistent top-five finisher, has 309 points with Kaidin White, Austin Chaves and Gage Provencher in the race as well.
Matt Tanner has the lone win the Sprint Cars of New England division, giving him a three-point edge in the standings over Will Hull.
T-Road weekly opener
BARRE — Barre’s Thunder Road begins the weekly racing season on Friday. June 11 with three championship divisions, the Myers Container Service Triple Crown 100 and a visit from the New England Antique Racers.
Post time is at 6:30 p.m.
Racing begins with the 100-lap Triple Crown showdown for the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers.
From there, the evening moves straight into the regular event. A full card is scheduled for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, and RK Miles Street Stocks. It will be an extra-busy night in the Flying Tiger pits with 140 laps of feature action.
The June 11 show is rounded out by the New England Antique Racers. It’s their first appearance in three years at Thunder Road. The 2019 appearance was cancelled due to weather while the 2020 event was a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Classic Modifieds and Sportsmen get to roar on the high banks again for a pair of 15-lap features. Some of these vintage vehicles are piloted by former racers familiar to Thunder Road fans, including Milton’s Norm Cyr, Worcester’s Wayne “The Polish Cannon” Wojtyna, and Moscow’s John “The Birdman” Adams.
OTHER PLAYOFF SCORES
Baseball: Brattleboro 5, Essex 4; U-32 4, Hartford 1.
Softball: Essex 1, MAU 0; Lyndon 10, Middlebury 0; Oxbow 13, Windsor 4.
Boys lacrosse: CVU 11, Essex 5.
Girls lacrosse: St. Johnsbury 11, Hartford 10; GMVS 13; Vergennes 10.
Boys Ultimate: Burlington 15, CVU 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.