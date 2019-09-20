PITTSFORD — Conner McKearin scored with seven seconds left in the second overtime to lift Proctor over Otter Valley 1-0 in boys soccer action Friday at Taranovich Field.
“The teams were evenly matched and it was a very entertaining game,” said Phantom coach Chad Wilson. “There was a lot of grit left on the field today.”
Proctor, 5-0-1, is at Mid Vermont Christian on Wednesday.
Otter Valley is 1-5.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Burr and Burton 4,
Fair Haven 0
MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton stopped fair Haven 4-0 in their homecoming game at Applejack field Friday night.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Fair Haven 1 Mount Anthony 0
Megan Ezzo scored the only goal of the contest to stop Mount Anthony 1-0 Friday night.
“They were the dominate team,” said Slater coach Ian Akin. “but we held together and played brilliant defense.”
Emma Ezzo made 11 saves for Fair Haven as they improve to 5-0-1.
Alexa Gerow made five saves for the Patriots.
Fair Haven hosts Otter Valley on Monday.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Rutland 4, Brattleboro 0
Katheryn Moore and Caroline Coloutti combined to shutout Brattleboro as Rutland picked up their first win of the season with a 4-0 win Friday.
Kendra Sabotka led the offense with a pair of goals and MacKenzie McLaughlin and Cameryn Kinsman each added one.
Eliyah Petrie made 14 saves for the Colonels as the Raiders fired 18 shots on goal.
Logan Kinsman had three assists for Rutland and Cameryn Kinsman added one.
Rutland, 1-5, will try to keep things going at Middlebury on Monday.
Hartford 3, Springfield 2
HARTFORD — Springfield just missed tying the game with five seconds left but ended up falling to Hartford 3-2.
Trailing 3-0 the Cosmos fought back with goal from Kayla Gibbons and Julianna Albero-Levings but just couldn’t come up with the equalizer.
Springfield, 5-2, is at Randolph on Wednesday.
Hartford is 3-3.
Proctor 1, Twin Valley 0
WILMINGTON — Proctor’s Maddie Flanders scored the game’s only goal via an assist by Maggie McKearin in the Phantoms’ victory over Twin Valley on Friday night.
The goal came 15 minutes into the second half.
Rachel Stuhlmueller authored the shutout.
“Rachel was outstanding. She saved yus on at least three or four break-aways. She was the player of the game,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said.
“Twin Valley outplayed us. They were quicker to the ball. They wanted it more than we did. they are going to be a tough team in the playoffs.”
Proctor stays perfect at 8-0.
West Rutland 4, Long Trail 0
DORSET — Deanna Kenyon scored her first varsity goal as West Rutland blanked Long Trail 4-0 Friday.
Serena Coombs had five saves in picking up the shutout while Kiera Pipeling had a pair of goals and Anna Cyr added one.
Kaitlin Skinner made 10 saves in a strong effort for Long Trail.
West Rutland, 6-1, will be off until next Saturday when they travel to Poultney.
L&G 10, Bellows Falls 9
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray scored five goals in each half in thumping Bellows Falls 10-0 in girls soccer action on Friday.
Abby Towle’s three goals were her first varsity hat trick. Arin Bates, Bay Holmes and Izzy Amden added two goals apiece and Ansley Henderson had the other.
Goalie Sydney Hescock had four saves for the 4-2 Rebels.
FIELD HOCKEY
Rutland 3, Burr and Burton 1
MANCHESTER — Rutland came out strong and kept up the pressure to come away with a 3-1 win over Burr and Burton in field hockey Friday.
Katie Sunderland had two goals and an assist, Jenna Sunderland had a goal and an assist and Stefanie Allen added an assist for the Raiders.
Zoey Urich made four saves as the Raiders improve to 4-3-1.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Bratt keeps rolling
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Colonels kept their dream season alive Friday night by whipping North Country 56-26. The Colonels go to 4-0 and the Falcons fall to 1-3.
St. Johnsbury also stayed perfect, hiking its record to 4-0 by winning 56-14 at Colchester.
The showdown for bragging rights of South Burlington wasn’t much of a showdown at all as Burlington-South Burlington rolled to an easy win over Rice Memorial, 48-0. It was the first win of the year for the Seawolves and the Green Knights fell to 0-4.
Kam Dunsmore had a 38 yard field goal for BFA-ST Albans as they topped CVU 16-7.
Middlebury ran away from Hartford in the fourth quarter to win 31-7 and remain unbeaten.
Fair Haven got a 23-21 road win over Mount Anthony.
Spaulding broke through for their first win by beating Mount Abraham in overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.